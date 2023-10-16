Introducing The Augustman Gentlemen’s List 2023

Presenting our annual Gentlemen’s List: A curated selection of drinks, fragrances, and skincare products. Handpicked and reviewed by our esteemed panel, these selections epitomise the essence of the modern man.
Our Panel
A-LIST 2020
SHAUN LIEW, RESTAURATEUR AND AWARD-WINNING BARISTA
With a background in hospitality, Shaun Liew cut his teeth in a renowned hotel and hospitality school. His professional career saw him start off as a lecturer be- fore becoming an award-winning barista. However, his entrepreneurial mindset would lead him to start his own business- es. Liew has thus established the popular eateries Yellow Brick Road and Cafe Ono, to name a few. He also runs Curate Coffee Roasters, a specialty coffee roastery.
HAZWAN YAZIT, CO-FOUNDER OF THE ACCIDENTAL BAKERS
After almost a decade, two retail stores, and a global pandemic, our A-List alumni Hazwan Yazit felt that – in line with endemicity – it was finally time to shed the old looks and practices to make way for exciting new products and logistic solutions to get their brownies beyond the Klang Valley. He was initially managing the finances of The Accidental Bakers but eventually tried baking. He discovered that he was naturally good at it, and now bakes alongside his partners at the outlet.
PETER CHIN, FOUNDER OF SHIROKU PRODUCTIONS
Peter Chin owns a boutique production agency with high production-value that’s dedicated to telling captivating stories for any genre. He leads a collaborative team that works with a mix of ideas and talents to create imaginative content for creative partners, brands and agencies. When not working, he enjoys indulging in his own whisky collection.
KA WAI CHEAH, CO-FOUNDER OF BREAKOUT
Responsible for the marketing, PR and partnerships of his businesses, Ka Wai – also known as Leo – launched the escape game Breakout in Avenue K, putting him in the league of a thriving startup scene. He isn’t just an entre- preneur at heart. He’s also tech-savvy, having the digital know-how to promote his ventures online. His latest venture includes launching Hauntu, the immer- sive horror experience, at The Curve.
NIGEL EDWIN, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT EXECUTIVE OF RENT A POT LANDSCAPE
Nigel Edwin, one half of the dynamic Edwin twins, is a force to be reckoned with in the plant rental and landscaping industry with Rent A Pot. From a childhood passion for speed and music to becoming a business development executive, Nigel’s journey is marked by determination, style, and a modern gentleman’s ethos. With a keen eye for first impressions and a belief in quality connections, he embodies the essence of contemporary success.
GENTLEMEN’S LIST SKINCARE: Best On-The-Go
There are so many elements that damage our skin. Bright sunlight, harsh temperatures, time – they all do cumulative damage to the largest and most exposed organ in our body. Which is why skincare is such an important element to have in any man’s grooming regimen. Here are some of our top picks that made the Gentlemen’s List.
Lancôme’s Advanced Génifique Serum
Lancôme’s Advanced Génifique Serum is a fundamental step in every skincare routine that promises healthy, younger-looking skin in just seven days.
Formulated with pre- and pro-biotic fractions, Hy- aluronic Acid, and Vitamin Cg, this serum instantly strengthens and repairs the skin barrier. It boosts radi- ance, visibly reduces fine lines & wrinkles, and improves skin quality.
What Makes the Difference
1. Faster Skin Barrier Repair: Born from 15 years of microbiome science research, the serum contains 6 billion pre-
& probiotic fractions in every bottle.
2. Proven Results: Clinical studies have shown significant improvements in radiance (+52%), smoothness (+43%), and evenness (+42%), among other parameters.
3. Award-Winning: With 9 patents and 388 beauty awards, this serum is a leader in skincare innovation.
4. Suitable For All: Whether you have dry, oily, or sensitive skin, this serum is suitable for all skin types.
5. Great Aftercare: All 100% of men report smoother and soothed skin using this product after shaving.
The Secret To Youthful Skin
In today’s fast-paced world, presenting your best self is more crucial than ever. Whether you’re a corporate finance advisor meeting clients or a founder of a model management company, your appearance speaks volumes before you even say a word.
That’s why choosing the right skincare product is not just a matter of beauty but an investment in yourself. Enter Lancôme’s Advanced Génifique Serum, a product that promises more youthful skin in seven days. Here’s what some of Malaysia’s very own promising men have to say about it.
Faiz Hak, Corporate Finance Advisor
Faiz is a man who understands the value of a good investment, not just in stocks and bonds but also in personal care. “As someone who meets clients on a daily basis, I need to make sure I always present my best face forward,” he says.
His day is a whirlwind of activity, from setting up meetings to analysing financial portfolios and advising on investment strategies. And in a profession where credibility and trust are paramount, looking his best is non-negotiable. “The best investment you can make is in yourself. With Lancôme’s Advanced Génifique Serum, I’ve made that investment, ensuring my skin’s future is just as bright.
“In a world full of trends, Advanced Génifique offers timeless beauty. For him, for her, for everyone.”
Ridduan TTFGA Ismail, Founder of Topboi Citizen Model Management
In an industry where youth is often considered currency, Ridduan knows he’s got that part down pat with the help of Lancôme
offerings. “Being constantly surrounded by youth and beauty, Advanced Génifique ensures I never feel out of place,” he says.
He does this even while balancing the daily requirements of his life, which include setting up meetings, photoshoots, and scouting for locations. “I’m always on the go, that’s why I need a reliable brand,” Ridduan adds.
The serum has become an indispensable part of his skincare routine, offering benefits that go beyond skin deep. “Thanks to Advanced Génifique, my skin has never felt better. It’s like turning back the clock on my complexion.”
