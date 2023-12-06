Home > Men of the Year > Introducing The Augustman Malaysia Men Of The Year 2023
By Alison Loh, Richard Augustin, Stuart Danker, Dec 6 2023 10:00 pm

It’s time to honour the modern gentleman who are making big moves in their specific fields – introducing the Men Of The Year 2023.

It’s that time of the year again. We’re showcasing the latest cohort of men who’ve excelled at their craft, and are continuing to push the envelope on what’s possible in their respective fields. Each of this year’s candidates has something fresh to offer in these categories – art, film, music, intellect, style, legacy, activist and innovation.

Click on their profiles below to learn more about these awardees.

WORDS BY ALISON LOH, RICHARD AUGUSTIN & STUART DANKER
PHOTOGRAPHY BY KAHMUN HO
ASSISTED BY HAL YIP & SIEW MA
STYLING & ART DIRECTION BY SARAH SAW
MAKE-UP BY LING CHONG
HAIR BY GAVIN SOH
COORIDINATION BY JOYCE LIM
LOCATION COURTESY OF CYCLE & CARRIAGE BATU CAVES

Rizman Ruzaini

Rizman Ruzaini

Style
Nyk

Nyk

Music
CzipLee

CzipLee

Legacy
Abdul Shakir

Abdul Shakir

Art
Mr Money TV

Mr Money TV

Intellect
Sharul Aimy

Sharul Aimy

Sport
Dr. Anthony Chong

Dr. Anthony Chong

Activist
Respond.io

Respond.io

Innovation
Introducing The Augustman Malaysia Men Of The Year 2023

