As the 2023 season comes to its inevitable conclusion and the year starts afresh in 2024, it’s time to take a look at all of the public holidays and long weekends that Malaysians can look forward to in the coming months.

The cusp of the new year has always been ascribed with symbolic meaning, heralding rebirth and renewal, while simultaneously granting respite from the present to allow a period of quiet introspection from an exhaustive crucible consisting of 365 days rife with constant change and growth.

As we arrive at this juncture once again in 2024, be prepared to also take a moment to sit down and plan the year ahead, especially with the upcoming roster of gazetted days off that await us. Whether it be an indulgent self-pampering getaway abroad, a short family gathering in a neighbouring state, or even simply time off at home to recharge your social batteries, here are all of the public holidays and long weekends that you can take advantage of in 2024.

*Long weekends are denoted in italics

Public holidays and long weekends Malaysians can look forward to in 2024

January

1st January, Monday – New Year’s Day (National holiday except in Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Perlis, and Terengganu)

14th January and 15th January, Sunday and Monday – YDPB Negeri Sembilan’s Birthday (only applies to Negeri Sembilan)

25th January, Thursday – Thaipusam (Only applies to Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Perak, Putrajaya, and Selangor)

February

1st February, Thursday – Federal Territory Day (Only applies to Kuala Lumpur, Labuan, and Putrajaya)

8th February, Thursday – Israk Mikraj (Only applies to Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Perlis, and Terengganu)

10th February to 12th February, Saturday to Monday – Lunar Chinese New Year (National holiday, except for Johor and Kedah on the 12th)

20th February, Tuesday – Independence Declaration Day (only applies to Melaka)

March

4th March, Monday – Installation of Sultan Terengganu (only applies to Terengganu)

12th March, Tuesday – Awal Ramadan (only applies to Johor, Kedah, and Melaka)

23rd March, Saturday – Sultan of Johor’s birthday (only applies to Johor)

28th March, Thursday – Nuzul Al-Quran (Nationwide, except for Johor, Kedah, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Sabah, and Sarawak)

29th March, Friday – Good Friday (only applies to East Malaysia)

April

10th April and 11th April, Wednesday and Thursday – Hari Raya Aidilfitri (Nationwide)

26th April, Friday – Sultan of Terengganu’s birthday (only applies to Terengganu)

May

1st May, Wednesday – Labour Day (National)

17th May, Friday – Raja Perlis’ birthday (only applies to Perlis)

22nd May, Wednesday – Wesak Day (National)

22nd May to 23rd May, Wednesday to Thursday – Hari Hol (only applies to Pahang)

30th to 31st May, Thursday to Friday – Harvest Festival (only applies to Labuan and Sabah)

June

1st June to 2nd June, Saturday to Sunday – Hari Gawai (only applies to Sarawak)

3rd June, Monday – YDP Agong’s birthday (National)

16th June, Sunday – Hari Arafat (Only applies to Kelantan and Terengganu)

17th June, Monday – Hari Raya Haji (National)

18th June, Tuesday – Hari Raja Haji (only applies to Kedah, Kelantan, Perlis, and Terengganu)

30th June, Sunday – Sultan of Kedah’s birthday (only applies to Kedah)

July

7th July to 8th July, Sunday to Monday – Awal Muharram (National, except for Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu on 8th July)

13th July, Saturday – Governor of Penang’s birthday (only applies to Penang)

22nd July, Monday – Sarawak Day (only applies to Sarawak)

30th July, Tuesday – Sultan of Pahang’s birthday (only applies to Pahang)

August

11th August, Sunday – Almarhum Sultan Iskandar Hol Day (only applies to Johor)

24th August, Saturday – Governor of Melaka’s birthday (only applies to Melaka)

31st August, Saturday – Merdeka Day (National)

September

16th September to 17th September, Monday to Tuesday – Malaysia Day (National)

16th September, Monday – Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday (National)

29th September and 30th September, Sunday and Monday – Sultan of Kelantan’s birthday (only applies to Kelantan)

October

5th October, Saturday – Governor of Sabah’s birthday (only applies to Sabah)

12th October, Saturday – Governor of Sarawak’s birthday (only applies to Sarawak)

31st October, Thursday – Deepavali (National except for Sarawak)

November

1st November, Friday – Sultan of Perak’s birthday (only applies to Perak)

December

11th December, Wednesday – Sultan of Selangor’s birthday (only applies to Selangor)

24th December, Tuesday – Christmas Eve (only applies to Sabah)

25th December, Wednesday – Christmas (National)

