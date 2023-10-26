After the recently concluded Denmark Open 2023, most of the major stars of the badminton fraternity are, once again, in action at the French Open 2023, the second consecutive Badminton World Federation (BWF) Tour Super 750 event in October. It is the twenty-seventh tournament under the 2023 BWF World Tour and part of the French Open championship which has been contested since 1908.

A lot is at stake for the participating players in the French Open 2023 (badminton), be it in terms of the prize money on offer or the BWF points that will help determine the BWF World Rankings at the end of the year.

So on that note, here is everything you need to know about the French Open 2023 (badminton), including its prize money, schedule, the star badminton players participating in it and where you can live-stream the matches.

What is the French Open 2023 prize money on offer?

As it is a BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament, the prize money on offer at the French Open 2023 (badminton) is more than what’s on offer at Super 300 and Super 500 tournaments but less than other badminton events.

In fact, according to a report by the Badminton World Tour, the total prize money pool at the French Open 2023 (badminton) stands at USD 850,000.

Out of this prize money pool, the winners in both the men’s and women’s singles disciplines will be rewarded with USD 59,500 and 11,000 BWF points each. The runners-up of both these events will get USD 28,900 and 9,350 BWF points each. Players who get knocked out from the semi-final stage of both events will each receive USD 11,900 and 7,700 BWF points.

Similarly, the winners of the men’s, women’s and mixed doubles events will each be rewarded with USD 62,900 and 11,000 BWF points. The runners-up in all three events will get to take home USD 29,750 and 9,350 BWF points each. The shuttlers who get eliminated from the semi-finals of all the events in the doubles category will each receive USD 11,900 and 7,700 BWF points.

It is important to note that the players who get knocked out from the tournament prior to the Last 16 stage will receive BWF points but no monetary reward.

A look at the French Open 2023 (badminton) schedule and venue

The French Open 2023 (badminton) commenced on Tuesday, October 24 and will conclude with the finals on Sunday, October 29. All the matches of the French Open 2023 will be played at the Glaz Arena in Cesson-Sevigne, France.

French Open 2023 (badminton): Star players to look out for

With one of the favourites of the tournament, Viktor Axelsen, getting knocked out in the first round itself, the onus will be on the other top-seeded players to clinch the crown. Reigning world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn will be vying for the crown in the men’s singles division, alongside Kodai Naraoka and Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

With the reigning world champion in the women’s singles division, An Se-young of South Korea, pulling out of the tournament as well, Chen Yufei entered the French Open 2023 (badminton) as the top-seeded player. India’s PV Sindhu, China’s Han Yue and Spain’s Carolina Marin are among the other title contenders in this discipline.

Where can you live stream the French Open 2023 (badminton)?

Fans across the world can live stream all the matches of the French Open 2023 (badminton) on the BWF’s official YouTube channel, BWF TV.

