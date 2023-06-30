Our beloved smartphone brands are preparing to fire their salvo of new smartphone launches this July. Whether you are looking to get the most value out of your next purchase or splurge a fortune on a foldable phone, there is something in store for everyone in our list of upcoming smartphones in July. With a total of nine confirmed launches, we bet you are going to be spoiled for choice while shopping for a new phone this month.
While most of these launches have been confirmed, some are a by-product of rumours. This is why we advise taking this list with a pinch of salt, especially for the rumoured launches as they can easily move up to August or, in some cases, even September. Not to mention, some of these upcoming launches, such as the OnePlus Nord 3, Oppo Reno 10 series and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, have been anticipated in the prior months as well.
But we digress. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at all the new smartphone launches happening in July this year.
The best smartphone launches in July 2023
After a fairly successful stint with the Phone (1), Nothing’s smartphone range is getting a big upgrade. Called the Nothing Phone (2), Carl Pei’s team has designed a phone that could really take the fight to the iPhones this time. The design is an evolution (rather than a revolution), flaunting a semi-transparent back with an updated Glyph light system. Other known features include a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, a 4700mAh battery and Nothing OS 2.0. The dual camera system is expected to remain unchanged at the back.
The Phone (2) will launch globally on July 11.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Nothing)
Prior to the iQOO Neo 8 series, iQOO is refining the Neo 7 series with an upgrade. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro will challenge the likes of the Nothing Phone (2) and OnePlus Nord 3. The phone will feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, a 5000mAh battery, 120W wired fast charging, a 50-megapixel main rear camera and a 6.7-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
(Image Credits: Courtesy iQOO)
Samsung’s flip smartphone is getting a big upgrade this year. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will now have a larger 3.4-inch cover display shaped after a folder. The main display is expected to retain the older model’s 6.7 inches of AMOLED beauty but rumours suggest a redesigned hinge that eliminates the crease.
The Flip 5 will make use of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and is expected to use the faster UFS 4.0 storage on the higher-spec variants. However, the dual 12-megapixel cameras are not expected to get any upgrades. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to be unveiled by the end of July 2023.
Image Credits: Courtesy Samsung (Representational Image)
If the Flip 5 doesn’t do it for you, you can look forward to the Fold 5 instead.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also expected to be announced by the end of July, offering minor spec upgrades over its predecessor. The display sizes remain similar but the bezels shrink. The hinge system improves to eliminate the gap and the phone also gains IP58 water and dust resistance certification. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip will take care of the performance needs while a 4400mAh battery will keep the phone alive. The camera systems are also said to remain unchanged, although some tipsters hint at a new 108-megapixel sensor for the main camera.
Image Credits: Courtesy Samsung (Representational Image)
The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is expected to be released this July in global markets. Expected to be an affordable variant of the Nord 3, the Nord CE 3 is rumoured to be based on the Realme 10 Pro Plus. The phone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an under-display fingerprint sensor and IR blaster, a Snapdragon 782G chipset, a 50-megapixel main rear camera and up to 12GB RAM.
(Image Credits: Courtesy OnePlus)
How long has the OnePlus Nord 3 been on our monthly lists of upcoming smartphones? Twice! Fortunately this time, the phone FINALLY has a confirmed launch this July. Clearly, the third time’s the charm.
The Nord 3 is a rebadged variant of the OnePlus Ace 2V from China. Some of its key specifications include a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, a 6.7-inch 1.5K resolution display, a 64-megapixel main camera, a 5000mAh battery and 80W wired charging. The Nord 3 retains the Alert Slider from existing OnePlus flagships and will be available in two colours – Tempest Gray and Misty Green.
(Image Credits: Courtesy OnePlus)
The Galaxy M34 5G is likely to cater to the midrange smartphone space, offering a decent mix of key features that consumers seek. The phone in the teaser poster looks identical to other Galaxy M, A and S series devices from 2023. Samsung has also confirmed using a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5000mAh battery and a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS on this smartphone.
Samsung is yet to reveal the chipset, storage variants and expected launch date.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Samsung)
Realme’s Narzo series is getting a big upgrade this July. While the leaks haven’t revealed much, Realme’s official teaser hints at a design that’s similar to the Realme 11 Pro. We also know that the Narzo devices will feature a large circular camera hump on the back and boast a faux leather finish. In terms of pricing, the Narzo 60 series devices could be positioned under the Realme 11 Pro as a more performance-centric device.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Realme)
After a delay of over a month since its China launch, the Oppo Reno 10 series is finally coming to India. Unlike the Chinese models, India will get a standard Reno 10 and a Reno 10 Pro. Oppo has teased a 3x optical zoom camera, which will be a first since the Reno 10X Zoom. The rest of the specifications, as well as the launch date, are yet to be known.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Oppo)
(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy OnePlus)
