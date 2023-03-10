Resident Evil is one of the most successful video game franchises in history. No wonder fans are excited about the release of Resident Evil 4, a remake that is coming 18 years after the original and is, perhaps, the most awaited title among the upcoming video games in March 2023.

The remake aside, there are quite a few interesting new games ready for release in the third month of the calendar year. Video games set to be released in March, similar to the previous two months, transcend genres ranging from atmospheric adventure to sports. These include Dredge and the latest instalments in long-running franchises WWE 2K and MLB The Show.

However, one particular highly anticipated title will not release in March. The EA Sports PGA Tour, which fans of golf tournaments would want to try, has its launch date moved to 7 April instead of 24 March.

Yet, March is adding quite a few games worthy of ending up among the best releases in 2023. At least three games released in the last two months have already become major hits: Dead Space Remake, the Xbox console edition of Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, which arrived in January; and Hogwarts Legacy, which was released in February on some platforms.

Will only Resident Evil 4 and MLB The Show 23 be among the best games of 2023 or will there be others such as Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, which was released on 3 March? Looks like gamers will have to wait for their release on PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Nintendo Switch to find out.

Here are the new video games releasing in March 2023

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse

Release date: 9 March

Platforms: Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch

The Japanese survival horror game was originally released to critical acclaim on Nintendo’s Wii console in 2008. Nintendo is now bringing the game with upgraded graphics across consoles, including the Nintendo Switch.

The game is set on a mysterious Japanese island named Rogetsu Isle. Its story follows a teenage Ruka Minazuki, who was rescued as a child along with Misaki Aso, Madoka Tsukimori, Tomoe Nanamura and Marie Shinomiya from the island by a detective 10 years ago during a festival. Though rescued, all five had lost their memories except Ruka who had a faint recollection of a melody.

When Tomoe and Marie mysteriously die one after the other, Misaki and Madoka decide to return to the island to investigate where the festival is being held again. Ruka follows them and encounters ghosts whose presence might hold the key connecting the festival and the girls’ past.

DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos

Release date: 10 March

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

It’s time for the Justice League to combine their forces to take on Mr. Mxyzptlk, the powerful prankster from the 5th Dimension, to keep Happy Harbor safe. But before that, Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman will have to confront supervillains from across the DC Universe, including Clayface, Starro the Conqueror and Bizarro.

The fun-filled action-adventure video game coming in March has been developed by PHL Collective and is published by Outright Games Ltd. Players can take their pick of superheroes and use the character’s skills and abilities to fight enemies, solve puzzles and unlock items such as outfits or power upgrades.

The game can be played in a two-player couch co-op Instant Action Mode. There are side missions alongside the main mission to keep players engaged and entertained.

WWE 2K23

Release date: 17 March

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

WWE 2K23 is among the biggest video games to be released in 2023. Developed by Visual Concepts with acclaimed American game studio 2K as the publisher, the game will be released in four editions — Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, Icon Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Edition.

All editions have Bad Bunny as a playable character and one Ruby Bad Bunny MyFACTION Card. The Puerto Rican rapper and singer, who won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Música Urbana Album for Un Verano Sin Ti, has competed as a wrestler at WWE’s 2022 Royal Rumble event.

The Deluxe Edition contains special content packs that include several upgrades as well as special MyFACTION Cards of John Cena and Asuka, among others. The Icon Edition includes everything in the Deluxe Edition, along with bonus content that includes especially skilled playable characters of John Cena, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar and wrestler-turned-actor Batista, besides other features.

Those who pre-order the Deluxe or Icon editions will have early access to the game, starting 14 March.

As for the game itself, players can select their favourite wrestlers from the WWE roster and engage each other in wrestling matches. Among the biggest wrestlers are Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Ronda Rousey and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

According to Polygon, the game will add 25 more wrestlers as playable characters over the next five months. These will include Bray Wyatt and Zeus besides NWA legends Harley Race and the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame inductees Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner.

Peppa Pig: World Adventures

Release date: 17 March

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

The name might not come across as noteworthy to those who don’t watch cartoons; for others, Peppa Pig is an absolutely lovable anthropomorphic little pig who lives with her family, comprising Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig and her little brother George in the fictional world of Peppatown. Peppa was introduced in her eponymous animation series in 2004. The ongoing series won a BAFTA Children’s Award for Best Pre-School Animation in 2005.

The game, which comes from developer Petoons Studio and publisher Outright Games Ltd., follows the player character and their family, as they join Peppa’s family on an adventure around the world.

The game, which has beautiful cartoonish graphics, takes players to places such as New York City, London, Paris and Australia. While travelling, players will also have to engage in activities such as pizza-making in Italy, a cruise trip, and a walk down Hollywood Boulevard alongside Peppa and her family.

