Like every year, the summer transfer window of 2023-24 was expected to be a busy outing for clubs and players alike. While club football action remains on a three-month hiatus before the start of the new season, the same time period is absolutely crucial for the management of the clubs as they start making plans for the forthcoming season. As the transfer market nears its August 31 deadline, the most pressing question on every football fan’s mind is simple – which are the biggest football transfers of 2023?

The 2023-24 summer transfer window has been one of the busiest in a long time. While several players have switched from one club to the other within the same league (such as from Chelsea FC to Arsenal FC), as is customary in every transfer window, a sizeable lot made their way out of Europe. Popular destinations for footballers this year include the United States of America and Saudi Arabia.

It all started with Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo moving to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr in January. The end of the 2022-23 football season also saw star players like Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Ruben Neves and Roberto Firmino, among others, following suit. Brazilian forward Neymar Jr has become the latest to join the Middle East bandwagon as he completed a move from French side Paris Saint-Germain to Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal.

Neymar’s exit is not the only gaping hole that PSG will have to take care of this season. Earlier in the 2023-24 summer transfer window, Argentine legend and one of the greatest footballers in the history of the sport, Lionel Messi left Paris to join the Major League Soccer side Inter Miami FC which, as it happens, is co-owned by former English footballer and fellow legend David Beckham. Messi, a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, is in the elite group of footballers who joined an MLS club after a long stint in Europe. The list also includes Beckham himself, Thierry Henry, Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

It is expected for someone of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo’s stature to draw huge salaries, and given their brand values, their transfers are bound to make headlines. At the same time, it’s also true that these superstars of the sport are ageing. As such, it is understandable from a club’s perspective if it waits for the veteran players to run out of their contracts instead of splurging on hefty transfer fees.

Keeping this in mind, we take a look at the biggest football transfers in 2023 so far, based on the transfer fees that the clubs have received for the players.

Which are the biggest football transfers of 2023?

Mason Mount

Transfer Fee: USD 69.8 million + USD 6 million (add-ons)

If there is one club that saw a major overhaul in the 2023-24 summer transfer window, it is the Premier League club Chelsea. Upon taking charge of the West London club, Mauricio Pochettino went on an offloading spree as he let go of several players from the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League-winning team. Chelsea’s academy graduate Mason Mount was part of that list. The English midfielder parted ways with his boyhood club, where he had spent 18 years, to join fellow Premier League outfit Manchester United. Mount was handed the iconic number seven shirt upon his arrival at Old Trafford. According to reports, the Red Devils have paid USD 69.8 million upfront to secure the services of Mount and are likely to pay Chelsea USD 6 million in add-ons. It is safe to say that Mason Mount’s transfer fee ranks among the biggest football transfers of 2023.

Dominik Szoboszlai

Transfer Fee: USD 76.5 million

Wearing the captain’s armband for your national side and getting an opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world of football― all at the age of 22 – is something only a few players can even dare to dream about. Well, Hungary’s Dominik Szoboszlai is living it.

The midfielder impressed fans and experts alike with his playmaking ability and leadership traits in the Bundesliga, and Jurgen Klopp didn’t fail to notice the exploits of the Hungarian. The German football manager already had plans of strengthening Liverpool’s midfield during this transfer window and winning back the UEFA Champions League, a competition they won’t even be a part of in 2023-24. After Alexis Mac Allister, Szoboszlai became the newest addition to the Liverpool squad as the Merseyside club paid a release clause of around USD 76.5 million to RB Leipzig. Not only does the multi-million-dollar price tag make this one of the biggest transfers of 2023 but it also puts Dominik Szoboszlai under enormous pressure to live up to the faith Liverpool has put in him.

Rasmus Hojlund

Transfer Fee: USD 81.6 million + USD 10 million (add-ons)

If we are talking about spending big bucks on prodigies, Manchester United is a proven player in this department. In the post-Alex Ferguson era, Anthony Martial was the first to arrive at Old Trafford with a huge price tag. Others such as Jadon Sancho and Antony followed in the next few years. However, many of them have failed to live up to the price that the Red Devils paid for them.

Erik Ten Hag, Manchester United’s current manager, will be hoping for a reversal in fortunes as he brought in Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund for yet another multi-million-dollar transfer fee. At the age of 20, the Dane impressed a lot of football fans with his performances in Italy’s Serie A for Atalanta BC. Under Ten Hag, the Manchester-based club has seen some improvement in their manner of play as they ended their six-year trophy drought and managed to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League for 2023-24. Fans will be praying for Hojlund to live up to his USD 81.6 million price tag (United will pay another USD 10 million to Atalanta BC in add-ons) and be a long-term successful player for the club.

Kai Havertz

Transfer Fee: USD 82.8 million

Another name from Chelsea’s list of released players in the ongoing transfer window, Kai Havertz will forever be remembered by the club’s supporters for scoring the all-important goal at Porto that helped the West London club overcome Manchester City to win the UEFA Champions League in 2020-21. The 24-year-old German attacking midfielder was bought by fellow London-based Premier League outfit Arsenal FC for a transfer fee of USD 82.8 million. While Havertz largely failed to leave a lasting impact during his time at Chelsea, Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta has backed the German to perform well in the new setup, even though his initial days at the North London club have been rough.

