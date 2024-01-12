Men Of The Year 2023: Celebrating 15 Years Of Excellence

It was a special night where the Augustman Men Of The Year 2023 awards were concerned, as the magazine didn’t just acknowledge the latest trailblazers in their respective fields, but also celebrated its 15th year anniversary. And the plans that were in store made sure it was a night to remember, set to the theme of 80s Powerhouse!

The night was made better with the host of brand partners who participated in the festivities: Cortina Watch, Cycle & Carriage, PaperKite Beer, Roku Gin & Suntory Whisky, Superdry, Trove, and venue partner Blossom A GlassMansion, where the event was held.

The festivities began with the emcee Bernie Chan, BurdaLuxury Malaysia’s publisher Natasha Kraal, and Augustman Malaysia’s editor KC Yap welcoming the guests as well as giving their introductory speeches, which then transitioned to the award-giving ceremonies.

Prior to the awards, Thanesh and Viknes Perrabu from the Men Of The Year 2021 alumni shared an exclusive trailer of their upcoming movie Agrinai, which will be screened in theatres this February 29. It was a wonderful way of looking back and seeing how past awardees are still taking big strides forward.

To further sum up the successes of the past, a video summing up the 15-year history of the Men Of The Year event was played on the projector screen, conjuring a sense of nostalgia for those who’ve been around to see Augustman evolve through the years.

But the night also held other surprises, as Joyce Ling, the senior art director of the magazine, would also be called on stage to be recognised for her eight years of dedication to the brand.

When it came to the awardees, the awardees of Men Of The Year 2023 included Abdul Shakir (Art); Alvin and Jason Chen (Legacy); Dr. Anthony Chong (Activist); CK Yap and Peter Yong (Intellect); Gerardo Salandra; Hassan Ahmed; and Iaroslav Kudritsky (Innovation); NYK (Music); Rizman Ruzaini (Style); and Sharul Aimy (Sport).

There were a host of fun and games for the guests to partake in and win prizes. And this is besides the craft beer, liquor, and canapés that were on hand to keep the merriment going.

When it came to the beats, DJ Jodie was responsible for the groovy hits playing all night long – keeping to the 80s theme, of course.

All in all, when the night drew to a close, the awardees went home with a new title under their belt, the guests left with smiles on their faces, and Augustman Malaysia shone the spotlight once more on the amazing talents that deserved it.