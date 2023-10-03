We have made it to October (yay!) and as we head towards the last leg of an incredible 2023 (at least from the perspective of smartphone launches), the biggest and most popular names in the industry have no plans of slowing down. While some are busy readying their arsenal of launches for 2024, there are quite a few who have saved the best for last. Google is likely going to keep us all entertained in the last quarter of 2023 with the Pixel 8. If rumours are to be believed, the Pixel 8 could end up being the most exciting smartphone release of 2023, shadowing even the mighty iPhone 15 Pro Max.
However, if you were to look beyond the Google Pixel 8 series, there are several other smartphone launches expected to come our way as well. Vivo will be kicking up some dust ahead of the impending festive season across several Southeast Asian regions. Samsung and OnePlus have similar ideas, with flagship launches expected to finally break cover this month. Xiaomi’s more accessible sub-brand Redmi could also be making waves with the Redmi Note 13 Pro series across several markets. And if all that wasn’t enough, Huawei will also bring its Mate 60 RS Ultimate to markets outside China.
Other than these known launches, you can also expect to see a slew of low-profile announcements in the budget segment. With the impending festive season, we won’t be surprised to see new budget smartphones from the likes of iQOO, Realme, Tecno and several other mass-market brands.
So, without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the upcoming mobile phones in October 2023 that warrant our attention.
Upcoming mobile phones in October 2023 to watch out for
Launching on: October 4
Google will be bringing the fight to the iPhone 15 with the Pixel 8 in October. Although the launch event is yet to take place, we have a clear idea about the Pixel 8’s specs and features courtesy of all the leaks (it’s a norm with Google) so far.
Google is expected to command a price of USD 699 for its base variant. You can expect an all-new design with revised dimensions, a highly improved 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Tensor G3 chip, a 4,485mAh battery with support for 24W wired charging and 15W wireless charging and a host of new colours. Google is likely to keep the camera hardware unchanged from the Pixel 7 but the new Tensor G3 chip could allow for better image processing features like face swapping, Night Sight in videos and Audio Eraser.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Google)
Launching on: October 4
If the Pixel 8 has impressed you, then the Pixel 8 Pro will leave you awestruck. Carrying the baton from the Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to feature the new Tensor G3 chipset for a mega performance boost. Google could also be opting for a flat 6.7-inch OLED display with a 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate and much slimmer bezels. The battery capacity and charging speeds are more likely to remain unchanged from its predecessor but the cameras are getting some upgrades.
It is being speculated that the rear camera setup will now get a new 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a new 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera with macro focus and another 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 5X optical zoom. The overall design of the Pixel 8 Pro will also be mildly upgraded with a unified camera lens housing for the triple cameras and a matte finish for the glass back.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Google)
Launching on: October 4
The Vivo V29 series is coming to some Asian countries on October 4, replacing the Vivo V27 series from earlier this year. The two models expected to be announced are the Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro. The Vivo V29 has been available in China and select global markets, with key features like a curved edge AMOLED display, an Aura light for low light photography, a Snapdragon 778G chip, a 50-megapixel main camera, a 4,400mAh battery and support for 80W fast charging.
The Vivo V29 Pro will be an all-new model based on Vivo S17 Pro from China. Vivo has already confirmed a 2x portrait camera with a Sony IMX663 sensor for superior portrait photos. Additionally, this phone is also expected to feature a Dimensity 8200 chipset, a 4,600mAh battery with 80W flash charging and a 50-megapixel main camera.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Vivo)
Launching in: Date not announced yet
Xiaomi could finally be making a comeback to the global stage in October with the Redmi Note 13 Pro series.
These smartphones have already launched in China and their global variants are soon expected to hit major Southeast Asian markets. The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus is the most lavishly equipped of the lot, featuring an IP68-certified water and dust-resistant body, a Dimensity 7200 Ultra chip, a 200-megapixel main rear camera, a 6.67-inch 120Hz OLED display with curved edges and 1,800 nits of peak brightness, a 5,000mAh battery and support for 120W wired fast charging. When launched, the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus could be a highly compelling offering in the midrange smartphone segment.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Redmi)
Launching in: Date not announced yet
The OnePlus Open has been long in the works and rumours suggest a possible launch happening in October. Expected to be a rebadged version of the upcoming Oppo Find N3 flagship foldable, the OnePlus Open will compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. This phone could feature a 7.8-inch 2K OLED display, a 6.3-inch AMOLED cover display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a sleek new design. The rear camera system is expected to feature a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera.
(Image Credits: Courtesy OnLeaks, Smartprix)
Launching in: Date not announced yet
The Huawei Mate 60 RS Ultimate Edition could grace some Asian countries in October as a premium alternative to the Apple iPhone 15 Pro. Announced recently in China, the Mate 60 RS Ultimate Edition features a bold new design with an octagonal rear camera housing hosting three camera sensors.
The rest of the features are nearly identical to the regular Huawei Mate 60 Pro Plus, which guarantees a superior Android experience. Highlights include a Kirin 9000s 5G chipset, a 6.82-inch 120Hz OLED display with Kunlun Glass 2 protection, a 5,000mAh battery with 88W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The aforementioned rear cameras consist of a 48-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 3.5X optical zoom and a 40-megapixel ultrawide camera.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Huawei)
Launching on: Sometime in October
We might sound like a broken record by now but the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could FINALLY be launching in October. We say this with some faith because recent teaser pages from Samsung have emerged and, thanks to curious Samsung fanboys, hints of an October launch have been spotted in the webpage codes.
The Galaxy S23 FE 5G will be a highly toned-down variant of the Galaxy S23 flagship. It will bear striking resemblances to the Galaxy S23 but the fit and finish will be different. This smartphone is also going to feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired charging, up to 8GB RAM, an Exynos 2200 chip and a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.
(Representational Image Credits: Courtesy Samsung)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– What version of Android does the Google Pixel 8 run?
The Google Pixel 8 is expected to launch with Android 14 onboard.
– What are the camera specifications of the Google Pixel 8?
The Google Pixel 8 is expected to feature a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.
– When will the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus be available for purchase?
The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus is already available for purchase in China.
– What is OnePlus Open?
The OnePlus Open is rumoured to be OnePlus’ first folding smartphone.
– Is the Vivo V29 water-resistant?
The Vivo V29 is IP68-certified for water and dust resistance.
(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Google)