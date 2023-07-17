Hailed as a ’90s heartthrob, Brad Pitt is a global star known for his undeniable talent, charisma and timeless features. Looking at Brad Pitt in 2023, you’d be hard-pressed to guess his age (he will turn… wait for it.. 60 this year). The actor simply refuses to age and has a glow that has become synonymous with his elite personality. So it’s only fair for someone to wonder – what is the secret Brad Pitt skincare routine that has clearly worked wonders?

Before we deep dive into his skincare routine let’s get one thing straight, Brad Pitt is a skincare enthusiast and now thanks to his skincare line, we are finally able to decode his skincare secrets. For the uninitiated, last year, Brad Pitt launched a genderless, vegan and wine-infused skincare brand called Le Domaine, introducing grooming essentials such as creams and serums.

Now that we have a better understanding of the type of products that Pitt doesn’t just vouch for but also offers via his brand, here’s what we discovered about his skincare routine.

Deep diving into Brad Pitt’s skincare routine

In an interview with Vogue Beauty, Pitt revealed his minimalistic skincare routine and how it mainly comprised three steps – cleansing, using a serum and applying a day cream/night cream, with the actor emphasising the importance of something as basic as washing your face. This is an ideal skincare routine for men to follow, especially if they want to maintain their skin without having to put in too much effort.

Step 1: Cleanse, Cleanse and Cleanse

According to Pitt, cleansing is the first and most important step in his grooming routine, something he never skips. We agree.

If you want to incorporate a daily skincare routine, start by washing your face with water and then applying a facial cleanser depending on your skin type. Now gently massage the cleanser onto your face in circular motions, paying close attention to areas prone to dirt and oil buildup. Rinse thoroughly with cold water and finish by gently pat drying your face with a clean towel.

Step 2: Apply a serum

Instead of a toner, the second step in the actor’s skincare regime involves the application of a serum. So after you’re done with the cleansing bit, take a small amount of serum onto your fingertips and gently massage it into your face and neck. You should focus on areas that may require extra attention, such as fine lines, wrinkles, acne scars, hyperpigmentation or discoloured skin. Gently tapping your face while applying the serum will make it easier for your skin to absorb it. This is important since serums are specifically designed to deliver concentrated ingredients deep into the skin. The regular use of a suitable serum can help improve the overall texture of your skin, leaving it nourished and more resilient.

Step 3 (a): Use a day cream

Post serum application, Pitt goes for a day cream during the day. So when you are done with the first two steps, take a small amount of day cream and gently massage it onto your face and neck. Add extra layers on the areas that require hydration and protection, like cheeks, forehead and around the eyes. Apart from repairing the moisture barrier, day creams also offer the benefits of sun protection and defend against environmental aggressors like UV rays and pollution.

Step 3 (b): Use a night cream

Describing his nighttime routine, Pitt explained how the first two steps are the same, however, he uses a night cream at night to moisturise his skin. The difference between a day cream and a night cream is that the latter is formulated to replenish your skin while you sleep. Besides regenerating your skin, they also help combat skin-related woes like dryness.

Brad Pitt on ageing and trying out new skincare

As someone who owns a skincare brand, it is quite obvious to assume that Pitt is constantly trying out new skincare products and routines. Glamour magazine revealed that the actor attributes his well-maintained skin to his long-time makeup artist friend, Jean Black. Pitt says,

“I have a makeup artist friend of 30 years who will always bring new stuff for healthy skin, with more of a skincare rather than a beauty focus like LED masks with red lights.”

He further adds that while he gives these products a chance, he finds it challenging to fully dedicate himself to their usage due to the significant effort involved. During film productions, Black assists the actor in maintaining a relatively straightforward and healthy skincare routine. When discussing the topic of ageing, he adds,

“I don’t know about running from ageing, but this idea of being more health-minded is something I’m interested in.”

Pitt has been quite honest about his skincare journey over the years, characterising it as “rather casual at best” and that he hasn’t been particularly strict about it. His approach towards grooming is like “when in Rome,” meaning that if he only has a body wash available and has to use it as a face wash, he’s fine with that. When asked about his previous skincare routine, he discloses, “I usually used whatever my female partner had, and they were kind enough to offer suggestions like ‘You should try this’ or ‘You really need some of this’.”

Revealing wellness tips learnt from his past or current partners, the actor explained how Jennifer Aniston keeps sharing hair care products from her brand Lolavie and he trusts her judgment even though he hasn’t tried them yet. Similarly, he also opened up about how Gwyneth Paltrow is quite knowledgeable in this area and that he will just call her and ask for tips.

What about Brad Pitt’s wellness routine?

The ’90s Brad Pitt’ has been a solid inspiration to many in terms of fashion, physique, hairstyles and whatnot. It’s no wonder then that the actor’s younger version is a favourite on Pinterest mood boards. Even at 59, the actor strives to maintain his wellness routine as simply and realistically as he can, describing it as “Trying to stay physical, try to eat healthy a little bit, try to stay creative.”

Furthermore, in the same Glamour magazine interview, he disclosed that he temporarily halted the consumption of his own wine, voluntarily taking a break from it. When asked about the most extreme measure he has taken for the sake of well-being, he disclosed a spiritual retreat in Los Angeles. “It would be a spiritual retreat, you know in LA, we’re the pioneers of the spirituality industry.”

Well, now you know the secret behind Brad Pitt’s never ageing skin!

