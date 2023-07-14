A mother returning to the tennis court after the birth of her child, and a daughter of a war-ravaged nation returning to her workplace after helping her fellow countryfolk in distress― beyond her career highlights, stats and net worth, this is what Elina Svitolina’s story is all about.

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina returned to the sport after almost a 12-month-long hiatus, during which time she was also pregnant with her first child. In October 2022, Svitolina give birth to her daughter.

However, it was more than her pregnancy that had kept her away from the tennis court for so long. Shortly before she took a break from tennis, her motherland Ukraine was invaded by Russia, with several parts of the country becoming foul with detritus of war. Elina Svitolina actively helped raise funds for people in war-torn areas.

While her return to the centre court prior to the 2023 Wimbledon Open was not the best, Elina Svitolina, who received a wild card entry to the Grand Slam, caused major upsets in the championship. The list of opponents who succumbed to her includes Venus Williams, Sofia Kenin, former world number 1 Victoria Azarenka in the Round of 16, and the present world number 1 Iga Swiatek.

Though Elina Svitolina, unfortunately, went down in battle to Czech tennis player Marketa Vondrousova in the semi-finals, she nevertheless put up a spirited display that caught everyone’s attention. So with that in mind, here’s deep diving into Elina Svitolina’s net worth and career highlights, including her career winnings, brand deals and more.

A look at Elina Svitolina’s career highlights

Her early days as a tennis player

Elina Svitolina made the tennis fraternity first take note of her when she won the French Open girls’ singles event in 2010, defeating Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur in the final. She also made it to the finals of the Wimbledon Open girls’ singles event in 2012 but lost the championship to Canadian player Eugenie Bouchard.

Svitolina gained direct entry into the Australian Open in 2013 but bowed out of the tournament after losing to fifth seed Angelique Kerber in the first round. Later that year, the Ukrainian won her first Women’s Tennis Association title at the Baku Cup by defeating Israeli player Shahar Pe’er. With this win, Svitolina became the first teenager to win a WTA tournament since February 2012 and also broke into the top 50 of the WTA singles ranking for the first time.

In the 2014 Australian Open, Elina Svitolina defeated former Russian player and two-time Grand Slam winner Svetlana Kuznetsova. Later in 2014, she successfully defended her Baku Cup title and even made it to her first Premier-5 semi-final during the first edition of the Wuhan Open, a WTA tournament.

Her rise in international tennis

Elina Svitolina started 2015 by reaching the semi-finals of the Brisbane International where she lost to eventual champion Maria Sharapova. She continued her good run of form in the Australian Open but bowed out from the third round after losing to eventual champion and the then-world number one Serena Williams.

The 2015 Copa Colsanitas in Bogota was the first tournament in which Svitolina entered as the top-seeded player. She made it to the semi-finals where she was beaten by eventual champion Teliana Pereira of Brazil.

Svitolina continued her purple patch on the clay court by winning her third career title at the 2015 Grand Prix SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem in Marrakech. At the French Open that year, she made her first appearance in the quarter-final of a Grand Slam as she faced (and lost to) Ana Ivanovic. By virtue of her performances, Elina Svitolina rose to the 17th spot in the WTA singles ranking, overtaking Alona Bondarenko as the highest-ranked Ukrainian woman in the Open Era.

At the Rio Olympics in 2016, Elina Svitolina made it to the quarter-finals of the women’s singles event. The highlight of her Olympic campaign was defeating the defending champion and the then-world number one Serena Williams in the third round. Svitolina eventually bowed out of the Olympics after losing to eventual bronze medalist Petra Kvitova.

Elina Svitolina’s career highlights: Her impressive ascent to the top

In 2017, Elina Svitolina won three Premier 5 titles, namely the Dubai Tennis Championships, the Italian Open and the Rogers Cup. Her impressive performances saw Svitolina reach the top three of the WTA singles ranking for the first time in her career. In 2017, she also became the first Ukrainian to play in the WTA Finals. While she lost the title that year, Svitolina returned to the WTA Finals the following year and lifted the trophy.

2019 saw Elina Svitolina reach two consecutive Grand Slam semi-finals, one at the Wimbledon Open and then another at the US Open. However, she failed to reach the finals on both occasions.

Two years later, Elina Svitolina became the first Ukrainian to win an Olympic medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She won her bronze medal by defeating Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina.

The Ukrainian took a break from tennis in March 2022 as she was expecting her first child with her partner Gael Monfils. She gave birth to their daughter in October. After returning from her break of nearly a year, Elina Svitolina made it to the quarter-finals of the French Open 2023 and reached the semi-finals of the Wimbledon Open 2023. As of July 2023, she stands at the 76th spot in the WTA singles rankings.

Elina Svitolina has enjoyed some great rivalries throughout her career, the most noteworthy of which is her rivalry with former world number 1 Ashleigh Barty. Even with their last meeting at the Stuttgart Open 2021 going in favour of Barty, Svitolina enjoys more wins against her.

What is Elina Svitolina’s net worth?

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Elina Svitolina’s net worth, as of 2023, stands at around USD 12 million. The 28-year-old has made most of her fortune playing professional tennis. She has earned an impressive USD 22 million in winnings throughout her career.

What brands does Elina Svitolina endorse?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by adidas Tennis (@adidastennis)

Elina Svitolina has an endorsement deal with sports apparel manufacturer Adidas. As per the deal, Adidas supplies the tennis player with shoes and clothing. The Ukrainian also has a sponsorship deal with tennis racquet manufacturer Wilson, who supplies her with tennis racquets and sports gear. Her other endorsement deals include partnerships with Superior Golf, Concept and Eatfit.

Is Elina Svitolina involved with works of charity?

Elina Svitolina is the founder of the Elina Svitolina Foundation, a charitable organisation in Ukraine which aims to develop sports and tennis in the country, apart from recognising and helping gifted tennis players. She also actively partakes in charity matches to raise funds for several noble causes.

In addition, Svitolina financially assists the Alcides & Rosaura Diniz Foundation, which works towards helping those suffering from cancer.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Elina Monfils)