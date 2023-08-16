Fight For Malaysia: The Combat Athletes Who Are Making A Difference In The Country

Damon Soo: Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (@damonsoo)

Soo’s profile shot

In the realm of combat sports, few disciplines demand as much mental fortitude and physical prowess as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ). It’s a world where strength meets strategy, and endurance is just as crucial as expertise. For Damon Soo, the BJJ mats is not just a battleground, but a place he calls home.

Soo’s journey into martial arts began with Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). From the onset, he knew he was destined for a life intertwined with martial arts. His first MMA fight was a turning point, solidifying his resolve to carve a niche in this challenging yet rewarding world.

However, the path of a martial artist is not always smooth. Soo admits to having a love-hate relationship with training. The physical rigours, while demanding, are a constant. It’s the mental battles that pose the real challenge.

The pressure of representing Malaysia on the international stage, even after competing in major BJJ competitions, can be overwhelming. Yet, it’s a pressure he willingly shoulders, driven by his passion for the sport and his commitment to his country.

In the midst of his demanding schedule, Soo juggles a day job, teaching jiu-jitsu classes, and his own training. It’s a gruelling routine that would exhaust the best of us. But for Soo, it’s all part of the journey. The fatigue, the long hours, the relentless pursuit of perfection – they’re all stepping stones for his path to greatness.

It’s a grind, but Soo still manages to find time to earn a living and train simultaneously

The recent recognition of BJJ in major sporting events was a game-changer for Soo. Suddenly, the relatively unknown sport gained some limelight, and with it Soo’s opportunity to represent his country. The announcement of the Malaysian team further fuelled his fire, igniting a desire to not just participate, but to excel.

However, the world of combat sports is not without its risks. Soo was injured while competing in the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia. The injury was a stark reminder of the physical toll the sport can take.

It also highlighted the precarious nature of a career in martial arts. An injury doesn’t just sideline an athlete; it can also impact their livelihood, especially for someone like Soo who coaches as part of his income.

Yet, despite the challenges, Soo remains undeterred. The injury, rather than discouraging him, has given him a long-term perspective. It’s a testament to his resilience, a quality as essential in the ring as it is in life.

The pursuit of martial arts, for Soo, is more than just a career or a passion. It’s a calling. It’s an inexplicable desire that pulls him towards the mat, time and time again. It’s the thrill of the fight, the camaraderie among athletes, and the chance to represent his country that keeps him going.

Sharmendran Raghonathan, Karate (@sharmendrann)

Sharmendran’s profile shot

In the bustling night markets of Malaysia, amidst the aroma of street food and the chatter of vendors, a young boy’s curiosity was piqued by the sight of a karate class in a nearby badminton court. That boy was Sharmendran Raghonathan who, at the tender age of 10, took his first steps into the world of karate. Today, 21 years later, he stands as one of Malaysia’s most successful karatekas.

Sharmendran’s journey in karate was not without its challenges. His early years were marked by a string of losses in competitions, a period that tested his resolve but also fuelled his desire to taste victory. The prospect of becoming a champion was a tantalising one, a goal that kept him going despite the setbacks.

Inevitably enough, Sharmendran’s perseverance has since paid off. He is a four-time consecutive SEA Games gold medallist, a feat that has earned him the distinction of being Malaysia’s most successful karateka. His most recent win was particularly poignant, as he clinched the gold as the flag bearer, a role bestowed upon him due to his medal prospects and experience.

Representing Malaysia is a source of immense pride for Sharmendran. He considers it a privilege to be among the select few who get to represent the nation on an international stage.

But for him, it’s not just about winning competitions. He aims to leave a lasting impression on his opponents, to ensure that even in defeat, they remember him as a formidable adversary. His goal is to establish Malaysians as a force to be reckoned with in the world of karate.

Sharmendran believes in the importance of working smart in addition to working hard. He recognises that hard work alone, without a clear direction or strategy, can lead to stagnation. Therefore, he continually seeks ways to improve, to ensure that his efforts are not just relentless, but also effective.

Despite his success, Sharmendran remains committed to putting Malaysia on the map in the world of combat sports. He is determined to continue representing his country until he can’t.

For Sharmendran, you can’t have the good without the bad

This is a very real possibility for combat athletes, who basically put their own bodies on the line for their sport. Sharmendran himself has undergone multiple knee surgeries due to injuries sustained in competition.

“The thing is, I chose to be here,” he says. “So I accept the entire journey, both the good and the bad. I can’t say I only want the good parts. The pride of achievement wouldn’t be there if the journey was easy, anyway.”

Sharmendran’s journey in karate is a testament to his resilience, determination, and unwavering commitment to his sport and his country. His story serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes, a reminder that with the right mindset and a relentless pursuit of excellence, one can overcome challenges and achieve greatness.

