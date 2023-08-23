Breakdancer Khenobu Moves To The Beat Of His Own Drum

In the world of horology, the movement is the heart of a timepiece. In Faridh Yasin’s life as a breakdancer, movement is a product of his heart. And just as a watch’s movement is dictated by beats, so too are Faridh’s moves on the dance floor governed by the beats of music.

Faridh, who also goes by the name of Khenobu, is on set, breaking out a few moves between each photo. According to him, these micro dances are the artist’s equivalent of a quick sketch, or the composer’s humming of a tune.

Khenobu on the cover of Augustman’s MVMT issue. He wears OMEGA Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M Co-Axial Master Chronometer GMT Worldtimer; Sweater by Brunello Cucinelli

“I’m very passionate about dance,” he says. “So even in these tiny pockets of time, I try and find new moves. Some of these moves even make it into my choreography.”

If those words paint Khenobu as a passionate go-getter, that’s because he is. The renowned breakdancer, who’s currently one of the top 90 in the world, has always paved his own path in the world of power moves and acrobatics.

That’s how he got his start in this sport: by watching a breakdance compilation. He didn’t sign up for dancing classes, nor did he watch any tutorials. All he had was that video, the pause button, and the iron will to replicate those moves.

Armed just with those rudimentary tools, Khenobu would go on to amass an impressive dance repertoire at the tender age of 15. He would later learn that the video he imitated was of the best breakdancers in the world.

It’s no surprise, then, that Khenobu has become who he is today. Because if he’s tenacious enough to mimic international-level performers through sight alone, then there’s very little that he can’t do.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Khenobu would continue creating a name for himself, purely through the act of dance alone. One of his first competition wins involved beating his brother and hiding the winnings from his family because he didn’t want to let them know.

But his siblings would notice the trophy and accuse Khenobu of stealing it instead of earning it through breakdancing (also known as breaking). This would prompt a spontaneous showcase in front of his family, sealing his path into the world of breaking.

OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300M Co-Axial Master Chronometer; Shirt, tie, jacket and trousers by Brunello Cucinelli; Shoes, Khenobu’s own

Ever since then, Khenobu has been heading full-bore into his chosen vocation, winning most competitions he’s taken part in. And his accomplishments didn’t go unnoticed. Thanks to his prowess on the dance floor, he would be part of the team representing Malaysia for the debut of the breaking event in the Paris Olympics 2024.

However, just like before, Khenobu would have to make his own way. This isn’t his first rodeo either, as he admits to selling his personal belongings to fund his trips to compete. Still, he says that this is something he’s willing to do to represent the nation.

Khenobu’s path to success has never been smooth, but that barely matters to him, as he’s always been one to pursue what he wants, regardless of the conditions.

For instance, when he’d just started breaking, he would perform along the crowded streets of Bukit Bintang, all on his own. “I gained my showmanship from the streets. When I first started performing at Bukit Bintang, only a few people cared to watch. As I improved, more and more people would stop, and finally, I’d draw a substantial crowd. That’s when I learned that performing isn’t just about the dance. It’s also about how you carry yourself beyond the dance floor.”

Judging from his demeanour during the interview, Khenobu is doing a great job at presenting himself in the best light. He’s courteous to everybody he meets, and speaks with the confidence of someone who believes in himself, no doubt helped by all the time he’s spent on stage.

OMEGA Seamaster 300 Co-Axial Master Chronometer; Jacket by Hatta Dolmat

However, his talents extend far beyond charisma or dance moves. Khenobu’s athletic prowess is also as diverse as it is impressive. He plays football. He golfs. He’s even competed in Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournaments.

And much like in breakdancing, his discipline in other sports has helped him hone the body awareness needed to execute complex moves under pressure. The shared elements of flexibility, strength, and mental fortitude in these sports underscore Khenobu’s relentless pursuit of mastery in different fields.

