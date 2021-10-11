Make A Fashion Statement With The All-New Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

In this day and age, smartphones are no longer devices meant merely for communication. With their various designs and colours, they have also become fashion accessories that allow users to express their own unique style.

This holds true with the introduction of the latest entrant to the Xiaomi 11 family: Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. Sleek design combined with striking colours make for an aesthetically pleasing fashion accessory. Often, we can discern a person’s style and personality with just a glance at his or her smartphone, and this Xiaomi 11 Lite is one you wouldn’t mind being spotted with. Its aesthetic projects the personality of a fun, outgoing and fashion-forward user – something that would definitely make you stand out from the crowd!

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is available in four colours, one of which is a matte white with a frosted glass surface flecked with shimmering speckles that recall freshly fallen snow on a beautiful winter’s day. Pick your favourite colour or one that best complements your everyday outfit to truly bring out the style icon in you – go for an edgier look with Truffle Black, show off your cool side with Bubblegum Blue, be soft and sweet with Peach Pink, or exude a sophisticated vibe with the new Snowflake White. No matter male or female, the multiple colours give you the option of selecting whichever is best matched to your personal style choices.

It goes without saying that being trendy nowadays also means being the best at your selfie game. Measuring a mere 6.81mm and 158g, with top and side bezels that come in at an impressive razor-thin 1.88mm, the smartphone still manages to pack an array of flagship-level perks in its ultra-thin and lightweight body. It continues the camera heritage of the Xiaomi 11 family by delivering best-in-class shooting with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, and a 5MP telemacro camera. Bundled with a toolbox of AI-powered features, such as the One-click AI cinema, cinematic video filters, and a new Vlog mode, it allows you to effortlessly capture any stylish selfie and memorable moment anytime, anywhere. Gone are the days of shaky selfies, as being featherweight and slim, it also allows you a steadier grip even with arm stretched high for that perfect angle.

Review your photos and videos afterwards on the 6.55-inch AMOLED DotDisplay (2400 x 1080 FHD+), with 10-bit TrueColor support and Dolby Vision, which offers a stunning ultra-vivid picture quality. The vibrant colours, along with incredible brightness and contrast, offer true-to-colour visuals that will ensure not a single detail is missed out on the crystal-clear display.

As Xiaomi’s slimmest and lightest 5G smartphone, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE further impresses with its blazing-fast performance, made possible by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform. It delivers up to 12TOPS AI performance and supports Dual SIM Dual 5G, as the powerful 7-series chip is equipped with the 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine. This translates to ultra-fast connection that’s perfect for streaming HD videos or resource-heavy games without lags and enjoying smooth, uninterrupted video calls. Powerful as the smartphone is, it manages to sustain an impressive battery life thanks to its large 4,250 mAH battery with 33W fast charging support, allowing it to stay powered throughout the day.

The device is now available in Malaysia at the following prices: RM 1,199 (6GB+128GB), RM 1,399 (8GB+128GB) and RM 1,599 (8GB+256GB).

Get it now to also enjoy the following limited time offer:

– Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (8GB+128GB)

FREE Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic (for first 5,000 customers)

– Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (8GB+256GB)

FREE Mi Watch Lite (for first 2,000 customers)

FREE Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic (for next 5,000 customers)

The device is available at Authorised Mi stores and other official retailers in Malaysia, plus the official Xiaomi stores on Lazada and Shopee.

*Terms and conditions apply to all items listed above. Limited time offers are on a first come, first served basis, while stocks last.