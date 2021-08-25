Theebaan G Shares On Being Malaysian And More This Merdeka

Mixed martial artist, as well as actor, Theebaan G shares with us on how he’s been living through the pandemic, his plans for this Merdeka and more.

The self-professed techie shares that he incorporates tech into most parts of his life – especially due to Covid-19, from his phone, to laptop and even home entertainment system these days. “One device that brings all these things together nowadays is the phone in your hand,” he shares about his iPhone 12, which has been a lifeline to him during this pandemic.

“Messing around and discovering tech isn’t new to me either. I remember back in the early 2000s, my brother and I actually strung multiple speakers together and mounted it onto one of those desk chairs with the rollers; we essentially built a portable, chair-entertainment system!” Theebaan G shared about his tech-ventures in his younger days.

How has the pandemic affected your work and productivity?

Well tournaments, fighting events and shoots have been put on hold indefinitely, so it’s taken quite a toll on me – the last two years have been a challenge to say the least.

What I find myself doing these days is dividing my days into two halves, day time and after sunset. During the day, I try my best to be productive and I wake up rather early. If I decide to workout then I will, if not I don’t force myself. I shower, take a MyProtein snack bar into my home office, and then I start with emails and chats, discussing future projects and also constantly brainstorming new ideas.

Then, I take my time and relax after sunset. What I’ve recently taken to doing is capturing Timelapse videos using a tripod and my iPhone 12, somehow watching the footage after gives me a sense of calmness.

Sometimes though, when I need a break from being indoors, I then take a drive with my specially curated playlists on my Apple Music account. Music is my escape as well, and back then I really love when I get to shoot in rural areas outside of town – the longer drives also equate to longer time with my playlist. Whenever I get time off, I take my music, find somewhere dark, lie down and stargaze.

How do you reach out to your loved ones during this pandemic?

Thankfully it’s 2021, so that’s not really a problem. I am in constant contact with my siblings and loved ones using multiple apps, my dailies include; Messages, FaceTime, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Using the Messages and FaceTime apps make things such an ease. Everything simply works as it should, I don’t really have to go in and mess with anything and I kind of like the user experience. And with FaceTime opening up its usage to non-Apple users, it looks like the battle for top video chat app is up for grabs; this is my favourite feature in the upcoming iOS 15 update. I can finally FaceTime with my little sister who is my only sibling not on iPhone.

Why are you proud to be a Malaysian?

I am proud of the people around me, fellow Malaysians. I’m proud of my neighbour who helps me out when I’m in need. I’m proud of the random uncle who gives me the widest smile every time we bump into each other near my home. I’m proud of the flag I wear on my left chest when I represent her. I’m proud of what we’ve built as people. Malaysia truly is its people to be honest, the common folk who do live amazing lives in their own right.

What are your plans to celebrate Merdeka this year?

Well, I’ll be doing the responsible thing by (hopefully) enjoying fireworks… from the comfort of my own balcony.

What’s one message you’d like to give fellow Malaysians?

Look out for one another. It’s the only way we’ll ever get through it; hang in there – better times will be upon us soon.