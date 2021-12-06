Presenting The Augustman Malaysia Men Of The Year 2021 Awardees

Despite the pandemic still affecting us, our Augustman Men Of The Year 2021 proved to be even more resilient than the virus.

Concluding this tumultuous year is our annual Men Of The Year 2021 list – an annual tribute to the lifestyle and passion of the modern gentleman.

As per tradition, we highlight a cohort of creative individuals who are driven by their fiery passion and ever-growing spirit of success. These men are constantly out there pushing the limits and making a difference in their respective fields – within the realm of sustainability, art, film and music, activism, sports, intellect, style, entrepreneurship and innovation.

Without further ado, here are the award recipients of the Augustman Men Of The Year 2021:

Photography: Kimmun/Hopscotch Studio; art direction: Joyce Lim; make-up: Joey Yap; hair: Victor Ng/Ikairi Hair Salon; venue: Gatsby Mansion KL