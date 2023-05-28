The Best Upcoming Smartphones Of June 2023

After a rather busy month for smartphone manufacturers in May 2023, most companies are gearing up for the next onslaught of new smartphones (across various price brackets) in June. Some of the most hyped smartphones of the year are expected to launch this month, with new entries from brands like Oppo, OnePlus and Motorola. So, if you have plans to invest in a new smartphone in the near future, our list of upcoming smartphones in June 2023 is here to help.

While most of the launches are expected to happen in the mid-range smartphone segment, there are two new launches expected in the flagship segment as well, one being a special edition of the OnePlus 11 and the other being the next foldable flagship from Motorola. Speaking of special edition phones, buyers in the affordable category should also expect to see the Realme 11 Pro series with fancier colours and reasonable specs.

So, without further ado, check out our list of the best, most anticipated smartphones coming out in June 2023.