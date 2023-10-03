We have made it to October (yay!) and as we head towards the last leg of an incredible 2023 (at least from the perspective of smartphone launches), the biggest and most popular names in the industry have no plans of slowing down. While some are busy readying their arsenal of launches for 2024, there are quite a few who have saved the best for last. Google is likely going to keep us all entertained in the last quarter of 2023 with the Pixel 8. If rumours are to be believed, the Pixel 8 could end up being the most exciting smartphone release of 2023, shadowing even the mighty iPhone 15 Pro Max.

However, if you were to look beyond the Google Pixel 8 series, there are several other smartphone launches expected to come our way as well. Vivo will be kicking up some dust ahead of the impending festive season across several Southeast Asian regions. Samsung and OnePlus have similar ideas, with flagship launches expected to finally break cover this month. Xiaomi’s more accessible sub-brand Redmi could also be making waves with the Redmi Note 13 Pro series across several markets. And if all that wasn’t enough, Huawei will also bring its Mate 60 RS Ultimate to markets outside China.

Other than these known launches, you can also expect to see a slew of low-profile announcements in the budget segment. With the impending festive season, we won’t be surprised to see new budget smartphones from the likes of iQOO, Realme, Tecno and several other mass-market brands.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the upcoming mobile phones in October 2023 that warrant our attention.

Upcoming mobile phones in October 2023 to watch out for