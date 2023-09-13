In a tragic turn of events, veteran Malaysian newscaster Raymond Goh has reportedly passed away after being admitted into Intensive Care for 13 days after suffering from a sudden stroke. He was 62-years-old.

His death was announced through a statement made by his widow, Ms Faridah Teh, on behalf of their family yesterday (13 September). “It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Raymond Goh @ Muhammad Zaman Goh Abdullah who touched the lives of thousands of people in the country.” it read.

Funerary prayers were held at Masjid At-Taqwa for Goh in the Taman Tun Dr. Ismail neighbourhood, with his remains to be laid to rest at Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery according to The Star.

A look back at Raymod Goh’s decorated career

A familiar face on the small screen for those who grew up around the turn of the new millennium, Goh was often described by Malaysians as being the ‘man with the golden voice’ for his signature baritone and had built a considerable reputation for himself in the public consciousness by serving as the longest-running news anchor on national broadcaster TV3’s evening news segment, Nightline.

According to his website, Goh first delved into the media industry in his twenties, when he took on work as a disc jockey during the early 1980s. In time, his gregariousness and proficiency in the English language caught the eye of the Head of News at TV3, who went on to offer him a job as a newscaster for its English news bulletin program.

The position proved to be a great fit for Goh, as he would serve as a news anchor under the broadcasting channel for a whopping 14 years before transitioning to a new role in hosting a show under Astro’s Talk Radio during the early millennium. Given his finesse in the field, his services as a host and master of ceremonies grew in demand, with Goh being tapped to host a number of international events including the World Cup and even the 2004 Athens Olympic Games.

In 2007, he would return to TV3 to take on the role as news anchor for Nightline. Beyond his work in broadcasting, Goh ran a series of workshops on public speaking in both English and Malay.

Additionally, he served as a founding member of the Asian chapter of the World Customer Service Rating Board and was appointed its Chief Executive. The board is responsible for dispensing the Customer Service Index Ratings globally.

We extend our condolences to his family during this trying time.

Feature and hero image credits: Raymond Goh/raymondgoh.com

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur