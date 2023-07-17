2023 Korea Open (Badminton) Prize Money, Schedule And Top Players

With the conclusion of the US Open (badminton) 2023 on Sunday, July 16, the badminton action shifts to Asia with the Korea Open 2023 (badminton), scheduled to start on Tuesday, July 18. The tournament this year will also see top players returning to action including the likes of Kodai Naraoka, Kenta Nishimoto, PV Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi.

For the uninitiated, the Korea Open 2023 is the fifth Super 500 tournament of the 2023 Badminton World Federation World Tour. It is also a part of the Korea Open championships which have been held since 1991. Be it the prize money earnings or the BWF points which are instrumental in determining the BWF World Rankings, the Korea Open 2023 (badminton) is a lucrative tournament for all participating shuttlers across categories.

So, as you grab your popcorn tubs and get ready for some mouth-watering badminton action this week, here is everything you need to know about Korea Open 2023 (badminton)’s prize money, schedule and star players.

What will be the 2023 Korea Open (badminton) prize money?

Since the Korea Open 2023 (badminton) is a BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament, its prize money pool is comparatively higher than what Super 300 tournaments offer. The prize money is, however, lower than the rest of the badminton tournaments of the season.

According to Badminton World Tour, the total prize money pool for the Korea Open (badminton) 2023 is set at USD 420,000. From this amount, the winners of both the men’s and women’s singles events will be rewarded with USD 31,500 and 9,200 BWF points. The runners-up of these two events will receive USD 15,960 and 7,800 points. The players who make it to the semi-finals of the men’s and women’s events will each receive USD 6,090 along with 6,420 BWF points.

In the doubles categories, the winners of men’s, women’s and mixed doubles categories will each be rewarded with USD 33,180 and 9,200 BWF points. The runners-up of all three doubles events will get USD 15,960 and 7,800 points. The players who are knocked out of the semi-final stage of all three events will receive USD 5,880 along with 6,420 points.

For all the events, both in the singles and doubles categories, the players who bow out of the tournament prior to the Last 16 will receive BWF points but no prize money.

A look at the schedule of the 2023 Korea Open (badminton)

The Korea Open 2023 (badminton) will commence on Tuesday, July 18 and continue till Sunday, July 23, 2023. All the matches of the tournament will take place at the Yeosu City Hall in Yeosu, South Korea.

Star players to look out for at the Korea Open 2023

Japanese shuttler and world number 3 Kodai Naraoka will enter the tournament as the top-seeded player and one of the favourites to win the men’s singles title. Naraoka will be joined in the tournament by his fellow countryman Kenta Nishimoto as well as China’s Shi Yuqi and Lu Guangzu. India’s HS Pranoy and Canada Open 2023 champion Lakshya Sen will also partake in the tournament.

In the women’s singles event, Akane Yamaguchi of Japan will enter the Korea Open 2023 (badminton) as the top-seeded player. Korean badminton player An Se-young will also take part in the tournament alongside Chinese players Chen Yufei, He Bingjao, Han Yue and Wang Zhiyi, and Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu, among others.

What is the next badminton tournament after Korea Open 2023?

Once the Korea Open 2023 concludes on July 23, all eyes will turn to Japan’s Tokyo for the Japan Open 2023, scheduled to take place from July 25 to July 30.

(Main Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@kodai naraoka and Instagram/@Sindhu Pv)

(Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@kodai naraoka)