The Merdeka Retold Series: Sam And Peter Khue

What has changed most about Malaysia compared to when you were younger?

The government and politics have changed a lot. The new generation are more passionate and more informed as well. As a business owner, we used to enjoy more stability in the past. These days, anything can happen, governments can change and there are many more ‘surprises’.

What is a local culture you’d like to see the younger generation pay more attention to?

Our family shares the love for lion dance. Since the early days of our Bakkwa business, we have constantly supported the local lion dance troupes. Lion dance is an art and requires intensive practice sessions. What we see is the fruit of hours of training and hardships. Most of the local lion dance troupes still rely heavily on sponsorships to sustain the team. Very much like the art scene, it is a passion project where performers earn a small amount, so many had to rely on other jobs for a more stable income.

What is a unique quality that you’ve picked up from the generation before?

In our family, we have an ‘in-house’ process to taste and enjoy Bakkwa. First you cleanse your palate, then you take a big bite of Bakkwa and chew it in your mouth until you salivate. Then once you suck up the juices and taste the flavours, go back to chewing then swallow. This way, we can judge the Bakkwa properly for its taste, aroma and texture.

Can you recall a time that made you feel proud to be a Malaysian?

If you compare us to other countries, Malaysia is a very special country because we are so diverse in culture and heritage. I always find it entertaining to explain to foreigners that I am Malaysian but not Malay.

What is an important lesson you’ve learnt throughout the years about Merdeka that you wish the younger generation would always remember?

You have free will. The ability to make your own life choices and you will have to bear the responsibilities. If you don’t agree with something, do something about it, with common sense. If you are not doing anything about it, then you’ve basically lost the right to complain about it.

Where do you see Malaysia in the next 10 years?

I really can’t see where we will be heading to but one thing I know for sure is that it will be very different. Our generation has done our work, it is time for the younger generation to carry on what we have started.

Peter Khue