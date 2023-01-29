Home > Gear > Tech > Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Launch Date, Specs And Twitter Reactions
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Launch Date, Specs And Twitter Reactions
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Launch Date, Specs And Twitter Reactions

By: Sanmita Acharjee, Jan 29 2023 9:00 am

The 1st quarter of the year tends to be quite exciting for tech junkies as it witnesses major smartphone brands launching their flagship models. This year is no different as the 1st quarter will see the release of powerful smartphones like the OnePlus 11, iQOO 11, and the Motorola Edge 40 Pro. Now, we can add another smartphone to that list – the powerful Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Like its predecessor, the South Korean tech giant has plans to unveil its latest flagship smartphone series in February in three variants – the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and the aforementioned Galaxy S23 Ultra. Needless to say, the internet is buzzing with excitement.

So, with the online chatter or speculation not dying anytime soon, here’s what consumers can expect from the new smartphones that are about to enter the market:

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Launch date, specs and price details

A few pre-release leaks and online reports suggest that Samsung’s latest flagship devices can be MYR 5500 and MYR 6225 for the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra, respectively. Of the three models, it’s the Galaxy S23 Ultra that will pack the most power under the hood.

While Samsung hasn’t released the official specifications for these smartphones, it’s being reported that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will come equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 8 or 12 GB of RAM, and a powerful 5000 mAh battery for longevity. Reports also suggest that, like all of Samsung’s flagship smartphones, the crown jewel here will be the stunning 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The display is also expected to have high pixel detailing with 501 PPI.

When it comes to its camera prowess, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to boast four lenses – a 200-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 10x zoom and another 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x zoom. It will also have a 12-megapixel selfie camera. Its other features are said to include fast charging, wireless charging and water resistance.

Samsung is launching its Galaxy S23 smartphones on 1 February.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: What Twitter has to say about the upcoming smartphones

Twitteratti is quite excited about the newest hardware from Samsung. Check out what they have to say about the Galaxy S23 Ultra:

Featured image credit: Courtesy YouTube/@SamsungIndia

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: When will Samsung launch S23 Ultra?

Answer: The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is being launched on 1 February 2023.

Question: What is the price for Samsung S23 Ultra?

Answer: The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price is expected to be at MYR 6225.

