The English Premier League 2021-22 season is here, and we can’t wait to see the action all over again.

This time, just like every season, there are quite a few new signings to watch out for. Each of these is a gifted player of the game. Their ability to make the ball do their bidding at will is outstanding. Lauded by managers and loved by fans, these men can find the back of the net with ease, rip apart even the sturdiest of defences with their dash, or become an impregnable fort against opposition charges.

From the phenomenal Jack Grealish to the inspiring Emi Buendía, here are some of the signings expected to bolster the strength of their new teams in the English Premier League 2021-22 season.

(Main and Featured images: Oli Scarff/AFP)