2023 Belgian Grand Prix Schedule And Where To Watch It

The Formula 1 action moves from Hungary to Belgium in the upcoming weekend for the coveted Belgian Grand Prix 2023. Considered to be one of the most revered races on the Formula 1 calendar, the Belgian Grand Prix 2023, with its picturesque landscape, will offer the perfect platform for the 2023 Formula 1 season to enter its summer break of four weeks before the race to the F1 World Championship 2023 resumes in the Dutch Grand Prix at the fag end of August. However, before we take a look at its schedule, let us take a quick look at the significance of the Belgian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen’s win at the Hungarian Grand Prix 2023 last Sunday meant that he had extended his lead over fellow Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez by 110 points in the 2023 F1 World Championship Driver’s Standings. With the 2023 F1 calendar reaching its halfway mark, it seems like Verstappen’s crowning moment as the world champion for the ongoing season is only a matter of time.

Held in 1925 for the first time, the Belgian Grand Prix is contested on the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium. Michael Schumacher, one of the all-time greats of the sport, remains the most successful driver of the Belgian Grand Prix with six wins to his name. Among the constructors, Ferrari has won the race at Spa-Francorchamps a record 18 times.

As the drivers take to the 7-kilometre-long circuit in Stavelot on Sunday, July 30, and race for glory, we bring you everything you need to know about the Belgian Grand Prix 2023’s schedule and where you can watch the race.

2023 Belgian Grand Prix’s schedule

Max Verstappen will be looking to celebrate his homecoming of sorts (he was born in Belgium) with a win at the Spa-Francorchamps to become the only driver after the legendary Sebastian Vettel to win eight consecutive races in a season. The 25-year-old F1 driver’s bid to win his tenth race of the season starts with the qualifying race on Friday, July 28.

The Belgian Grand Prix 2023 will also see the return of the Sprint weekend, the third for this season. The previous F1 Sprint races in 2023 were held in Azerbaijan and Austria. While the Sprint races, which made their debut in 2021, were previously used to determine the grid for the main Grand Prix event, the changes made this year mean that the Sprint will be a separate entity from the Grand Prix race and will have no impact on the grid. As a result, drivers are expected to be more attacking and experimental during the 100-kilometre Sprint race without worrying about its effect on the main race, the grid for which will be set by the qualifying race. The Sprint Shootout (a qualifying race for the Sprint) and the Sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix will be held on Saturday, July 29.

The main race at the Belgian Grand Prix 2023 is slated for Sunday, July 30. Red Bull Racing will be looking to maintain their perfect run of winning every single race in the 2023 F1 calendar so far before heading into the summer break. For the rest of the drivers and their respective constructor teams, it is about playing catch-up with Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing and trying to close the gap. Veterans Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton will be battling it out for securing the third spot on the Driver’s Standings ahead of the four-week hiatus.

Where can you live stream the 2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix?

The Belgian Grand Prix 2023 will be streaming live on F1 TV. Those who have the F1 TV Pro plan subscription can watch the race live, complete with access to the onboard cameras, in real-time.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@FORMULA 1)