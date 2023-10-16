Introducing The Augustman Gentlemen’s List 2023

Presenting our annual Gentlemen’s List: A curated selection of drinks, fragrances, and skincare products. Handpicked and reviewed by our esteemed panel, these selections epitomise the essence of the modern man.

Our Panel

SHAUN LIEW, RESTAURATEUR AND AWARD-WINNING BARISTA With a background in hospitality, Shaun Liew cut his teeth in a renowned hotel and hospitality school. His professional career saw him start off as a lecturer be- fore becoming an award-winning barista. However, his entrepreneurial mindset would lead him to start his own business- es. Liew has thus established the popular eateries Yellow Brick Road and Cafe Ono, to name a few. He also runs Curate Coffee Roasters, a specialty coffee roastery.

HAZWAN YAZIT, CO-FOUNDER OF THE ACCIDENTAL BAKERS After almost a decade, two retail stores, and a global pandemic, our A-List alumni Hazwan Yazit felt that – in line with endemicity – it was finally time to shed the old looks and practices to make way for exciting new products and logistic solutions to get their brownies beyond the Klang Valley. He was initially managing the finances of The Accidental Bakers but eventually tried baking. He discovered that he was naturally good at it, and now bakes alongside his partners at the outlet.

PETER CHIN, FOUNDER OF SHIROKU PRODUCTIONS Peter Chin owns a boutique production agency with high production-value that’s dedicated to telling captivating stories for any genre. He leads a collaborative team that works with a mix of ideas and talents to create imaginative content for creative partners, brands and agencies. When not working, he enjoys indulging in his own whisky collection.

KA WAI CHEAH, CO-FOUNDER OF BREAKOUT Responsible for the marketing, PR and partnerships of his businesses, Ka Wai – also known as Leo – launched the escape game Breakout in Avenue K, putting him in the league of a thriving startup scene. He isn’t just an entre- preneur at heart. He’s also tech-savvy, having the digital know-how to promote his ventures online. His latest venture includes launching Hauntu, the immer- sive horror experience, at The Curve.

NIGEL EDWIN, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT EXECUTIVE OF RENT A POT LANDSCAPE Nigel Edwin, one half of the dynamic Edwin twins, is a force to be reckoned with in the plant rental and landscaping industry with Rent A Pot. From a childhood passion for speed and music to becoming a business development executive, Nigel’s journey is marked by determination, style, and a modern gentleman’s ethos. With a keen eye for first impressions and a belief in quality connections, he embodies the essence of contemporary success.

GENTLEMEN’S LIST SKINCARE: Best On-The-Go

There are so many elements that damage our skin. Bright sunlight, harsh temperatures, time – they all do cumulative damage to the largest and most exposed organ in our body. Which is why skincare is such an important element to have in any man’s grooming regimen. Here are some of our top picks that made the Gentlemen’s List.

Lancôme’s Advanced Génifique Serum

Lancôme’s Advanced Génifique Serum is a fundamental step in every skincare routine that promises healthy, younger-looking skin in just seven days.

Formulated with pre- and pro-biotic fractions, Hy- aluronic Acid, and Vitamin Cg, this serum instantly strengthens and repairs the skin barrier. It boosts radi- ance, visibly reduces fine lines & wrinkles, and improves skin quality.

What Makes the Difference

1. Faster Skin Barrier Repair: Born from 15 years of microbiome science research, the serum contains 6 billion pre-

& probiotic fractions in every bottle.

2. Proven Results: Clinical studies have shown significant improvements in radiance (+52%), smoothness (+43%), and evenness (+42%), among other parameters.

3. Award-Winning: With 9 patents and 388 beauty awards, this serum is a leader in skincare innovation.

4. Suitable For All: Whether you have dry, oily, or sensitive skin, this serum is suitable for all skin types.

5. Great Aftercare: All 100% of men report smoother and soothed skin using this product after shaving.

The Secret To Youthful Skin

In today’s fast-paced world, presenting your best self is more crucial than ever. Whether you’re a corporate finance advisor meeting clients or a founder of a model management company, your appearance speaks volumes before you even say a word.

That’s why choosing the right skincare product is not just a matter of beauty but an investment in yourself. Enter Lancôme’s Advanced Génifique Serum, a product that promises more youthful skin in seven days. Here’s what some of Malaysia’s very own promising men have to say about it.

Faiz Hak, Corporate Finance Advisor

Faiz is a man who understands the value of a good investment, not just in stocks and bonds but also in personal care. “As someone who meets clients on a daily basis, I need to make sure I always present my best face forward,” he says.

