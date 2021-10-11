Sony Electronics expands its wearable speaker line-up with the SRS-NS7, which is being marketed as a wearable personal theatre. Although a bold statement, the new wireless neckband speaker does back it up with impressive credentials.

The SRS-NS7 provides an immersive home theatre experience and when paired with the supplied WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter. Combined, customers can experience tailored sound for a new way of listening. Sony’s also selling the WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter separately so customers can enjoy the same cinematic audio with select Sony headphones.

Smart Intuitive Speakers

The SRS-NS7 provides the ultimate Immersion for users. It is the world’s first wireless neckband speaker that delivers Dolby Atmos when paired with Sony’s BRAVIA XR television models. Through Sony’s unique 360 Spatial Sound, the personal wearable theatre delivers a perfectly optimized cinematic experience via the designated app.

When the SRS-NS7 is paired via Bluetooth with the supplied wireless transmitter and connected to a BRAVIA XR TV2, the 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer app can take a photo of the user’s ear and analyse their hearing characteristics by estimating the ear’s 3D shape. This creates the ideal arrangement of virtual Dolby Atmos speakers around the user.

It’s not just movies the speaker is built for. Users can also experience 360 Reality Audio music when using their smartphone with the SRS-NS7. 360 Reality Audio immerses users in music as if they were right in front of their favourite artist. It’s available for compatible music services like Deezer, nugs.net and TIDAL.

Personal Sound Experiences

Using Sony’s renowned audio technologies, the SRS-NS7 delivers crystal clear acoustics and powerful sound pressure for the ultimate personal theatre experience. An X-Balanced Speaker Unit provides the optimum speaker size in a compact body and increases sound pressure and reduces distortion for clear music and vocals.

Alongside this, the upward facing speaker delivers crisp sound directly to the user without disturbing others. This is useful when enjoying movies and music even at midnight. Plus, the passive radiator increases low frequency response for clearer bass sound to deliver thumping music sound effects and deep beats.

Other benefits that the SRS-NS7 delivers to enhance the listening experience is its comfortable fit. With a flexible and ergonomic design, it fits securely around the neck. Also, the speakers offer up to 12 hours of power. It also has a 10-minute quick charge option delivering 60 mins of extra time.

The SRS-NS7 also works perfectly for easy hands-free calling with an optimally placed microphone delivering excellent voice quality. It also has echo cancelling, which minimises feedback, so that everyone on the call can hear and be heard clearly.

Designed with total convenience in mind, the SRS-NS7 also features Multipoint Connection, which enables users to connect two devices at the same time. It also features an IPX411 splash-proof design, allowing users enjoy their favourite shows and tunes anywhere in the house without worry.

(Images: Sony)