Samsung’s Galaxy S series has been the primary competitor to Apple’s iPhones for over a decade now. Armed with the latest and greatest features, the Galaxy S smartphones have also garnered a (somewhat infamous) reputation for offering more features than actually needed. These Galaxy S phones offered luxuries that most folks often take for granted. Features such as a large display, a customisable user interface with a focus on productivity, curved-edge displays, wireless charging and even the USB-C port (which became conventional on mass market devices thank to Samsung) have been a staple of most Galaxy smartphones.

Hence, with the next-gen evolution of foldable smartphones that we witnessed at Galaxy Unpacked 2023, we thought of shining some spotlight on the Galaxy S series as well. After all, over the past decade, these flagship devices have been a significant pillar in the world of smartphones and have helped shape today’s premium offerings.

So without further ado, let’s take an in-depth look at all the premium Samsung Galaxy S phones in order of release.

Note: We have only included the mainstream Galaxy S models and skipped the derivative versions that are sold at lower prices.

Samsung Galaxy S phones in order of release