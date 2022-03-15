Why Grab Is The Way Forward When It Comes To Shopping

You’re probably familiar with how online shopping works by now and just when you think it couldn’t get any easier, it has with GrabPay and PayLater. Other than having your food delivered to your doorstep and being chauffeured around, one can even shop and pay directly from the app now.

From skincare products to fashion essentials, Grab’s got you covered! Though we understand how addicting online shopping can get, we can assure you that with GrabPay and PayLater, you won’t have to break the bank just to get yourself a little treat you deserve (or even skip meals just to shop).

With so many options to choose from, one might have trouble choosing where and what to start splurging on. Thus, we’ve come up with a list of our top picks on where you can get started. We’ve got your back!

Innisfree’s Green Tea Seed Serum

If ordinary serums turn you into an oil slick, this Green Tea Seed Serum will be a great fit. With claims to hydrate, soothe, and soften the skin, this serum is one of those products that’s easy to integrate into your routine. There’s no acids or retinol, just simple ingredients and a whole lot of skin nourishment. Though it is suitable for all skin types, if you’re someone who’s very prone to dehydration, you should welcome it into your bathroom with open arms.

Comfort Republic’s Boxer Briefs

Remember Mark Wahlberg and the popular 90s ads he was featured in? Where he rocked these little undies effortlessly and people found them attractive ever since. Boxer briefs give you the best of both worlds. They’re like lean shorts that give your legs that extra appeal. And what better one to get than the Comfort Republic Apollo+ Boxer Briefs? Aside from making you look sexy; they’re breathable, comfortable, and the materials used prevent your thighs from rubbing against each other (no more chafing, bonus point!).

Bottoms Lab 30″ Momentum Long Pants

Who said chinos have to be boring? These comfortable, stretch cotton pants make a statement by pairing clean lines with a rich shade of dark mauve or just a plain white top. Whether you’re headed to a meeting or running errands all over town, this pair of pants from Bottoms Lab treated with two-way stretch technology will keep you moving in comfort. Plus, it features five deep pockets that will keep your items safe and secure when you’re on the go—particle and stylish!

A’Bloom Limited Edition Fruit Masks

Sheet face masks are no longer reserved for teenage sleepovers or women having their well-earned ‘me time’. In fact, they have now become an essential component of a man’s skincare regime. These sheet masks will moisturise and lift dry and dull skin. Plus, they have the additional advantage of de-stressing. Healthy skin, healthy man no? These fruity masks will leave your skin feeling plump, healthy and happy (I mean, who doesn’t like fruits?).

dUCk Shawls

Just before you clamp down on the idea of purchasing a shawl, let us tell you why owning one will do you nothing but good! If you have no idea what to wear, just put on your regular pair of jeans and shirt, and loosely drape a shawl over your shoulders and arms. It is both comfortable and fashionable, and there’s so much more you can do with it. You can wrap it around your neck like a scarf, clinch it at the waist, do an asymmetrical wrap or even rock it like a jacket. To top it off, shawls from dUCk are made with an antibacterial nanotechnology that will get rid of all odours (except for the pleated ones).

With GrabPay, users can earn GrabRewards which comes in handy to redeem more discounts or offset future payments. On the other hand, PayLater by Grab allows users to make interest-free instalment payments for their purchases instead of paying in full upfront. Having the option to pay later means that you have more options in terms of arranging when, and how you pay for the things you want to buy. The power is literally in the palm of your hands, say less!

Moreover, you can now enjoy additional promotions when you use GrabPay or PayLater.



Exclusively in March, when you pay via GrabPay or PayLater, you can enjoy amazing deals and savings.