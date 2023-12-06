Introducing The Augustman Malaysia Men Of The Year 2023

It’s time to honour the modern gentleman who are making big moves in their specific fields – introducing the Men Of The Year 2023.

It’s that time of the year again. We’re showcasing the latest cohort of men who’ve excelled at their craft, and are continuing to push the envelope on what’s possible in their respective fields. Each of this year’s candidates has something fresh to offer in these categories – art, film, music, intellect, style, legacy, activist and innovation.

Click on their profiles below to learn more about these awardees.

WORDS BY ALISON LOH, RICHARD AUGUSTIN & STUART DANKER

PHOTOGRAPHY BY KAHMUN HO

ASSISTED BY HAL YIP & SIEW MA

STYLING & ART DIRECTION BY SARAH SAW

MAKE-UP BY LING CHONG

HAIR BY GAVIN SOH

COORIDINATION BY JOYCE LIM

LOCATION COURTESY OF CYCLE & CARRIAGE BATU CAVES