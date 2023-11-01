As 2023 draws to a close, the world of smartphones is prepping to release the next bunch of superstars that will dominate the headlines for the coming season. The year has been an exciting one for smartphone fans, giving us a variety of flavours to enjoy. We have had a powerhouse of specs in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and on the other side of the spectrum, we saw the Google Pixel 8 Pro that is all about AI-powered smartness. While November 2023 isn’t going to fetch such exciting products, there’s enough to keep us smartphone enthusiasts happy.
Hence, when we sat down for our monthly list of upcoming smartphones in November 2023, we ended up finding a couple of interesting options headed our way. The most interesting one of the lot is the iQOO 12 Pro that’s going to be one of the earliest Android flagships to be based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Following this closely is a limited edition variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Those shopping for a budget smartphone will also be happy to see some feature-packed launches in the affordable space. If you thought November was going to be boring, think again.
Hence, without further ado, let’s take a quick look at all the upcoming smartphones launching in November 2023.
Best upcoming smartphones in November 2023
Release date: Yet to be announced
After remaining mostly on the affordable end of the smartphone spectrum in 2023, iQOO is set to return to the flagship segment soon. The iQOO 12 Pro will be a top-tier flagship smartphone featuring some of the nicest specifications and features. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip will take care of the performance needs and you can expect a custom skin of Android 14 to manage everything on the iQOO 12 Pro.
A 5,100 mAh battery will keep the phone running and a 120W wired charging should fill it up within 20 minutes. Being an iQOO flagship, the handset is expected to feature a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.
The iQOO 12 Pro is expected to rival the likes of the Google Pixel 8 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus.
(Image Credits: Courtesy iQOO)
Release date: Yet to be announced
Similar to the iQOO 12 Pro, the Realme GT 5 Pro is Realme’s best attempt at making the most accomplished Android flagship that they can conceptualise. Based on the leaks, the GT 5 Pro will be built around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, thereby guaranteeing great performance and power efficiency. A 6.7-inch 1.5K resolution 120Hz AMOLED display with an under-display fingerprint scanner will be the star of the show here.
Other leaked specifications include a 5,260mAh battery and a triple rear camera setup consisting of two 50-megapixel cameras and an 8-megapixel third camera. The device is expected to drop globally in November 2023.
(Representational Image Credits: Courtesy Realme)
Release date: November 1
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is already one of the most desirable smartphones you can buy today, and with the added hint of retro reference, it becomes hard to resist. Designed to commemorate the 20 years of the iconic Samsung E700 flip phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro edition with its shades of Indigo and silver and the retro-style clock face for the cover display aims to steal our hearts.
The core specifications remain unchanged from the standard variant but the special packaging box makes up for the extra pennies you spend on this one.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Samsung)
Release date: Yet to be announced
Released as the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro a couple of months ago in China, the OnePlus 12R is expected to be the more affordable OnePlus 12 series device in the upcoming months. Unlike the OnePlus 12, the OnePlus 12R will essentially offer a feature-rich flagship-class smartphone experience. With the slightly older Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the OnePlus 12R is expected to keep the price low while still offering great performance and power efficiency.
While the 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display is great, the most impressive feature is its 150W wired fast charging that fills up the 5,000 mAh battery quickly. It even has a 50-megapixel main rear camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.
(Image Credits: Courtesy OnePlus)
Release date: November 2
Taking care of the affordable end of the spectrum, the Lava Blaze 2 5G will be a feature-packed offering for smartphone shoppers on a strict budget. Although Lava has yet to reveal any of the features and specs, the handset has been teased with a premium design. Rumours also suggest that the Blaze 2 5G will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset and a 50-megapixel main rear camera.
This smartphone is expected to launch at a price of approximately MYR 572.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Lava)
(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy iQOO)
