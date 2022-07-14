Remember The Nokia 8210 Phone? It’s Back, This Time With 4G And A Camera
By: Augustman Malaysia, Jul 14 2022 4:00 pm

Nokia is reviving an icon of the last century with its legendary 8210 feature phone — originally released in 1999 — in a 4G version.

The iconic cell phone is returning with everything that helped seal its success more than 20 years ago — and more — including a simple and compact design, an intuitive interface, and the ability to take photos, listen to music, and (of course) play Snake.

Storage space can even be expanded with a microSD card. The handset has a 2.8-inch screen and a removable battery, offering up to six hours of talk-time and nearly three weeks of standby time. It is priced at €79.99 (RM357).

nokia 8210 4G
The Nokia 8210 4G. (Image: HMD Global)

At the same time, Nokia is releasing two other retro-inspired models. The Nokia 2660 Flip is a clamshell phone, in total keeping with the style of the early 2000s. As for the 5710 XpressAudio, this handset is all about sound, with its integrated wireless earbuds. Far from the current market standards, these two phones are priced at €79.99 (RM357) and €89.99 (RM401) respectively.

Nokia has marketed a series of revamped “classic” feature phones in recent years. In 2017, the brand caused a sensation by relaunching its iconic Nokia 3310 in a 3G version, before following up a year later with the 8110.

Nokia 8210 4G
Nokia presents the 8210 4G, the 2660 Flip and the 5710 XA. (Image: HMD Global)

Get the 8210 4G here

This story was published via AFP Relaxnews

4G Nokia phones Retro smartphones tech
Thank you for your subscription.