SamsungUnpacked: Tech Giant Launches Galaxy S22 Series And Galaxy Tab S8 Series

Samsung’s much-awaited launch event Galaxy Unpacked 2022 was held last week. The South Korean tech giant revealed its brand new Galaxy S22 phones in three variants. These include Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S22, and Samsung Galaxy S22+. The company also launched the Galaxy Tab S8 tablet series, which comprises the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8.

This was the first event of the year by the brand, which usually hosts three to four launch events every year. Before introducing the products, Samsung said that it was working towards boosting global sustainable development goals. The company said that it will package its products using eco-friendly materials. Samsung also announced that it has joined hands with Snapchat to provide users with a better in-app camera experience.

Everything you need to know about the revolutionary products launched at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The slim and bold phone comes with an S Pen, which can be ejected from the phone’s bottom to write, sketch and use the device. Your hastily written ideas can be turned into legible text, thanks to the improved latency in Samsung Notes. The phone is available in burgundy, phantom white, and phantom black colours. The phone features a 4nm processor and the fastest chip that any Galaxy model has ever had. The processor helps in taking great night shots and offers an optimised mobile gaming experience.

The device has an anti-glare display with a vision booster. The phone offers super-fast charging and an impressively large battery backup, thanks to enhanced AI. It has wireless power-sharing as well. As far as the photography department is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy Ultra features a 40MP selfie camera. It has two wide-angle cameras (12MP ultrawide and 108MP wide-angle) and two telephoto cameras with 3X and 10X optical zoom. The camera offers great “Nightography”, which means your low-light pictures won’t be pixelated anymore and your videos will be less shaky.

The phone’s pricing starts at $1,199. The pre-booking has started. Check out the phone here.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series

Touted as Samsung’s biggest, boldest, and most versatile Galaxy tablets ever, the new Galaxy Tab S series delivers powerful performance and expansive displays and sports a super-slim design. The product is aimed at enhancing your creative experience and helping you work like a pro. The ultra-wide front camera helps you shoot, while the large screen lets you edit it with more ease than any Galaxy tablet has ever offered. The graphite finish of the tablets will make everyone oh so jealous.

Every tab is powered by a 4nm processor and comes with a smooth S-pen. The aluminium body is armoured and the tablets feature a large and gorgeous display. The sleek and durable hardware teams up with great software to provide an unmatched user experience. The tablet series offers an improved video chat quality with 4k recording. The tablets let you multitask with great efficiency with the help of Samsung DeX. The password-protected Quick Share feature lets you share your files safely and easily.

Check out the series here.

