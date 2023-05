Poco F5 and Poco F5 Pro: Specs, Features, Price Tag And More

Some of the best smartphones out there currently bear the ‘POCO’ logo on their back. Since 2018, marrying high-end specifications with surprisingly affordable prices is a formula that has served well for Poco. In 2023, Poco continues that trend with the fifth generation of the ‘F series’, specifically with the F5 and F5 Pro. Both phones fall in the midrange category and offer incredible specifications and features that could make their rivals head back to the drawing board.

The Poco F5 5G is the model that is readily available across most regions, including Malaysia and India, whereas the Poco F5 Pro has only reached the European markets as of May 2023. If you are looking for a new midrange smartphone, chances are that these Poco siblings may grab your attention over their rivals from Samsung, Xiaomi, Nothing and even Apple. The newly announced Google Pixel 7a also comes in as direct competition to the Poco F5 5G.

So, given the hype they have been generating, let’s dive in for a complete overview of these Poco midrange phones.

Poco F5 5G: Flagship performance for a midrange price

Let’s take a look at the prices first. The Poco F5 5G starts at RM 1,699 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost you RM 1,799.

For these prices, the Poco F5 is deliciously equipped. You get to look at a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a pixel resolution of FHD+, a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness capped at 1000 nits. The star of the show, however, is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset that shares the CPU cores with the flagship-grade Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, albeit with a lower clock speed. Hence, users will be able to play all the latest and graphically intense games at the highest graphics settings on these Poco smartphones.

That firepower is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that tags along a 67W wired charger for filling it up. The phone runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. As for photography, there’s a triple camera setup at the back. There’s a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens that is accompanied by an 8-megapixel fixed-focus ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Selfies are handled by a 16-megapixel camera on the front, tucked inside the punch-hole cutout.

Lastly, the design! The Poco F5 goes for a simple design, imitating the ‘hump-less’ camera lens islands as seen earlier on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Poco F5 Pro 5G: Flagship power for the masses

The Poco F5 Pro 5G is a beefed-up variant of the Poco F5 5G and is loosely based on the Redmi K60 from China. It shares most of the basic features and specifications with the regular Poco F5 5G, except for a few upgraded components. The Poco F5 Pro is priced at USD 449 for the base model. Poco is yet to announce plans for a global release.

The Poco F5 Pro has the same 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz but supports Dolby Vision and a higher peak brightness of 1,400 nits. The phone has a slightly bigger 5,160mAh battery that also gets support of 67W wired fast charging. The Pro variant also gets support for 30W wireless charging as well. The phone also gets an IP53 water and dust resistance certification. Unlike the side-mounted fingerprint scanner, the Poco F5 Pro gets an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. The camera setup on the rear and front remains unchanged as well.

But the biggest reason to consider the Pro over the regular variant is the chipset. Poco is using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, which is faster and more capable than the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2. This chip should deliver the best gaming experiences as well as a superior thermal management system. All of this should help gamers push the phone to its limits for a longer duration. Games like Genshin Impact and Call of Duty: Mobile should play in the best of settings.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Poco)