His day is a whirlwind of activity, from setting up meetings to analysing financial portfolios and advising on investment strategies. And in a profession where credibility and trust are paramount, looking his best is non-negotiable. “The best investment you can make is in yourself. With Lancôme’s Advanced Génifique Serum, I’ve made that investment, ensuring my skin’s future is just as bright.

“In a world full of trends, Advanced Génifique offers timeless beauty. For him, for her, for everyone.”

Ridduan TTFGA Ismail, Founder of Topboi Citizen Model Management

In an industry where youth is often considered currency, Ridduan knows he’s got that part down pat with the help of Lancôme

offerings. “Being constantly surrounded by youth and beauty, Advanced Génifique ensures I never feel out of place,” he says.

He does this even while balancing the daily requirements of his life, which include setting up meetings, photoshoots, and scouting for locations. “I’m always on the go, that’s why I need a reliable brand,” Ridduan adds.

The serum has become an indispensable part of his skincare routine, offering benefits that go beyond skin deep. “Thanks to Advanced Génifique, my skin has never felt better. It’s like turning back the clock on my complexion.”

GENTLEMEN’S LIST SKINCARE: Panel Picks

SUPERGOOP DAILY DOSE VITAMIN C + SPF 40 SERUM

This two-in-one serum made the Gentlemen’s List because of its SPF 40 protection from UV rays and infrared radiation, which give your skin added time to absorb more Vitamin C. It’s also formulated with hyaluronic acid, which keeps your skin moisturised for longer. The Daily Dose is definitely a unique take on skincare, and best of all, it’s suitable for all skin types. LAB SERIES INVIGORATING FACIAL SCRUB

This menthol facial scrub takes care of your skin by removing dead cells, unclogging pores, and stimulating blood flow. And because of the menthol element, you get that refreshing tingling feel with every scrub. A good choice to have in your daily grooming kit.

EVERY MAN JACK SKIN REVIVE FACE SCRUB

Not only does this scrub help exfoliate, hydrate, and revive your skin, it’s also responsibly made, meaning that every decision behind this product was made with sustainability and responsibility in mind. For example, it’s animal-cruelty free and its packaging is made from 50% post-consumer recycled plastic. KIEHL’S FACIAL FUEL

This moisturiser is infused with Vitamins C and E, which helps to restore the skin and keep it refuelled with nutrients. Facial Fuel is also specially formulated for men, and it absorbs quickly too, making it easy to stick to a daily skincare regimen. It also gets bonus points for not including parabens and mineral oil in its formulation.

GENTLEMEN’S LIST FRAGRANCE: One-Of-A-Kind

Presenting a refined collection of men’s fragrances, each scent introducing a unique olfactory journey. From citrus to woody rose, we explore the essence behind each selection.

Experimentum Crucis by Etat Libre d’Orange

After a moment of eureka from the cosmos, Etienne de Swardt gleaned his own ideas from Sir Isaac Newton’s law of gravity. Using that notion, Swartdt crafted a new fragrance that pushes all boundaries. Experimentum Crucis should be taken as an experience, opening a window to a new and brighter horizon. With its one-of-a-kind blend, the perfume seeks to embrace freedom, leading one to find their higher self through the guidance of the scent. As a fragrance, Experimentum Crucis holds on to you, leaving gentle trails of Akigalawood and patchouli with honeyed rose.

As a person who favours strong, bold scents, Experimentum Crucis has made its way into my must-have list. The bottle evokes simplicity yet a certain seriousness to the essence held within. This is an easy choice if you’re looking for your signature scent, one to inform others you’ve arrived. —Hazwan Yazit

GENTLEMEN’S LIST FRAGRANCE: Panel Picks

LE MALE ELIXIR BY JEAN PAUL GAULTIER

Indulge in Jean Paul Gaultier’s new fragrance, Le Male Elixir. A scent evoking the impression of a powerful captain leading a crew of sailors on the high seas. Its delicate balance of delectable, sweet vanilla benzoin paired lavishly with lavender ignites the senses. An irresistible addictive sensation that exudes a shotcaller’s appeal. MCM ONYX

While Onyx smells good thanks to its bold notes of ginger, lavender, clearwood, and vetiver, this product has so many more things going

for it. For one, it’s the first male fragrance by MCM. And secondly, its bottle is unique, taking on the look of MCM’s signature ‘Stark’ backpack. CREED AVENTUS

This woody citrus scent includes notes of bergamot, pineapple, birch, patchouli, and musk. It’s definitely on the fresher side of the scale, with the citrus notes taking centre stage. But wait a while and it turns smoky as well as woody when it reverts to its base notes.

