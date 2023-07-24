Best Golf Courses In Asia Where You Should Test Your Golfing Skills

The diverse topography of Asia, the largest and most populous continent in the world, has been a golf architect’s delight for ages. Home to every imaginable terrain on the face of earth, designers have revelled and been challenged while giving shape to vast tracts of land, creating masterpieces that test golfers’ skill and temperament to the hilt. Asia isn’t just about designer layouts and golf courses, though. Links-style courses and other designs, too have played a part in highlighting the continent as a golfing juggernaut.

Given the continent’s enormity and the gems strewn across this hotspot, compiling a definitive guide to Asia’s best golf courses is nothing short of a Himalayan task, and any list may not be a true reflection of why the region is considered a key point of attraction with its plethora of golf facilities that can rival the best in the world.

We attempt to put together 20 of the region’s top golf venues that should be on the to-do list of every passionate player. Scattered all across the region from Thailand’s Pattaya and Bangkok to Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur and Japan’s Hyogo Prefecture, all of the golf courses mentioned here are unique in design, challenges and the rewards on offer. If one were to play a round each at the venues, the experience in one word would be wholesome.

20 excellent golf courses in Asia that you should visit