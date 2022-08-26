Meta is set to introduce a new virtual reality (VR) headset in October 2022, company CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed on 25 August.

Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Zuckerberg said that the features of the device will help in creating a feeling of “social presence” for the users.

October is the month when Meta holds its Connect VR conference. This means that the device will be launched either at the event or in time for it.

Here are all the details about the new Meta VR headset

Features let avatars mimic user expressions

“There’s more non-verbal communication when people are with each other than verbal communication,” Zuckerberg said.

According to him, the device will, therefore, have advanced eye- and facial-tracking features, which will make digital avatars react with the same expressions as that of the users at the same time.

“The ability to now have kind of eye contact in virtual reality,” Zuckerberg said.

“Have your face be tracked so that way your avatar — it’s not just this still thing, but if you smile or if you frown or if you pout, or whatever your expression is, have that translate in real-time to your avatar,” he added.

The name of the device

Zuckerberg, however, didn’t reveal the name of the device, leaving open space for speculation as to what exactly is Meta launching.

Reports suggest that the device he mentioned could be the one dubbed Project Cambria.

According to CNBC, the device will at least cost USD 800 — almost double that of the existing Quest 2 VR headset.

Avatar criticised on social media

A week ago, Zuckerberg unveiled his metaverse avatar in front of the Eiffel Tower, announcing the launch of Horizon Worlds in France and Spain. Social media users criticised the avatar saying that it looked creepy. Many equated the graphics to the video games of the 1990s.

Following the criticism, Zuckerberg released a more boyish avatar and admitted that the one he posted earlier was very “basic.”

(Main and Featured images: Minh Pham/@minhphamdesign/Unsplash)