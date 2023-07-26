LazMall Debuts its First Super Category Day, Focusing on Suncare

Gentlemen, we all know that having a good skincare routine goes a long way in maintaining the skin’s youthful appearance; and of the most highly stressed about skincare rule is to always use sunscreen. From protecting the skin from UV rays to preventing premature aging, suncare has been the talk of the town for many years. Hence, for those looking to tap into suncare, here’s a chance for you to begin.

Lazada’s first LazMall Super Category Day focuses on suncreens and the importance of suncare

Starting from tomorrow, 27th July, Lazada’s LazMall Super Category Day will be launching in Malaysia. The first-of-its-kind in the eCommerce industry, the initiative aims to spotlight a specific product category and helping shoppers seamlessly discover the best products within the category.

LazMall Super Category Day will be debuting with suncare, one of the fast-growing product categories within LazBeauty – the beauty destination on Lazada. Through creative storytelling and content co-creation with brands, Lazada seeks to offer valuable product insights and educational content for consumers as they shop. Hence, enriching their overall shopping experience.

Shining light on suncare

For the inaugural LazMall Super Category Day, Lazada will partner with brands including Anessa, La Roche Posay, L’oreal Paris, Shiseido and Supergoop! to co-create educational content to help shoppers select the best suncare products to suit their needs.

Furthermore, the educational content can be found not only in-app during the campaign, but also will be delivered through LazLive, Lazada’s in-app live streaming feature, with the goal of educating shoppers on the correct use of suncare products to maximize results. Tune in to LazLive episode on the 26th and 27th July where the host, Ika Nabella together with a beauty expert, Sarra Afiqah will be covering a broad range of topics based on consumer interests, such as the right application techniques and suitable product pairings for different skin types. For the first time ever, shoppers will also be able to find a suite of dedicated LazLive suncare content under the Super Category Day LazLive tab.