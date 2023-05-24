F1 is back after a brief hiatus and it’s time to head to Monaco! F1’s crown jewel event for the entire season is finally here and in 2023, it is expected to offer a heavy dose of entertainment.

The F1 Monaco 2023 Grand Prix is the sixth round in the 2023 F1 World Championship, following the cancelled race event at last weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The skies are predicted to be clear at this weekend’s race and that should allow for some serious battles on the streets of Monte Carlo. The F1 Monaco 2023 GP could also be crucial to the championship hopes of Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin against the dominant Red Bull duo.

Monte Carlo is all set to witness all 10 Formula 1 teams line up for another year, battling it out for the top spot at the podium. However, compared to other world championship races lined up this season, the Monaco GP will offer a good chance for other teams to deny a race win to Red Bull. After all, you need more than just a fast car to win the Monaco GP. The 78 laps around the 2.074 miles of the street circuit need nothing less than precision driving and as we all know by now, precision does not mean high speed.

F1 Monaco 2023 GP schedule: What does the weekend lineup look like?

The F1 Monaco 2023 GP will have the usual weekend structure consisting of three practice sessions, a qualifying session, and the main race on Sunday. Note that the timings listed below are for Singapore.

May 26 Friday Free Practice 1 07:30 PM to 08:30 PM May 27 Saturday Free Practice 2 12:00 AM to 01:00 AM May 27 Saturday Free Practice 3 06:30 PM to 07:30 PM May 27 Saturday Qualifying 10:00 PM May 28 Sunday Main Race 09:00 PM

F1 Monaco 2023: The track details

The F1 Monaco 2023 GP will be hosted on the streets of Monte Carlo, 2.074 miles of the streets to be precise. The race distance is set at 78 laps and the circuit layout remains unchanged from the previous 2022 race. This means drivers will get to race through the iconic tunnel as well as the port full of luxurious yachts.

Choice of tyre compounds

The F1 Monaco 2023 Grand Prix weekend sees the softest Pirelli tyres on offer. Drivers get to use the C5 compound as the red-marked tyres (the softest tyres), the C4 as the yellow-marked ‘medium’ tyres, and the C3 compound tyres as the white-marked ‘hard tyres’.

What else can we expect from the F1 Monaco 2023 GP?

Red Bull has dominated the 2023 season so far and, based on the last few races, it doesn’t look like there will be any changes in the top order. Both Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen have been winners at previous Monaco GPs and this year’s trophy is truly up for grabs. Considering Perez’s dominance on street circuits, ‘car number 11’ has a high chance of standing on the top step of the podium. Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso also has a good chance of winning the Monaco GP, considering the solid race pace he has on twisty circuits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

We also won’t rule out Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc from nabbing a pole position and defending it for the entire race on Sunday. The rumoured Mercedes upgrades could also give Lewis Hamilton and George Russell a fighting chance on Saturday and Sunday.

Previous Winners at Monaco Grand Prix

The tight streets of Monaco often leave it up to the drivers to do a solid qualifying session on Saturday to seal the top spot on Sunday, provided other factors like car reliability and strategy remain perfect. The 2022 Monaco Grand Prix saw Red Bull’s Sergio Perez take the win after Ferrari messed up the strategy in the pits. Prior to that, it was Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix who won the race after Charles Leclerc failed to even start the race and Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas couldn’t leave the pits after the infamous ‘longest pit stop’.

The streets of Monaco have also seen Lewis Hamilton winning the race twice, along with Daniel Riccardo and Sebastian Vettel winning in recent years. However, it’s Nico Rosberg who has the most impressive record at Monaco Grand Prix, winning it three times in a row (2013, 2014, and 2015).

Where to watch the F1 Monaco 2023 Grand Prix?

The F1 Monaco 2023 Grand Prix will be streaming live on F1 TV. Subscribers to F1 TV ‘s Pro plan can watch the race live, complete with access to onboard cameras in real time.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram / @mercedesamgf1)