RABANNE PHANTOM PARFUM

The Phantom Parfum carries some spiciness and sweetness to it. More particularly, it opens with vanilla and lavender scents. The dry down reveals more of the woodiness and earthiness, and it can bring out a totally different character of the scent, especially when compared to its middle notes. LOUIS VUITTON OMBRE NOMADE

The Ombre Nomade starts off with an intense scent of oud, which gives way to the raspberry notes after. But it’s more than those two notes put together. It is a journey through the various evolutions of scents, especially once the initial strength of oud fades.

GIORGIO ARMANI ACQUA DI GIO

Acqua di Gio is not new to the scene, and it’s been popular for a long while now, for good reason. It carries top notes of lemon, bergamot, and orange, followed by middle notes of sea notes, jasmine, and peach, which gives way to white musk and cedar. But it definitely is a refreshing selection that’ll remind others of the seaside! HERMES H24

The H24 features vibrant notes, sage, rosewood, narcissus and sclarene scents, channelling the feel of the forest, mostly thanks to the earthiness also found within. The dry down still maintains these notes, but it’s where the oakmoss and rosewood take over, making it a rich scent to wear for any occasion.

GENTLEMEN’S LIST FRAGRANCE: Best Homegrown Scent

Black Diamond by SugarBomb

The locally made Black Diamond is crafted specifically to entice passers- by with its welcoming notes. Its combination of woody, floral, and spicy notes make the Black Diamond a fragrance made for the evenings.

A couple of spritzes will definitely

earn a compliment or two, making it easy to break the ice with strangers or acquaintances alike. If you’re looking to impress your next date, a good fragrance can help leave a lasting impression. Black Diamond is a new scent by SugarBomb that’ll help you do exactly that.

From the very top, the perfume has hints of spice citrus and warmth from its lemon and pink pepper notes.

As it evolves, the fragrance will shift towards a gentler floral scent of roses and germanium. At its foundation,

the fragrance gracefully settles into a harmonious blend of soothing vetiver and majestic wood notes. A few pumps of Black Diamond is sure to bring about a new sense of confidence and charm for date night.

GENTLEMEN’S LIST DRINKS

Introducing a curated collection of exquisite alcoholic beverages, handpicked by our discerning editorial team. Each selection represents a variance of flavours, character, and heritage. Kick back and unwind to our favourites.

GENTLEMEN’S LIST DRINKS: Best Trophy Drink

The Glenlivet 18

The Glenlivet 18 is a gorgeous single malt that is complex, yet elegant and balanced. Perfectly aged for 18 years at The Glenlivet distillery, the award-winning drink is matured in traditional casks, from first and second-fill American oak barrels and ex- sherry casks. This gives The Glenlivet 18 its distinct taste that is intensely complex with a balance of sweetness and spice.

The aroma of this drink includes notes of fruitiness from the caramelised pears and juicy peaches, as well as spicy notes of cinnamon and fragrant nutmeg. When it comes to its taste, The Glenlivet 18 provides an amalgamation of fruitiness and spice. An indulgent taste of juicy orange can be identified at first sip, eventually leading to an end of chocolate-dipped raisins on the finish.

The Glenlivet 18 is not too strong tasting and mildly sweet, making it very easy to drink. It is a very flavourful whisky and I would recommend to drink it either neat or on the rocks. After a busy week of work, it’s the perfect drink to have to celebrate the week and wind down. —Nigel Edwin

GENTLEMEN’S LIST DRINKS: Best Trophy Drink (Panel Picks)

GLENFIDDICH 23 YEAR OLD GRAND CRU

Glenfiddich’s Grand series was created to elevate occasions, and there’s no better way to celebrate than by breaking out the 23 Year Old Grand Cru. It is floral on the nose, with hints of baked bread, and on the palate, it features predominantly vanilla and sweet brioche. Best enjoyed neat. DEWAR’S SIGNATURE 25 YEAR OLD

A grand occasion requires a grand whisky, and Dewar’s Signature 25 Year Old fits that bill perfectly. This whisky is double aged and finished in Royal Brackla Casks, and its aromatic notes include honey, dried peels, and toasted oak. It tastes of hobnob biscuits and red berry, which then finishes off into Christmas spices and mint leaf.