GENTLEMEN’S LIST SKINCARE: Panel Picks
GENTLEMEN’S LIST FRAGRANCE: One-Of-A-Kind
Presenting a refined collection of men’s fragrances, each scent introducing a unique olfactory journey. From citrus to woody rose, we explore the essence behind each selection.
Experimentum Crucis by Etat Libre d’Orange
After a moment of eureka from the cosmos, Etienne de Swardt gleaned his own ideas from Sir Isaac Newton’s law of gravity. Using that notion, Swartdt crafted a new fragrance that pushes all boundaries. Experimentum Crucis should be taken as an experience, opening a window to a new and brighter horizon. With its one-of-a-kind blend, the perfume seeks to embrace freedom, leading one to find their higher self through the guidance of the scent. As a fragrance, Experimentum Crucis holds on to you, leaving gentle trails of Akigalawood and patchouli with honeyed rose.
As a person who favours strong, bold scents, Experimentum Crucis has made its way into my must-have list. The bottle evokes simplicity yet a certain seriousness to the essence held within. This is an easy choice if you’re looking for your signature scent, one to inform others you’ve arrived.—Hazwan Yazit
GENTLEMEN’S LIST FRAGRANCE: Panel Picks
GENTLEMEN’S LIST FRAGRANCE: Best Homegrown Scent
Black Diamond by SugarBomb
The locally made Black Diamond is crafted specifically to entice passers- by with its welcoming notes. Its combination of woody, floral, and spicy notes make the Black Diamond a fragrance made for the evenings.
A couple of spritzes will definitely
earn a compliment or two, making it easy to break the ice with strangers or acquaintances alike. If you’re looking to impress your next date, a good fragrance can help leave a lasting impression. Black Diamond is a new scent by SugarBomb that’ll help you do exactly that.
From the very top, the perfume has hints of spice citrus and warmth from its lemon and pink pepper notes.
As it evolves, the fragrance will shift towards a gentler floral scent of roses and germanium. At its foundation,
the fragrance gracefully settles into a harmonious blend of soothing vetiver and majestic wood notes. A few pumps of Black Diamond is sure to bring about a new sense of confidence and charm for date night.
GENTLEMEN’S LIST DRINKS
Introducing a curated collection of exquisite alcoholic beverages, handpicked by our discerning editorial team. Each selection represents a variance of flavours, character, and heritage. Kick back and unwind to our favourites.
GENTLEMEN’S LIST DRINKS: Best Trophy Drink
The Glenlivet 18
The Glenlivet 18 is a gorgeous single malt that is complex, yet elegant and balanced. Perfectly aged for 18 years at The Glenlivet distillery, the award-winning drink is matured in traditional casks, from first and second-fill American oak barrels and ex- sherry casks. This gives The Glenlivet 18 its distinct taste that is intensely complex with a balance of sweetness and spice.
The aroma of this drink includes notes of fruitiness from the caramelised pears and juicy peaches, as well as spicy notes of cinnamon and fragrant nutmeg. When it comes to its taste, The Glenlivet 18 provides an amalgamation of fruitiness and spice. An indulgent taste of juicy orange can be identified at first sip, eventually leading to an end of chocolate-dipped raisins on the finish.
The Glenlivet 18 is not too strong tasting and mildly sweet, making it very easy to drink. It is a very flavourful whisky and I would recommend to drink it either neat or on the rocks. After a busy week of work, it’s the perfect drink to have to celebrate the week and wind down.—Nigel Edwin
GENTLEMEN’S LIST DRINKS: Best Trophy Drink (Panel Picks)
GENTLEMEN’S LIST DRINKS: Best Office Stash
Suntory Whisky Kakubin
Blended for the first time in 1937, Suntory Whisky was crafted as an Original Harmony of distinct flavours and aromas. Adhering to the beliefs of its founder, Shinjiro Torii, this Japanese whisky embraces Japan’s culture, craftsmanship and harmonious nature through its unique taste.
A golden liquid encased in a glass tortoise shell decanter, the whisky radiates happiness and good luck to those who indulge. Named Kakubin for its unique bottle, the whisky truly marks the highest of Japanese craftsmanship. Suntory Whisky Kakubin is an exquisitely balanced drink with a sweet seductive aroma. Accompanied by a dry finish, it is also accentuated with key notes from Yamazaki and Hakushu Bourbon casks.
The Suntory Kakubin Highball is usually what I would mix for myself when I hang out at my friend’s patio in the evenings. Mine would be cold soda mixed with juice squeezed from fat lemon wedges, on the rocks. A great refreshing alternative for the Gentlemen’s List.—Peter Chin
GENTLEMEN’S LIST DRINKS: Best Office Stash (Panel Picks)
GENTLEMEN’S LIST DRINKS: Best For Mixing
Roku Gin
A classic drink and a familiar favourite at many watering holes, Roku is an exceptional balanced gin blended perfectly with six Japanese botanical ingredients: Sakura flower, Sakura leaf, Yuzu peel, Sencha tea, Gyokuro tea and Sanshō pepper.
Combined with eight traditional botanicals, Roku’s flavour and taste brings out a sense of prestige on any occasion. Produced at the Suntory distillery in Osaka, Japan, the craft of the floral gin requires an act of delicate balancing. This results in Roku’s complex yet harmonious flavour.
One of the most outstanding qualities of Roku Gin is its exceptional smoothness and ease of enjoyment. It lacks the harsh, overpowering alcohol bite that some gins can possess. Roku Gin truly shines when blended into highballs.
The simplicity of adding tonic water trans- forms it into a refreshingly delightful cocktail. A personal favourite of mine is savouring Roku Gin with a creative twist in my highballs. Frequently, I infuse the spirit with salted dried plum, crafting a drink with a distinctive “Asam Boi” style.—Ka Wai