Players can customise their characters to give them any appearance, ranging from a cat to a kangaroo. They will build their own home in Peppa’s neighbourhood where they can display the items and souvenirs collected on the world tour.

Deceive Inc.

Release date: 21 March

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

While many love the thrill of good spy shows and movies, some gamers prefer to spend hours outwitting their enemies in spy video games. Among the ones releasing in March, Deception Inc. offers loads of the thrill that comes with espionage drawn in graphics that look quite attractive.

In the story, the player will have to complete the objective set out by DECEIVE INC., a private corporation that has a monopoly over the market of spying. The player character, or agent, can use some of the coolest gadgets and disguise themselves into any other character they meet in the game. While it sounds easy, the problem is that more than one player is competing for the same objective and only one spy can emerge as the winner.

The game is essentially a multiplayer shooter. It can be played either solo or in teams of three up to a total of 12 players. They can choose from eight playable characters divided into four character archetypes, each of which has different skill sets. While on the mission to find and extract the assigned cargo, every player has to avoid detection and attempt to expose the other player.

Resident Evil 4

Release date: 24 March

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Counted among the most highly anticipated games of 2023 by serious gamers, Resident Evil 4 is essentially a remake of the game of the same name that was released in 2005.

One of the reasons behind the excitement around the remake is that the original version is credited for popularising the survival-horror genre with a shift to an over-the-shoulder perspective in third-person gameplay — a feature later adopted by several acclaimed titles, including Dead Space and The Last of Us. Its horror elements are still universally praised and its characters have since become a pop culture phenomenon. The original game is among the highest-selling games of all time, with more than 12 million copies sold across its versions. It won numerous accolades, including the best game honours, at several gaming awards ceremonies.

The storyline of the remake is essentially the same as the original. Six years after the disaster in Raccoon City, the protagonist, Leon S. Kennedy, is tasked with finding and rescuing the US President’s kidnapped daughter, Ashley, from the clutches of a cult in a European village where the people appear to have succumbed to a dangerous virus. During his mission, he meets allies who may or may not be trustworthy and enemies who mutate into monstrous beings ready to devour him.

How is the remake different? According to creator and publisher Capcom, the remake introduces a re-imagined storyline and modernised gameplay. As is evident from its multiple trailers, the remake has enhanced graphics and improved visuals with a much darker setting than the original.

MLB The Show 23

Release date: 28 March

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

Renowned for its highly realistic graphics, the game is the latest edition in the long-running MLB The Show franchise based on the Major League Baseball (MLB) and one of those sports fans would love to have in their collection.

An array of advanced features have been introduced to the upcoming instalment, including an additional 5,000 new gameplay animations such as robbing foul balls, gestures for urgency and efficiency, and dives.

Among the several new changes, upgrades and introductions are better pitcher-batter dynamic, high vs low fielding attributes, change in the functionality of the Button Accuracy Meter for throws, and attributes such as Bad Ball Hitter and Table Setter as enhanced batter skills.

However, the biggest development to look forward to in MLB The Show 23 is the appearance of legendary players from the Negro Leagues. The game will have a special experience called Storylines: The Negro Leagues Season 1. Eight baseball greats will be part of season 1. They are Leroy “Satchel” Paige, Jackie Robinson, Andrew “Rube” Foster, Hilton Smith, Hank Thompson, John Donaldson, Martin Dihigo and John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil.

The outstanding addition to the famous video game became possible owing to an agreement between MLB, game developer San Diego Studio and Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

On 6 February 2023, MLB posted a video in which Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick expressed the museum’s excitement to “take you on a journey back to the Negro Leagues and introduce you to some of the baddest brothers and sisters to ever play this game.”

The Negro Leagues are coming to @MLBTheShow. In partnership with the @NLBMuseumKC and president @nlbmprez, #MLBTheShow is adding a new game experience this year to celebrate the history of the Negro Leagues. pic.twitter.com/v0BZeu8dc9 — MLB (@MLB) February 6, 2023

Dredge

Release date: 29 March

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

An exciting video game coming in March, Dredge looks like a simple single-player fishing adventure at the outset. However, its story encompasses elements of mystery, fantasy and the supernatural.

The player character begins the adventure from their new home in a remote archipelago. While completing quests, the player character would visit neighbouring islands and meet the mysterious people who reside there. Completing quests would help reveal more about the inhabitants.

The player will also have to angle for fish but might recover strange items from the depths of the sea, which might unlock long-buried secrets.

(Main and Featured images: Screenshot/Resident Evil/YouTube)