Flagship killer smartphones have changed drastically over the years. Gone are the days when they were all about offering top-tier chipsets and other high-end specifications at an unbelievably low price. Now, most of these devices are all about repackaging a last-generation flagship phone in an inferior body. Take the OnePlus 11R as an example — it is essentially a poorer iteration of the OnePlus 10 Pro from 2022. Naturally, with the launch of 2023’s Redmi K70, tech buffs are wondering how it compares to the Redmi K60.

On paper, the Redmi K70 is an absolute banger of a deal for an Android smartphone user with powerful specifications for a performance-oriented premium device. Provided you are fine settling with an older-generation configuration, the Redmi K70 could fit the bill for most people.

But is it truly an improvement over the previous generation Redmi K60? That’s what we are interested in finding out with our classic comparison between the Redmi K60 and Redmi K70.

Redmi K60 vs Redmi K70

Design

Redmi’s designers take an entirely new approach every year with their smartphones and for 2024, the Redmi K70 wears a vastly different look, one that tries to ape the Apple iPhone 15 Pro from the back. Its quad-lens design is reminiscent of the iOS device, lacking originality. In comparison, the last-gen Redmi K60 looks much more elegant with its controlled proportions of the camera housing.

Both phones feature a glass back and a plastic frame, while the front of these phones look identical.

Our choice: Redmi K60

Display

In this department between the Redmi K60 and Redmi K70, the only change noticeable is the peak brightness of the latter’s display. The Redmi K70, just like the Redmi K60, feature a 6.7-inch 1440p AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, support for Dolby Vision and 68 billion colours. However, while the Redmi K60’s peak brightness maxes out at 1,400 nits, the Redmi K70’s peak brightness goes up to a whopping 4,000 nits. That’s insanely bright and although this kind of brightness will only be achievable in select portions of the display while playing HDR videos, it is still insanely impressive.

Our choice: Redmi K70

Performance

This is another round that goes to the Redmi K70 (if it wasn’t obvious by now!). The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset on the Redmi K70 simply obliterates the previous generation Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 on the Redmi K60 in terms of outright performance and power efficiency. The gains are notable and those seeking high-end performance for gaming will find the Redmi K70 a much better phone to live with.

It gets even better for the Redmi K70 as soon as you consider the software. Following the Xiaomi 14 series, the Redmi K70 offers the HyperOS experience based on Android 14, which on paper promises several qualitative and performance improvements over the older MIUI 14 and also the feature-rich Android skin that is present on the Redmi K60.

Our choice: Redmi K70

Cameras

It is difficult to pinpoint a winner in this category without using either of the above-mentioned smartphones but we can always look at the specifications.

The Redmi K60 features a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 lens and OIS accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera at the back. The newer Redmi K70 features a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.6 lens and OIS accompanied by a similar 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Both smartphones feature the same 16-megapixel front camera sensor.

Since the hardware on both these phones is almost identical and the result usually depends on the software tuning, we are calling it a tie here.

Our choice: Tie

Battery

This is where it gets slightly messy. The older Redmi K60 features a massive 5,500mAh battery that promises over a day’s stamina on a single charge. Charging is taken care of by a relatively fast 67W wired charging solution and you also get support for 30W wireless charging. With its successor, you only expect the numbers to go up. But they don’t, at least in one key aspect.

The newer Redmi K70 gets a smaller 5,000mAh battery and Xiaomi remains mum about the overall effect it could have on stamina. It also skips the wireless charging feature. However, the fast charging technology has been upgraded to a much faster 120W wired solution and that translates to a sub-25 minute charging time from dead to 100 per cent. We always pick more battery life over faster charging but in this case, the power efficiency gains of the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip can’t be ignored.

Our choice: Redmi K60

Redmi K60 vs Redmi K70: Our verdict

In comparisons like this where we stack up a newer generation smartphone to its predecessor, it is always easier to hand over the trophy to the new one and call it a day. With this set of phones though, it is trickier.

As long as we look at the chipset, the display and the fact that the Redmi K70 is the latest offering from Redmi, it is easier to consider the Redmi K70 as the winner. However, the previous generation Redmi K60 is more pleasant to look at and has a larger capacity battery, which is a better feature to have over a marginal boost in charging speed. Even when you consider the older Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, it can play almost all the available games on Android as nicely as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and its power efficiency only takes a slight hit in comparison.

When you look at the larger picture, the Redmi K70 isn’t that much of an improvement over the Redmi K60 and given that the latter can be had at lower prices, it’s more sensible to settle for the older model. However, if novelty is what you seek, it is simply a no-brainer to consider the Redmi K70.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Xiaomi)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is the Redmi K60 worth buying?

The Redmi K60 is a value-for-money option considering its overall performance, refined design and large-capacity battery with fast charging.

– Does Redmi K60 support 5G?

Yes, the Redmi K60 supports 5G networks.

– What is the processor used in the Redmi K60?

The Redmi K60 relies on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.