LAGAVULIN 16 YEAR OLD

Lagavulin’s flagship expression, the 16 Year Old, is a single malt whisky that hails from southern Islay. This golden amber drink carries an aroma of sweet spices, pipe tobacco, seaweed, and hints of vanilla. Add a charcoal-fruity and smoky finish on top of that and every celebration is bound to be a tasty one. NIKKA WHISKY FROM THE BARREL

With a blend of more than 100 batches of malt and grain whiskies serving as this drink’s base, From The Barrel offers an ideal taste that can only be attained from repeated experiments. It’s definitely a prime choice to mark your milestones with. Take a journey through its malty flavour that also includes butterscotch, orange peel, and spicy notes.

GENTLEMEN’S LIST DRINKS: Best Office Stash

Suntory Whisky Kakubin

Blended for the first time in 1937, Suntory Whisky was crafted as an Original Harmony of distinct flavours and aromas. Adhering to the beliefs of its founder, Shinjiro Torii, this Japanese whisky embraces Japan’s culture, craftsmanship and harmonious nature through its unique taste.

A golden liquid encased in a glass tortoise shell decanter, the whisky radiates happiness and good luck to those who indulge. Named Kakubin for its unique bottle, the whisky truly marks the highest of Japanese craftsmanship. Suntory Whisky Kakubin is an exquisitely balanced drink with a sweet seductive aroma. Accompanied by a dry finish, it is also accentuated with key notes from Yamazaki and Hakushu Bourbon casks.

The Suntory Kakubin Highball is usually what I would mix for myself when I hang out at my friend’s patio in the evenings. Mine would be cold soda mixed with juice squeezed from fat lemon wedges, on the rocks. A great refreshing alternative for the Gentlemen’s List. —Peter Chin

GENTLEMEN’S LIST DRINKS: Best Office Stash (Panel Picks)

PENFOLDS ST HENRI SHIRAZ

For the Penfolds St Henri Shiraz Vintage 2018, I personally enjoy how fruity and aromatic it is. The taste is dominant with blackberries and dark cherry aromas with notes of dark chocolate. These notes were also complemented black plums and mulberry. Overall, this wine is a yay! —Shaun Liew MONKEY SHOULDER

This whisky gets its name from the injury suffered during by malt men when whisky was still made manually. And with such a cool backstory, this drink makes a great selection for your office stash too. It’s also a versatile whisky that can be enjoyed on its own or with mixers.

TIMAH WHISKEY

This Malaysian-made and award-winning whiskey is double peated and perfect for the Gentlemen’s List. Aroma wise, this whiskey showcases fruity scents with a primarily smoky flavours. The taste is also smoky, but that gives way to a sweet, light oak finish. THE MACALLAN 12 YEAR OLD SHERRY OAK

The Macallan 12 Year Old Sherry Oak is matured in sherry seasoned oak casks, resulting in a smooth feel that tastes of rich dried fruits and sherry balanced with wood oak and spice, before finishing off on a toffee note. Just the perfect flavour to have within hand’s reach in the office.

GENTLEMEN’S LIST DRINKS: Best For Mixing

Roku Gin

A classic drink and a familiar favourite at many watering holes, Roku is an exceptional balanced gin blended perfectly with six Japanese botanical ingredients: Sakura flower, Sakura leaf, Yuzu peel, Sencha tea, Gyokuro tea and Sanshō pepper.

Combined with eight traditional botanicals, Roku’s flavour and taste brings out a sense of prestige on any occasion. Produced at the Suntory distillery in Osaka, Japan, the craft of the floral gin requires an act of delicate balancing. This results in Roku’s complex yet harmonious flavour.

One of the most outstanding qualities of Roku Gin is its exceptional smoothness and ease of enjoyment. It lacks the harsh, overpowering alcohol bite that some gins can possess. Roku Gin truly shines when blended into highballs. The simplicity of adding tonic water trans- forms it into a refreshingly delightful cocktail. A personal favourite of mine is savouring Roku Gin with a creative twist in my highballs. Frequently, I infuse the spirit with salted dried plum, crafting a drink with a distinctive “Asam Boi” style. —Ka Wai

GENTLEMEN’S LIST DRINKS: Best For Mixing (Panel Picks)

COINTREAU ORANGE LIQUEUR

This orange liqueur is a unique choice on the Gentlemen’s List because it doesn’t just serve as a good alcohol mixer, but also as a sweetening ingredient. This triple sec can also be enjoyed on its own, but it’s best used when mixed into popular drinks, such as the Classic Sidecar and the Margarita. APPLETON ESTATE 8 YEAR OLD RUM

This rum is spicy in taste, particularly oak, citrus peels, cloves, and cinnamon. And that spice, coupled with notes of brown sugar and vanilla make for a good mixing drink. And while this rum – like many other drinks on this list – works well with most drinks, it blends particularly well with Mai Tais.