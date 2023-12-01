Some of the world’s most dashing smartphones and laptops bear the Samsung logo on their back. While the Korean tech giant has been making world-class hardware for decades, it’s only of late, that Samsung is making great strides on the software side, too. After perfecting the software skins on its Android-powered Galaxy smartphones, Samsung is now putting its focus towards the Windows experience for its laptops and its next phase begins with the Samsung Internet Browser for PC.

If the name rings any bells, it is primarily because Samsung Internet Browser has been consistently decorating the home screens of Samsung smartphones for years. Based on Chromium, it has been regarded by critics and fans as one of the nicest alternatives on Android devices to browse the internet. It’s almost as feature-rich as Google Chrome and despite its lack of a Windows companion app initially, it managed to see a market share of 5.48 per cent.

The aim, however, is to dominate and Samsung is now going the last mile by bringing the Internet Browser app to Windows PCs, thereby offering another solid alternative to Google Chrome. But is it any more useful than Chrome or Microsoft Edge?

Coolest features of the Samsung Internet Browser

1. Native Ad blocking

If you hate advertisements popping up on your websites or YouTube videos, ad blockers are an essential add-on for most web browsers on PCs. With Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox, you need to hunt and download ad-blocker extensions and be at the developer’s mercy as to when it would be taken down. That’s not the case with the Samsung Internet Browser.

Similar to its mobile version, the Samsung Internet Browser features a native ad-blocker. It remains turned off by default but it is only a small detour into the browser’s settings menu before you make it active. You can even alter the intensity of ad blocking by choosing between Basic and Aggressive options, based on your needs.

2. Force Dark Mode

We have been used to the concept of dark modes on our smartphones, wherein a simple toggle makes all web pages, settings menus and apps go dark. Although dark mode is available on Windows PCs, it is often a setting that is deeply buried within the system settings menu. When turned on, browsers like Google Chrome and Edge automatically start to show most web pages with dark backgrounds. However, there’s no quick toggle to make them go dark at the touch of a button. Samsung’s browser changes this.

The Samsung Internet Browser provides an easier option to do so by simply summoning the main menu and clicking on Dark Mode. For those who like to read articles or documents on their browser at night, this is a cool feature to use.

3. Cloud sync with Samsung

As with Google Chrome, you can sync your basic settings and a few other aspects from your mobile browser by logging into your Samsung account. The Samsung Internet Browser lets you sync your bookmarks, basic settings and opened tabs from the mobile version if you are logged into the same Samsung account on both devices. However, the feature doesn’t include the ability to sync your login passwords from the mobile version and that’s something we look forward to in a future update.

Note that Windows users will need to install the Samsung Account app separately.

4. Support for Chrome extensions

The Samsung Internet Browser is based on Google’s Chromium and hence, it offers access to the Chrome Web Store for extensions. When you click on the add-on button, the browser takes you directly to the Web Store for installing the myriad of extensions. Sadly, you cannot install any downloadables yet, since the browser is still in its early stages. A future update is expected to not only allow third-party extension installations but also add new browser themes.

5. Grouped tabs

Since it is based on Google Chromium, the Samsung Internet Browser offers the same grouped tabs as Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. For those constantly multitasking on their web browser, this is a great way to organise multiple tabs and keep the top of the browser clean.

What features can we expect in the future?

The Samsung Internet Browser is still in its early stages and is only available in select regions. As of now, it looks no different than Google Chrome. However, Samsung is known for constantly releasing updates to improve overall performance, efficiency and features. With its first web browse for PC, we don’t expect anything different.

Currently, the lack of password syncing with both Samsung Pass and Google accounts is missing from the Samsung Internet Browser. Given that Samsung already has a whole ecosystem of apps designed for its Galaxy devices, it could integrate some of those features like Samsung Notes and Samsung Gallery natively with the browser. The browser could also offer better integration with Samsung Galaxy-branded devices for a seamless user experience.

We could also expect to see Samsung pull a leaf out of Microsoft’s book and introduce the Gauss AI chatbot as an integral feature of its browser in a later update, thereby onboarding more people on its AI chatbot service.

Should you switch to the Samsung Internet Browser?

Based on its early form, the Samsung Internet Browser seems to be an interesting alternative to Google Chrome but you shouldn’t jump ship immediately. The browser is in its early stages (evident from its Korean description and slightly laggy performance) and it could take a few months before Samsung gets it up to world-class standards.

Until then, Microsoft Edge, which is also based on Chromium, continues to be a worthy alternative to Google Chrome and you don’t even need to install it separately. Simply log in with your Google account and import all your bookmarks, settings, passwords and more. You also get access to Microsoft’s Bing AI chatbot, which is based on OpenAI’s GPT 4.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Samsung)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is the Samsung Internet Secret mode good?

The Samsung Internet Secret mode is essentially an Incognito mode for browsing the web. On mobiles, you can lock Secret Mode tabs with biometrics and passwords.

– Is the Samsung browser better than Google Chrome?

The Samsung Internet browser is based on Google’s Chromium project and hence, borrows a lot of features from Google Chrome and adds a couple of extra Samsung features on top, thereby making it a feature-rich alternative.

– What is the Samsung Internet Browser used for?

The Samsung Internet Browser is used to browse webpages from the internet.

– What are the features of the Samsung Internet Browser?

The Samsung Internet Browser allows users to browse the internet, open sensitive tabs in Secret Mode and lock with passwords/biometrics, force dark mode UI on all websites, sync settings and passwords with a Samsung account, install third-party extensions and more.