Xiaomi has released its long-awaited 13 series, comprising Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.

These are the most premium smartphones from the brand, as well as the most expensive devices that the company has launched. With a starting price of EUR 99 9 for the Xiaomi 13 and EUR 1299 for the Xiaomi 13 Pro, they are just as expensive as the iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

How remarkable is #Xiaomi13Series? It’s a masterpiece, where extraordinary design meets top tech and craftsmanship. 🟠📷🔴 #BehindTheMasterpiece — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) February 26, 2023

Xiaomi 13 Pro: Specifications, features and camera details

At Mobile World Congress 2023, Xiaomi launched its 13 series. The 13 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Coming to its impressive battery, the smartphone carries a 4,820 mAh battery which also supports 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. This powerful model also comes with 5G, 4G, 3G and 2G support, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, Dual speakers, Dolby Atmos and other exciting features.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xiaomi Global (@xiaomi.global)

Looking at the impressive display, the 13 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch 2K flexible E6 AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 1900 nits, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. Its impressive rear camera setup consists of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 sensor, another 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a third 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens that also features a macro mode. That’s not all there is also an impressive 32-megapixel front camera which is perfect for clicking selfies and making high-quality video calls.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is available in two colours – Ceramic Black and Ceramic White.

Xiaomi 13: Specifications, features and camera details

The Xiaomi 13 is also an impressive smartphone in its own right. It features a 6.36-inch OLED display, which supports a 120Hz refresh rate and has 1900 nits peak brightness. Like the 13 Pro, it features a Leica-based triple rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, a second 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens. In this model too, the front camera features a 32-megapixel sensor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xiaomi Global (@xiaomi.global)

Just like the 13 Pro, the Xiaomi 13 is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with Adreno GPU for graphics, 12GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage. The smartphone’s 4,500 mAh battery comes with 67W wired turbocharging, 50W wireless turbocharging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The Xiaomi 13 comes in three colours – Black, White and Green.

The Xiaomi 13 series: Twitter reactions and reviews

Many people took to Twitter to share their opinions about Xiomi’s latest flagship devices. Check them out below:

We believe our premium flagship phones should have no weak points. That’s why both Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro are equipped with IP68. What other features do you think are must-haves for premium flagship phones? pic.twitter.com/9JWaIhhWlD — Lei Jun (@leijun) February 23, 2023

Xiaomi built in photo editor is just awesome 👏#Xiaomi13Pro pic.twitter.com/Hip8NFqh3H — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 26, 2023

This is probably Xiaomi 13 Pro’s coolest camera feature. The 50MP Telephoto Lens has a minimum focus distance of 10cm, which results in some super cool close up shots and portraits. pic.twitter.com/wpQm4vOYaq — Beebom (@beebomco) February 27, 2023

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Xiaomi Website)