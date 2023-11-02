Looking At The 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix Schedule And Where To Watch It

With the conclusion of the Mexican Grand Prix 2023 last weekend, the North American chapter of Formula 1 for 2023 has drawn to a close. The motorsport action now moves to Latin America for the Brazilian Grand Prix 2023 (currently held under the name of Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2023). Before we take a look at the schedule for the races, however, let us quickly go over the history of the Brazilian Grand Prix and where it will be held this year.

Held for the first time in 1972, the Brazilian Grand Prix is contested on the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace track in the Interlagos neighbourhood of Cicade Dutra, Sao Paulo. Yesteryear F1 driver and four-time world champion Alain Prost holds the record for the most wins in the Brazilian Grand Prix (he has won six races on this track), while McLaren Racing Limited has the lead among the constructor teams in terms of most wins (the team has won the race 12 times in the past).

Last month, Max Verstappen sealed the 2023 F1 World Championship title at the Qatar Grand Prix 2023, and at the end of the Mexican Grand Prix 2023, he held an unassailable 251-point lead over fellow Red Bull Racing teammate Sergio Perez. However, the race for clinching the second spot in the Drivers’ Standings is in full swing. Red Bull Racing’s Perez has veteran F1 driver Lewis Hamilton tailing him closely (the Briton is just 20 points shy of Perez). Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Aston Martin’s legendary driver Fernando Alonso are tied in a neck-to-neck battle, both within touching distance of the second position. The Brazilian Grand Prix will provide all four drivers with a golden opportunity to secure an edge over the others.

Likewise, Red Bull Racing sealed the F1 Constructors’ Championship for 2023 with Verstappen’s victory at the Japanese Grand Prix on September 24. Two other big-shot constructor teams, Ferrari and Mercedes, are vying for a second-place finish on the Constructors’ Ranking in Sao Paulo, with the former hoping to overtake (pun not intended) the latter this weekend.

Now that you are well-versed with the current status of the 2023 F1 championship, here is everything you need to know about the Brazilian Grand Prix 2023’s schedule and where you can watch the race.

Schedule for the 2023 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix Practice, Qualifying, Sprint and main races

The Brazilian Grand Prix kick-starts with the Practice 1 race on Friday, November 3 (10:30 PM MYT). The hour-long practice race will be succeeded by the Qualifying session later that day (2:00 AM MYT on Saturday, November 4 in Malaysia), the results of which will set the grid for the main event.

The Brazilian Grand Prix will mark the return of the Sprint race weekend for the last time in 2023. The previous F1 Sprint races this year were held in Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Qatar and the United States of America. In the past, the Sprint races were used to determine the grid for the main Grand Prix. However, according to the changes made by the FIA in 2023, the Sprint will now be separate from the main Grand Prix race and will have no effect on the grid.

A qualifying race for the Sprint, known as the Sprint Shootout, will take place on Saturday, November 4 (10:00 PM MYT). Following the Shootout, the Sprint race will commence later that day (2:30 AM MYT on Sunday, November 5 in Malaysia).

The final race for the Brazilian Grand Prix 2023 will occur on Sunday, November 5 (1:00 AM MYT on Monday, November 6 in Malaysia).

Red Bull Racing is pushing hard for Sergio Perez‘s win as the constructor team is aiming to finish a season securing the top two places in the Drivers’ Standings for the first time in its history.

Where can you watch the Brazilian Grand Prix 2023?

Formula 1 fans can live stream the Brazilian Grand Prix 2023 on F1 TV. Those who have the F1 TV Pro plan subscription can watch the race live, complete with access to onboard cameras, in real-time.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@FORMULA 1)

