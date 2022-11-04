It’s finally November, the penultimate month of 2022, and exciting video games the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Football Manager and Evil West are launching just in time for gamers to enjoy ahead of the holiday season.

Many hotly awaited titles — from role-playing games to first-person shooters — are hitting the stores or releasing online in November. Some of these come from indie studios, such as Max Inferno, making a mark on the gaming scene. Others are from renowned publishers and developers, including Ubisoft and Activision.

Two key titles most gamers are certainly very eager to get their hands on are God of War Ragnarok and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 — both of which are graphics-heavy and loaded with action in every scene.

However, November’s other video game releases are equally noteworthy, with highly anticipated titles such as the medieval detective saga Pentiment that are high on art and narrative storytelling, which is a style preferred by gamers who engage themselves more with the story and settings of the games than just the action.

There are also games such as How to Say Goodbye and A Little to the Left, both of which are designed for those who prefer playing simple and peaceful games.

Like previously, all video games will come to consoles such as Sony PlayStation, Microsoft Xbox and Nintendo Switch. But some of them will also have exclusive releases on mobile platforms such as Google’s Android and Apple Arcade.

(Main and Featured image: God of War Ragnarok/ Playstation)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