Beyond the physical realms of dance and sports, Khenobu is also a huge proponent of the digital world. As an enthusiastic gamer, he streams his Valorant sessions online, and is pretty confident in his attempts to pursue e-sports professionally.

Of course, this means dividing his focus across multiple pursuits, but as someone embodying the spirit of limitless potential, Khenobu fervently believes in his ability to juggle numerous passions at one go. To him, the traditional boundaries of naysayers simply don’t exist.

His diverse range of pursuits acts as an outright defiance against the notion of specialisation. He is a living embodiment of the adage, ‘Why settle for one, when you can excel at many?’

He asserts that these so-called limitations are largely psychological. For him, dismantling these self-imposed constraints is the first step towards achieving multi-disciplinary mastery.

OMEGA Aqua Terra 150M Co-Axial Master Chronometer; Jacket and trousers by Polo Ralph Lauren

Not only that, he believes that there’s a synergistic relationship between all these activities. Rather than viewing them as disparate paths, he recognises how each one complements and enhances the others. And judging from his unending list of pursuits, Khenobu is certainly benefitting from his multi-pronged approach.

With so much on his plate, how does Khenobu even find the time? Does he optimise every little facet of his daily routine? Or does he simply sleep less?

Neither, according to him, as he admits to never having enough time. The regular 24 hours we’ve all been allotted just don’t cut it. Having said that, he does hold a very interesting relationship with time.

“A lot of people like to leave things for the future,” he says. “I don’t think about the future. I think about seconds. I like to prove to myself that I can do anything, and I do that every second that I can. For all I know, my future could be three seconds from now. That’s why I don’t like putting things off.”

Despite thinking in seconds, Khenobu also acknowledges the juxtaposition of time when it comes to the grand scale of things. “Time is very important in breaking. It involves years of practising the same moves over and over. There’s no other way. I used to train eight hours a day. Now it’s down to four hours due to other responsibilities. That’s why I find the tiniest pockets of time to practise, like when waiting in between photos just now.”

OMEGA Aqua Terra 150M Co-Axial Master Chronometer; Jacket and trousers by Polo Ralph Lauren

“Also, there’s just no substitution for time spent on something,” he continues. “I like to see it as cultivating a relationship with a loved one. You can’t say you love somebody without putting in the effort and time. That’s what breaking is like to me. It’s home. It’s where I think and create. And I always appreciate having more time with it.”

It’s inspiring to see how Khenobu treasures each second of his life. But as he celebrates his 30th birthday this year, one can only wonder if he’s ever felt the urgency of passing his physical prime in life, especially in such a demanding sport.

“Age is just a number,” he says. “A lot of people say they’re too old to do something, but my question back to them is, what do you want to do then? Will you be content just letting life pass you by? I know people who are way older than me doing great things. I also know people my age who’ve stopped progressing. And that’s the main thing we should all remember. That we should continue to strive, no matter where we are in life.”

Wise words. But that doesn’t change the fact that the older we get, the easier it is to sustain injuries. And even at the young age of 30, Khenobu is no stranger to the physical limits of the human body. But that doesn’t mean he’s one to let something like a popped ankle stop him.

OMEGA Seamaster Planet Ocean 6000M Co-Axial Master Chronometer Ultra Deep; Shirt and trousers by MSGM; Shoes, Khenobu’s own

“I’m the type who would keep training even when I’m injured. If my leg is hurt, I’ll train arms. Like in my latest music video, when my ankle injury prevented me from dancing, I still performed in a wheelchair. The only thing that will stop me is a full-body injury or sickness.”

This approach might seem extreme to some, but perhaps this is exactly what’s propelled Khenobu to where he’s at today. Maybe someday he’ll slow down, maybe he’ll not. But one thing remains clear. He’s going to keep moving as a way to create and inspire.

Whatever he chooses to do, it’s hard to deny the fact that the fighting spirit Khenobu has will remain forever timeless.

