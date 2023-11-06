A Look At The Korea Masters 2023 Prize Money, Schedule And More

As the Hylo Open 2023 drew to a close on Sunday, November 5, the badminton action now moves from Europe to Asia for the next event on the calendar, the Korea Masters 2023. The tournament, which kick-starts on November 7, will unfortunately see a lot of big stars of the badminton fraternity missing in action, much like the Hylo Open. Before we take a look at the Korea Masters 2023 prize money, however, let us take a closer look at the tournament itself.

The Korea Masters 2023 is the 31st tournament of the 2023 Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour. It is also a part of the Korea Masters championship which has been held since 2007 and is organised by the Badminton Korea Association with sanction from the BWF. Be it in terms of the prize money on offer or the BWF points that will be crucial to determine the BWF World Rankings at the end of the year, the participating shuttlers at the Korea Masters 2023 have a lot to play for.

Now that we have brought you up to pace with the significance of the Korea Masters, here is everything you need to know about the 2023 edition of the tournament, including the prize money on offer, its schedule, the shuttlers taking part and where you can live stream the matches.

How much is the Korea Masters 2023 prize money?

Just like the Hylo Open 2023, the Korea Masters is a BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament. Therefore, the prize money on offer at the Korea Masters is less than what’s on offer at almost every other BWF World Tour event.

According to a report by the Badminton World Tour, the total prize money pool at the Korea Masters 2023 stands at USD 210,000.

From this prize money pool, the winners in both the men’s and women’s singles categories will be rewarded with USD 15,700 and 7,000 BWF points each. The runners-up of both these events will receive USD 7,980 and 5,950 BWF points each. The players who get knocked out from the semi-final stage of both the singles events will each get USD 3,045 and 4,900 BWF points.

In a similar vein, the winners of the men’s, women’s and mixed doubles events will each receive USD 16,590 and 7,000 BWF points. The runners-up in all three events will get to take home USD 7,980 and 5,950 BWF points each. The players who exit the tournament from the semi-finals of all the events in the doubles category will each be rewarded with USD 2,940 and 4,900 BWF points.

Interestingly, the players who bow out of the tournament prior to the Last 16 stage will receive BWF points but no monetary rewards.

A look at the Korea Masters 2023 schedule and venue

The Korea Masters 2023 commences on Tuesday, November 7 and will conclude with the finals on Sunday, November 12. All the matches of the Korea Masters will be played at Gwangju Women’s University Stadium in Gwangju, South Korea.

Korea Masters 2023: Star players to watch out for

With star players in the world of badminton like Viktor Axelsen, Kodai Naraoka and Kunlavut Vitidsarn (who is also the defending world champion in the men’s division) opting to not compete in the Korea Masters, Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen enters the tournament as the top-seeded player. He will be challenged for the crown by the likes of Lee Zii Jia and Lin Chun-yi, among others. It is interesting to note that Chou Tien-chen recently won the men’s singles title at the Hylo Open 2023.

Since the reigning world champion in the women’s singles division, An Se-young of South Korea, withdrew from the tournament, Kim Ga-eun enters the Korea Masters as the top-seeded player in the women’s singles category.

Where can you live stream the Korea Masters 2023?

Fans across the world can live stream all the matches of the Korea Masters 2023 on the BWF’s official YouTube channel, BWF TV.