Muhammad Ameero Haiqal, Boxing (@ameerohaiqal)

Ameero’s profile shot

In the world of sports, sometimes a twist of fate can lead to unexpected discoveries. For Ameero, a promising young boxer from Malaysia, his journey into the ring began with the temporary closure of his usual shuttling spot.

In search of an alternative to maintain his cardio, he stumbled upon a boxing gym, a decision that would change his life forever.

Ameero’s first sparring session was a humbling experience. For some unknown reason, his sparring partner gave him a huge beatdown. But Ameero was far from being discouraged. Instead, the defeat ignited a spark within, a burning desire to fight better and to claim his revenge. A year later, he did just that.

Training is not something Ameero particularly enjoys, but even bigger than his hatred for training is his aversion to losing. This fuels his determination to push through gruelling training sessions, all in pursuit of victory. His hard work and dedication have paid off though, with his coach noticing his rapid progress and selecting him for competition teams just two weeks into his training.

To cover his daily expenses, Ameero coaches during the day. It’s a demanding routine, but one that he embraces with the same determination he brings to the ring.

Despite his shy nature, Ameero transforms into a formidable force in the ring, earning him the nickname ‘The Bad Kid’. His fierce determination and aggressive fighting style strike fear into his opponents, a stark contrast to his quiet demeanour outside the ring.

Ameero’s career is a fascinating one. With over 60 amateur fights under his belt, he has amassed a wealth of experience that belies his age. As he transitions into professional boxing, his extensive experience poses a challenge for matchmakers to find suitable opponents. Yet, it’s a testament to his skill and dedication, qualities that have propelled him to the forefront of Malaysia’s boxing scene.

Ameero had used his negative first sparring experience as fuel to get back at his bully

Representing Malaysia is a source of immense pride for Ameero. The stirring strains of the ‘Negaraku’ fill him with a sense of honour and responsibility, a reminder of the nation he fights for.

But as much as he loves fighting for the country, he also highlighted the plights that many local boxers face.

“We do need to have more government support for this sport, such as actively sending more athletes overseas to compete, or to build elite training camps within Malaysia. We could also benefit from extending the eligible age groups, because there are so many talents beyond the age of 21. Most importantly, however, is that we need to have more associations working to better the country, and not just their individual agendas.”

From his humble beginnings in a local boxing gym to representing Malaysia on the international stage, Ameero has shown that with hard work and a never-give-up attitude, one can rise above challenges, even if it’s in the form of a rough sparring partner.

As he continues to make waves in the boxing world, ‘The Bad Kid’ is not just a name to watch, but a source of inspiration for aspiring boxers everywhere.

Zulhanizam Asri, Sambo (@ijamasri)

Ijam’s profile shot

In the world of combat sports, versatility is key. Zulhanizam Asri, also known as Ijam, embodies this principle. His foray into the world of sambo, a Russian martial art and combat sport, was a natural progression from his training in Judo and Muay Thai.

Initially drawn to Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Ijam found his niche in sambo, a sport that allowed him to combine his skills in a unique and effective way.

This would lead him to represent Malaysia in the Southeast Asia Championships for combat sambo. It makes for an interesting story, given the sport’s relative obscurity in the world, let alone the country. But sambo isn’t Ijam’s only love. He has a long track record in MMA and boxing as well, making him a true proponent of mixed martial arts.

Representing Malaysia in international competitions has been a source of immense pride for Ijam. The sight of the Malaysian flag being raised during the 2019 SEA Championships ignited a fire within him, and winning gold was the icing on the cake.

Today, Ijam fights different kind of battle. As he works to expand his boxing promotion, he is acutely aware of the challenges faced by Malaysian combat athletes. He believes that while many are eager to don the Jalur Gemilang, there are limited avenues for these talents to shine.

Ijam advocates for better compensation for athletes and improved support systems, particularly in the event of injuries. He believes that governing bodies and associations have a responsibility to create a conducive environment for local combat sports athletes.

Ijam aims to better Malaysia both inside and outside the ring

However, Ijam also believes that part of the responsibility lies with the fighters themselves. He encourages athletes to market themselves and build their own audience. Ijam himself had promoted his career on social media, an effort that attracted sponsors who have supported his training and competition fees.

Now, having already run three boxing promotions, Ijam is looking to execute bigger plans in the coming year. Not only is he focusing on boxing, but he aspires to grow the awareness for the art of sambo in the country.

According to Ijam, there already is an association for the entire nation, but Ijam’s dream is to propagate the sport so that each state will have its own sambo scene, elevating the level of the sport as a whole.

Ijam is a great example of a fighter that’s constantly evolving. He’s not just literally fighting for Malaysia in the ring, but also doing so figuratively to hight upcoming talents and create a better environment for all in the combat sports arena. And that takes the term ‘fighting for Malaysia’ to a whole other level.