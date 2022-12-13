Home > Men of the Year > Unveiling The Augustman Malaysia Men Of The Year 2022 Awardees
Unveiling The Augustman Malaysia Men Of The Year 2022 Awardees
Men of the Year

Unveiling The Augustman Malaysia Men Of The Year 2022 Awardees

By Rubin Khoo, Melissa Foong, Alex Low and Mark Evans, Dec 13 2022 2:04 pm

Concluding this eventful year is our annual Men Of The Year 2022 list – an annual tribute to the lifestyle and passion of the modern gentleman.

 

As per tradition, we highlight a cohort of creative individuals who are driven by their fiery passion and ever-growing spirit of success. These men are constantly out there pushing the limits and making a difference in their respective fields – within the realm of sustainability, art, film, music, culture, intellect, style and vision.

Without further ado, discover more about the award recipients of the Augustman Men Of The Year 2022 below:

Photography: Kimmun/Hopscotch Studio; art direction: Joyce Lim; styling: Andrea Wong; make-up: Joey Yap & Wanning Ler; hair: Toms Tee & Terence Kon/ Wenawave Salon;location courtesy of Cycle & Carriage Mutiara Damansara/ Cycle & Carriage PJ 

Kit Woo

Kit Woo

Style
Yonnyboii

Yonnyboii

Music
Chong Yan Chuah

Chong Yan Chuah

Art
Vinesh Sinha

Vinesh Sinha

Sustainability
Cliff Leong & Zeejay Wong

Cliff Leong & Zeejay Wong

Intellect

Brando Lee

Brando Lee

Film
Jack Yap

Jack Yap

Visionaire
Hairul Azreen

Hairul Azreen

Actor
Chong Fei Giap

Fei Giap Chong

Culture
Chong Fei Giap Culture Loka Made Men of the Year 2022
written by.

Rubin Khoo, Melissa Foong, Alex Low and Mark Evans

