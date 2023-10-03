Asian Games 2023: Here Is Malaysia’s Impressive Medal Tally So Far

Stay updated with the latest medal tally for Malaysia at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, People’s Republic of China.

Malaysia has sent a contingent of nearly 300 athletes to participate in the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, People’s Republic of China, from 23 September to 8 October. This number is significantly lower compared to the 447 athletes Malaysia sent to the previous edition of the Asian Games in 2018. However, despite being a smaller team, Malaysia has a strong track record in the Asian Games, having won a total of 36 medals in the previous edition. This impressive medal haul included 7 gold, 13 silver, and 16 bronze medals.

As 2023 sporting event unfolds, it is crucial to stay updated with the latest medal tally to discover and celebrate the outstanding achievements of the Malaysian athletes representing the country this year.

Keep an eye out for the remarkable performances and inspiring stories that will emerge from Malaysia’s participation in this prestigious sporting event.

Here is a full list of Malaysia’s Asian Games 2023 medal winners

As for the ongoing Asian Games 2023, Malaysia has already started their medal-winning journey. They have achieved early success, winning a total of 10 medals so far. This comprises 2 gold medals, 2 silver medals, and 6 bronze medals. The Malaysian athletes have once again demonstrated their talent and competitive spirit, making their country proud.

3 gold

Mohd Qabil Ambak bin Mahamad Fathil in the individual category for equestrian

Nur Shazrin binti Mohamad Latif in the women’s one-person dinghy category for sailing

Malaysian athletes Aira binti Azman, Rachel Mae Arnold, Aifa binti Azman, and Sivasangari Subramaniam in the women’s team category for squash

4 silver

The Malaysian E-sports team consisting of members Lai Chia Chien, Nicholas Ng, Ong Jun Yang, Eng Jun Hao, Yong Zhan Quan, and Chong Han Hui for the Asian Games version of Arena of Valor

Tan Cheong Min in the women’s nanquan/ nandao all-around category for wushu

Team Malaysia in the men’s team regu category for sepak takraw

Diving duo Ng Yan Yee and Nur Dhabitah Sabri in the women’s synchronised 3m springboard for diving

14 bronze

Muhammad Sharul Aimy in the men’s vault category for artistic gymnastics

Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom in the men’s sprint category for cycling track

Malaysian athletes Umar Hasbullah, Muhammad Ridwan Sahrom, Muhammad Fadhil bin Mohd Zonis in the men’s team sprint category for cycling track

National athletes Nurul Aliana Syafika Azizan, Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri, Anis Amira Rosidi in the women’s team sprint category for cycling track

Muhammad Asnawi Iqbal bin Adam in the boys’ dinghy category for sailing

Tengku Nuraini Ezaty Tengku Khairudeen in the women’s windsurfer category for sailing

Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom in the men;s keirin category for cycling track

The Malaysian team consisting of members Muhammad Addeen Idrakie bin Bahtiar, Muhammad Syafiq bin Mohd Kamal, Ng Eain Yow, and Yuen Chee Wern in the men’s team category for squash

Diving duo Nur Dhabitah Sabri and Pandelela Rinong Pamg in the women’s synchronised 10m platform for diving

Muhammad Syafiq bin Puteh and Ooi Tze Liang in the men’s synchronised 3m springboard for diving

Shereen Samson Vallabouy women’s 400m category in athletics

Muhammad Azeem bin Mohd Fahmi in the men’s 100m category for athletics

Malaysian athletes Bertrand Rhodict Anak Lises and Enrique Maccartney Anak Harold in the men’s synchronised 10m platform for diving

The Malaysian E-sports team consisting of members Yap Jian Wei, Ng Wei Poong, Cheng Jin Xiang, Chan Kok Hong, Thiay Jun Wen, and Tue Soon Chuan for DOTA2

Total of medals won by Malaysia: 21 medals

Where can you watch the Asian Games 2023?

In Malaysia, fans can live stream all the events of the Asian Games 2023 on RTM and Astro, the official broadcasters of the event for this region.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How many gold medals did Malaysia win in Asian Games 2023?

Malaysia has achieved early success, winning a total of 21 medals so far. This comprises 3 gold medals, 4 silver medals, and 14 bronze medals.

– How many sports are there in Hangzhou Asian Games 2023?

There is a total number of 40 sports and 482 categories in the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

– What are the dates for the Asian Games 2023?

The Asian Games 2023 will commence on 23 September and conclude on 8 October.

– How many countries are participating in the Asian Games 2023?

A total of 45 countries will be participating in this year’s sporting event.

(Hero and feature images credit: Instagram/ @olympicmas & @sivasangari

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur