The iPad lineup was largely devoid of any love in 2023. To shake that up, Apple seems to be in the mood to revamp the entire lineup with the rumoured upcoming iPad range in 2024.

There has been an increase in demand for tablets lately, and Apple, just like its rivals, is more eager than ever to present buyers with tempting options. Be it the basic entry-level iPad for education or the beefy iPad Pro for creators, Apple ensures that there’s an iPad for everyone. In 2024, this vast range is likely to welcome another new member along with an entire refreshed lineup.

The rumoured 12.9-inch iPad Air, which is touted by many as the Goldilocks iPad, is said to attain the finest balance between performance, practicality and value. It might even fill the void left by the possible discontinuation of the dated M1 MacBook Air. Those looking for an ultimate tablet experience will be directed towards the revamped iPad Pro with an all-new M3 chip and a trendy OLED display panel. Fans of the iPad mini are also in for a treat as Apple might give it a much-needed performance boost.

Hence, without wasting any moment, let’s take a quick look at some of the upcoming iPad launches of 2024.

Upcoming iPads in 2024 and their release dates