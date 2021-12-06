Our brands
Men of the Year

Presenting The Augustman Malaysia Men Of The Year 2021 Awardees

By Rubin Khoo, KC Yap, Melissa Foong, Alex Low and Zech Pharamond, Dec 6 2021 5:00 pm

Despite the pandemic still affecting us, our Augustman Men Of The Year 2021 proved to be even more resilient than the virus.

Concluding this tumultuous year is our annual Men Of The Year 2021 list – an annual tribute to the lifestyle and passion of the modern gentleman.

As per tradition, we highlight a cohort of creative individuals who are driven by their fiery passion and ever-growing spirit of success. These men are constantly out there pushing the limits and making a difference in their respective fields – within the realm of sustainability, art, film and music, activism, sports, intellect, style, entrepreneurship and innovation.

Without further ado, here are the award recipients of the Augustman Men Of The Year 2021:

Photography: Kimmun/Hopscotch Studioart direction: Joyce Lim; make-up: Joey Yap; hair: Victor Ng/Ikairi Hair Salon; venue: Gatsby Mansion KL

Saiful Razman

Art

Tharma Pillai

Activist

Eugene Tan

Innovation

Stuart Danker

Intellect

The Vegetable Co. Sha G.P. & Shawn Ng

Sustainability

Johann Razali

Entrepreneur

Against Lab Shawn Tan & Cloakwork

Style

Liek Hou Cheah

Sport

Naim Daniel

Music

Thanesh & Viknes Perrabu

Film
written by.
Rubin Khoo, KC Yap, Melissa Foong, Alex Low and Zech Pharamond

