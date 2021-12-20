Review: LG C1 OLED Is the High-End TV to Buy in 2021

Continuing LG’s track record of making some of the best TVs you can buy, the LG C1 OLED demonstrates the brand’s expertise in recreating reality with perfection. Packed with 4K detail as well as the deepest shades of black, the latest entry in LG’s C-Series range enhances your favourite films and video games. Whether it is its ability to deliver lush picture, its versatility in supporting the latest formats, or its robust collection of gaming features, the LG C1 OLED offers a viewing experience that is bound to light up your world.

The Magic of Movies

Supporting most major flavours of HDR – Dolby Vision IQ and HDR 10, the LG C1 OLED delivers imagery that is beautifully vibrant with lots of detail and excellent contrast. Ensuring that consumers are able to experience content the way its creators intended, the C1’s FILMMAKER MODE feature automatically adjusts the picture and turns off motion smoothing through its α (Alpha) 9 Gen 4 AI processor. The TV also supporting Dolby Atmos, the object-based sound format that is regarded as the benchmark of at-home surround sound.

If you’ve experienced an LG TV in the past decade, a familiar friend is around to assist – yes, it’s the latest WebOS 6.0. An old staple of LG TVs, WebOS 6.0 is remarkable in its flexibility to add new channels and applications as soon as they arise, and support of multiple partners. In short, WebOS 6.0 supports major applications like YouTube and Netflix with a zippy UI (User Interface)and robust customization system. It’s fast and robust plus it’s deeply customizable and works with smart assistants.

Let the Game Begin

Although LG C1 OLED is perfect for content consumption and dazzling HDR display, its smallest 48-inch option is designed with gamers in mind. Combining the technology with a 3840 x 2160 resolution and a usable refresh rate of 120 Hz, the LG C1 OLED is often regarded as one of the best gaming displays in the market. Including both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium support, the C1 brings the variable refresh rate tech we see with virtually every gaming display these days. Capable of a 1ms response time, the near-instantaneous response time of the C1 makes motion look exceptionally clear in fast-moving games.

Featuring the latest version of the HDMI standard – 2.1. – the LG C1 OLED is guaranteed to satisfy consumers with multiple next-gen devices. Its HDMI ports are fully equipped to take advantage of the latest graphics features available from PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, as well as high-end graphics cards. In fact, the C1 is rare among high-end TVs in that all four of its HDMI ports support 4K/120fps.

Knocking It Out of the Park

Fast sporting action is now enhanced with smooth motion, which means that being a spectator has never been so spectacular — you’ve now got a front row seat to all the best sporting events. The OLED Motion Pro technology makes fast-paced movements in sports sublimely smooth and clear. Penalty kicks look just as good at home as they do from seats of a live football stadium, now you can see every single movement in detail.

Assuring that you will stay on top of your games during football season. Sports Alert notifies you before, during, and after games. You now need never have to worry about missing the big plays from their favourite teams, even when you’re in the midst of watching other content.

Less Is More

If you’ve seen any mainstream LG OLED TVs in the last couple of years, the C1’s design continues the brand’s impressive track record of minimalist design. With a virtually bezel-free screen and a sloping brushed-metal stand, the LG C1 OLED is a sight to behold. Seen from the side, the top two-thirds of the TV are blade-thin, while the bottom opens to accommodate the electronics, speakers, and other connections of the TV.

The LG C1 OLED is a superb TV, and in many respects, it’s close to perfect. Equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, the C1 serves both visual enticement and practical functionality to its consumers. With its gorgeous display, extensive capabilities, as well as a price point that will not clean out your bank account, the LG C1 OLED is the gold standard for 2021 OLED TVs.