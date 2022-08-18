Seven Games You Need To Experience On The PS5

We take a look at some of the best titles to experience on the PS5.

It’s been over 18 months after the launch of Sony’s PlayStation 5, and the gaming console remains as elusive as ever. For those who are lucky enough to experience the PS5, it’s clear that PlayStation is sticking with the approach that made Sony’s previous console such an incredible achievement. Offering an exclusive line-up of first-party games from Sony’s storied franchises, alongside great third-party titles optimised to take advantage of the console’s robust features, the PS5 is an exciting generational leap that changes the way gamers interact with their games. In this article, we take a look at seven amazing video games that you need to experience on the PlayStation 5.

Astro’s Playroom

Listen, having played through the entirety of Astro Bot Rescue Mission in virtual reality, we’ve come to the conclusion that there are very few things that are as adorable as PlayStation’s unofficial mascot. A sequel to the aforementioned game, Astro’s Playroom comes pre-installed on every PS5 system, serving as a free tech demo for players to familiarise themselves with the DualSense controller.

A grand celebration of the PlayStation’s 25 years of existence as a gaming platform, Astro’s Playroom is also a promising glimpse of the future for the PlayStation 5. Easily the best showcase for the DualSense controller, the game masterfully utilises its advanced haptics and adaptive triggers to deliver a truly immersive experience.

*Astro Bot was released exclusively for the PlayStation 5. No upgrade path required.

Ghost of Tsushima

In Ghost of Tsushima, Jin Sakai is a samurai on a quest to protect Tsushima Island during the first Mongol invasion of Japan. Developed by Sucker Punch Productions, the 2020 action-adventure game is a tale about the contradictory ideals of honour and revenge. Paying tribute to the filmography of legendary filmmaker Akira Kuroswara, the PS4’s swan song presents a sombre contemplation on the brutality of war and how it affects the everyday life of the ordinary people. With praises directed towards its melee combat, story, characters, performance and music, the game was a commercial success, selling more than 9.73 million copies by July 22 and became one of Sony’s fastest-selling original games.

In 2021, an expanded version for the game, subtitled Director’s Cut featuring the Iki Island expansion, was released in August 2021. The PlayStation 5 includes exclusive features such as full Japanese lip sync, haptic feedback and adaptive trigger support, 3D audio support, dynamic 4K resolution and improved loading times.

*Ghost of Tsushima’s upgrade path to the PlayStation 5 version of the game.

God of War

In 2018’s God of War, Kratos’ vengeance against the Gods of Olympus years are behind him, and he now lives as a man in the realm of Norse Gods and monsters. It is in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive, and teach his son to do the same. Often cited as one of the greatest video games of all time, God of War went on to win various Game of the Year Awards by numerous media outlets and award shows. With its memorable art direction, utilisation of Norse mythology, as well as an emphasis on cinematic storytelling, God of War successfully breathes new life into the series without losing the core identity of its predecessors.

In 2021, the critically acclaimed game received a patch for PS5, opening the door to a beloved game running flat out at 60 frames per second.

*The “Enhanced Performance Experience”, or simply Patch 1.35, is a free and small update for the game that players on the PS5. No upgrade path required.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

In Marvel’s Spider-Man, the worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story. One of the best-selling PlayStation 4 games of all time, Spider-Man received acclaim for its exhilarating web-swinging traversal mechanic, fluid combat system, and an emotionally-charged story. Whether it’s swinging between the buildings of New York City, webbing up hordes of enemies, or battling animal-themed enemies, Marvel’s Spider-Man delivers a powerful superhero adventure that’s hard to pass on.

In 2020, Insomniac Games revisited Peter Parker’s adventure in the form of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. Updating the 2018 game with all the outstanding PlayStation 5 tech in mind, Spider-Man Remastered boasts improved lighting and frame rates, ray-traced reflections, lightning-fast load times, and DualSense haptic.

Upgrade path: Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for the PS5 console is available as part of the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition or available for an additional cost when purchased with Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales Standard Edition.

Resident Evil 2

Already a fantastic-looking third party title on Sony’s last-gen console, the atmosphere of Resident Evil 2 is now heightened on PlayStation 5. Thanks to a free upgrade that allows lightning-fast load times, ray tracing, higher frame rates, and haptic feedback, the PS5 version of Resident Evil 2 enhances many aspects that made it such an excellent experience.

In Resident Evil 2, Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield must escape Raccoon City after its citizens are transformed into zombies by a biological weapon two months after the events of the original Resident Evil game. Simultaneously claustrophobic and oppressive, the remake is a masterly reimagining of the 1998 classic. With an exhilarating adrenaline rush, captivating story, and beautifully crafted visuals, Resident Evil 2 showcases the remarkable potential of the survival horror genre.

Upgrade path: Owners of Resident Evil 2 (PS4) can get a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version of the game.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

In Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the titular characters embark on a dimension-hopping adventure as they take on an evil emperor from another reality. Developed by Insomniac Games, Rift Apart is arguably the first game to showcase what is possible for games designed around PS5’s impressive SSD. On top of allowing players to seamlessly travel through different dimensions during gameplay, the PS5 launch title’s utilisation of the DualSense wireless controller brings its combat to life, with haptic feedback and the adaptive triggers adding powerful sensations that increase immersion in combat. Jumping between action-packed worlds at mind-blowing speeds, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is packed with dazzling visuals bolstered by an insane arsenal of exciting weapons.

*Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was released exclusively for the PlayStation 5. No upgrade path required.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

In Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, an abandoned Padawan must complete his training, develop new powerful Force abilities, and master the art of the lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire. Set Between Revenge of the Sith and the original Star Wars film, Respawn’s third person action-adventure title delivers an epic story while exploring complicated subjects such as lost, PTSD, as well as survivor guilt.

Taking advantage of the PlayStation 5’s extra horsepower, the 2019 game received an upgrade that pushes its visual quality and frame rates to the next level. With higher resolution textures, improved loading times, and better image quality, there is no better time than now to experience Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

*Upgrade path: Owners of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4) can get a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version of the game.

Read more: 10 Thrilling Video Games To Play In August