Josko Gvardiol

Transfer Fee: USD 98 million

Having won the coveted treble of the Premier League, the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League, Manchester City’s players and fans hope to live the dream all over again in the 2023-24 season. In a bid to make his side the most formidable in the world, Pep Guardiola did not shy away from splashing nearly USD 100 million on a 21-year-old defender. Neither did the board members of the Manchester-based club, and with good reason too― most of Guardiola’s signings have borne fruits and have paved the way for City’s unrivalled success in recent years. According to reports, Manchester City have paid USD 98 million to secure the services of the centre-back from RB Leipzig. Guardiola is hardly short of options when it comes to Manchester City’s defence, but the addition of the Croatian defender is surely going to bolster the squad.

Neymar Jr

Transfer Fee: USD 102 million

The prolific Brazilian forward is the latest addition to Saudi Pro League’s illustrious bank of world-class footballers as he joined Riyadh-based outfit Al Hilal. During his time in Europe, Neymar Jr has won a number of major trophies, including the coveted UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, La Liga and Ligue 1. However, he failed to live up to his promise of ending the undisputed supremacy of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the kings of world football, mostly owing to his injury-plagued career at PSG.

Nevertheless, Neymar Jr remains one of the biggest names in the footballing fraternity and the USD 102 million transfer fee that Al Hilal paid PSG for the forward seems justified. After all, at the age of 31, Neymar still has a few years left before he becomes an old horse in the race. The transfer also comes with a lot of added privileges, such as a mind-boggling USD 300 million annual salary. While his recent transfer fee is nowhere near the USD 263 million that PSG spent on him in 2017 (which remains the highest transfer fee for a footballer), Neymar Jr’s move to the Middle East ranks among the biggest football transfers in 2023.

Harry Kane

Transfer Fee: USD 108.6 million + USD 21.7 million (add-ons)

After years of endless speculation about his future at Tottenham Hotspur, Harry Kane decided to part ways with the London-based club in the 2023-24 summer transfer window. The 30-year-old English forward chose Bayern Munich as his next destination to try and get his hand on some silverware, a privilege which has often alluded him in both his club and international football careers. He came tantalisingly close to winning the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Euro titles but ended up on the losing side on both occasions. Kane holds the record of being both Tottenham Hotspur’s and England’s leading goal scorer, besides being the second-highest all-time goal scorer in the Premier League. The reigning Bundesliga champions will hope to put Kane’s goal-scoring ability to good use and become a more formidable outfit in European football. According to reports, Bayern Munich paid Tottenham Hotspur a transfer fee of around USD 108.6 million, with another USD 21.7 million a day later, to sign Harry Kane, inadvertently making his transfer one of the biggest of 2023.

Jude Bellingham

Transfer Fee: USD 112 million

It is not uncommon to see Real Madrid splurge a huge sum of money in the summer transfer window for any player who produces stellar performances in the previous season. David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and Thibaut Courtois are a part of that list. The Galacticos continued their tradition this summer transfer window with the signing of Jude Bellingham.

At the young age of 20, the English midfielder was instrumental in Borussia Dortmund finishing as the runners-up in the 2022-23 Bundesliga. The Spanish giants spent around USD 112 million to sign Bellingham from Dortmund on a six-year contract. While many in the footballing fraternity are of the opinion that Real Madrid has overpaid for a player who promises little compared to his price tag, manager Carlo Ancelotti has backed the potential of the young Englishman and sees him as an asset for the club in the years to come.

Declan Rice

Transfer Fee: USD 114 million

After a few turbulent seasons which saw them fall behind in the race for Premier League’s top four and miss out on UEFA Champions League action, the 2022-23 season saw Arsenal rising from the ashes, much akin to a phoenix, and vie for the league title before eventually losing to Manchester City by a cat’s whisker. At the helm of this resurrection story stands the club legend Mikel Arteta, who has successfully put Arsenal back on track as one of English football’s fiercest clubs.

In a bid to make the Gunners even more formidable, the Spanish manager brought significant reinforcements in the midfield department. After securing Kai Havertz from Chelsea, Arsenal paid a club-record transfer fee of USD 114 million to bring in Declan Rice from fellow Premier League side West Ham United. The 24-year-old defensive midfielder was a potential target for several European club football behemoths, and with Arsenal back in the Champions League for the 2023-24 season, it will be interesting to see how Arteta uses one of the biggest transfers of 2023 to challenge for the throne.

Moises Caicedo

Transfer Fee: USD 146.2 million

With the departure of several first-team members, including French footballer N’Golo Kante, Chelsea was in dire need of finding a replacement for the 2018 FIFA World Cup-winning defensive midfielder. The boss, Mauricio Pochettino, deemed it fit to hand over the baton to 21-year-old Ecuadorian footballer Moises Caicedo.

Before joining the West London club, Caicedo was linked with a move to Merseyside club Liverpool, and a transfer fee agreement was also in place with Brighton & Hove Albion before the player opted for a shift to Stamford Bridge instead. The Ecuadorian cost Chelsea a Premier League record fee of USD 146.2 million. While some might debate over the massive sum that the midfielder has drawn, given his breakthrough season in 2022-23 and the interest he was garnering from other clubs in the league, Moises Caicedo being the biggest transfer of 2023 (so) seems justified for most experts.

Which was the biggest football transfer of 2023?

― Moises Caicedo’s transfer from Brighton & Hove Albion to Chelsea FC for USD 146.2 million is the biggest football transfer of 2023 so far.

