A Look At The Hong Kong Tennis Open 2024 Prize Money On Offer

In the run-up to the first tennis Grand Slam of the year, the stars of the tennis fraternity are seen participating in tournaments around the globe. While the United Cup and the Brisbane International (both of which are taking place in Australia) are playing host to a majority of big names, a few of the top players have chosen Asia as their preferred training ground before the start of the Australian Open. Before we take a look at the prize money pool for the ongoing Hong Kong Tennis Open 2024, let us take a closer look at the tournament’s history.

Held for the first time in 1973, the competition was previously known as the Salem Open. It was discontinued in 2002 and resumed in 2014 as a Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 250 tournament. The men’s events under the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) banner will see a comeback in the competition for the first time since 2002.

Just to give an idea about how long it has been since the men’s events have been a part of the Hong Kong Tennis Open, the last men’s singles champion of the tournament was former Spanish world number one Juan Carlos Ferrero. At present, he is the coach of the current Wimbledon Open title holder and fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.

Now that we have brought you up to speed on the Hong Kong Tennis Open, here is everything you need to know about the tournament, including the prize money on offer for the 2024 edition, the schedule, venue and dates for the final, and where to live stream the matches.

Everything to know about the Hong Kong Tennis Open 2024

How much prize money is on offer at the Hong Kong Tennis Open 2024?

Being an ATP Tour 250 series event, the prize money offered at the Hong Kong Tennis Open is less than most other ATP Tour events. According to reports, the total prize money pot at the Hong Kong Tennis Open 2024 stands at USD 661,585 (approximately RM 3 million).

From this prize money pool, the winner of the singles category will receive a sum of USD 100,640, while the runner-up will get to take home USD 58,705. The two semi-finalists will each receive USD 34,510, and the players who get ousted from the quarter-finals will be given USD 19,995 each.

In a similar vein, the winners of the doubles category will be rewarded with USD 35,000, and the runners-up will be given USD 18,800. While the semi-finalists will each get to take home USD 11,000, the players who bow out of the tournament in the quarter-finals will receive USD 6,100 each.

A look at the schedule and venue for the final of the Hong Kong Tennis Open 2024

The tournament, which kick-started on Monday, 1 January, will conclude with the final of the singles category on Sunday, 7 January (the time for the match is yet to be decided). Like all the other matches, the summit clash will take place at the Victoria Park Tennis Stadium in Hong Kong.

Where can you live stream the final?

Much akin to all the other matches of the tournament, tennis fans around the world can live stream the final of the Hong Kong Tennis Open on TennisTV.com, the official global broadcaster of the competition.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Hong Kong Men’s Tennis Open/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When is the final of the Hong Kong Tennis Open 2024?

The final of the Hong Kong Tennis Open will be played on Sunday, 7 January 2024.

– What is the prize money on offer at the Hong Kong Tennis Open 2024?

The total prize money pool on offer at the Hong Kong Tennis Open 2024 is USD 661,585.

– What is the venue for the Hong Kong Tennis Open 2024?

The tournament is being held at the Victoria Park Tennis Stadium in Hong Kong.

– Where can I watch the Hong Kong Tennis Open 2024?

Fans can live stream the tournament on TennisTV.com, the official global broadcaster.