The summer football transfer window of 2023 to 24 saw a lot of top players move from one club to another. Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Declan Rice and Mason Mount are among the few big names who changed their clubs before the start of the 2023-24 football season. Another one of those massive names that headlined the European transfer market this year is Harry Kane.

While he has won the Golden Boot award for both his club and his country on multiple occasions, Harry Kane does not share the same luck in winning silverware with his respective teams. The talismanic forward has lost several big tournaments by a cat’s whisker, most notable of which are the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League final and the 2020 UEFA Euro final which he ended up losing with Tottenham Hotspur and the England national team, respectively.

In a bid to reverse his fortune, Harry Kane opted to change his club side. After 14 years at the London-based club, Kane signed for German outfit and defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. Unlike the English forward, the Munich-based side has made a name for itself by winning silverware season after season. Their 11 consecutive Bundesliga wins since 2013 stand testament to their trophy-winning prowess.

Signing for Bayern Munich might not guarantee Harry Kane a silverware in the coming days. However, his contract with the club ensures that the Englishman becomes one of the highest-paid footballers in the world. The multi-million-dollar transfer already ranks among the highest transfer fees in the 2023-24 summer transfer window (which ends on August 31).

So, with that in mind, we decided to take a look at Harry Kane’s net worth, his salary with his current team and all the luxurious assets he owns. Scroll on!

A quick look at Harry Kane’s career stats and awards

After joining Tottenham Hotspur in 2009, Harry Kane went through four loan stints with Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City. It was only after Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino took charge of Tottenham in 2014 that the Englishman became a regular in the Spurs line-up.

Harry Kane can boast of some truly impressive career stats― he has played a total of 502 matches in club football, during which time he has scored 297 goals.

Making his debut in international football in 2015, Harry Kane has represented the English national football team on 84 occasions. Now the captain of the Three Lions, he has found the back of the net 58 times in his international career so far.

Harry Kane has also made it to the Premier League Team of the Year on five occasions (2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2020-21). He has won the Premier League Golden Boot award thrice (2015-16, 2016-17 and 2020-21), and the Premier League Playmaker of the Season award (for providing the most assists for goals) in 2020-21. Kane has also won the Tottenham Hotspur Player of the Year award three times (2014-15, 2020-21 and 2022-23).

In addition, Harry Kane won the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot award in 2018. He has also been conferred with the England Player of the Year award twice, in 2017 and in 2018.

Deep diving into Harry Kane’s net worth and salary

Being one of the best strikers in the world of football, it comes as no surprise that Harry Kane has an impressive net worth. According to various reports, Harry Kane’s net worth, as of 2023, stands at an estimated USD 63.8 million. The England national team’s captain reportedly ranks third on the list of currently active English football players with the highest net worth, only trailing fellow national teammates Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling.

A look at Harry Kane’s salary

It is interesting to note that most reports of Harry Kane’s net worth are based on his salary at Tottenham Hotspur. Before leaving the London-based club, Kane used to earn a sum of USD 255,220 per week from his last contract with the Spurs, which amounted to around USD 13.7 million per year.

However, Harry Kane’s big-buck transfer to Bayern Munich (the transfer fee is reported to be a whopping USD 108.6 million with an additional fee of USD 21.7 million) has seen his salary increase significantly. According to reports, his new contract with the German club will see Kane earn USD 480,000 per week, which translates to a staggering USD 25 million (approximately) annually. This increase in Harry Kane’s salary is bound to reflect in his net worth soon, and will further solidify his position as one of the highest-paid footballers in the world.

Which brands does Harry Kane endorse?

As one of the most sought-after football players in the world, Harry Kane is popular not just among fans but also among brands. The Englishman has a rich endorsement portfolio, and while they are not his primary source of income, his brand deals still contribute a sizeable proportion to his overall net worth.

American multinational footwear manufacturer Skechers has decided to launch its first football cleats in September 2023. They have roped in Harry Kane on a long-term endorsement contract for that launch. The new partnership with Skechers will see Kane’s long-standing endorsement deal with footwear and apparel manufacturing company Nike coming to an end.

Harry Kane also has substantial endorsement deals with brands such as Cadbury, Beats by Dr Dre, sports video games developer EA Sports (a subsidiary of Electronic Arts), American e-commerce platform Amazon and trading cards and collectables manufacturer Topps, among others. The English footballer has also been featured in advertisements for the German clothing company Hugo Boss.

A peek into Harry Kane’s impressive assets

The English forward has barely left any stones unturned to lead a luxurious lifestyle. Here is a look at Harry Kane’s most expensive assets.

His lavish London property

Harry Kane, along with his wife Katie, lives in a mega-mansion situated in London. According to reports, the house features seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, a gym and a glass-walled room with a collection of the footballer’s jerseys. The mansion is reportedly worth around USD 20 million.

His fancy cars

The England national football team captain owns some of the most expensive automobiles in his garage. Reports suggest that the Bayern Munich striker owns a Land Rover CV, a Continental GT Supersports, a Jaguar F-PACE, a Range Rover Sport and a Bentley Supersports, among others. There are also rumours about Kane owning a Ferrari in his collection, however, the vehicle has never been spotted.

Is Harry Kane involved with works of charity?

While Harry Kane has made a fortune out of his professional football career, the Englishman has also stood beside those in need. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Harry Kane decided to sponsor the shirt of his former club Leyton Orient. The footballer donated 90 per cent of the proceeds from the sponsorship deal to various charities.

Harry Kane is also a regular volunteer at the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice, a United Kingdom-based charity devoted to helping children diagnosed with life-threatening diseases. In addition, the English footballer was instrumental in launching the #PlayersTogetherInitiative along with several top footballers from the Premier League. This initiative was aimed at providing financial support to the NHS Charities Together (a non-profit organisation) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which team does Harry Kane play for?

At present, Harry Kane plays for German club Bayern Munich and the England national football team.

– What is Harry Kane’s net worth in 2023?

According to various reports, the net worth of Harry Kane, as of 2023, stands at an estimated USD 63.8 million.

– How many goals has Harry Kane scored this season?

In the ongoing 2023-24 season, Harry Kane has played two matches for Bayern Munich so far and has scored one goal.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Harry Kane)