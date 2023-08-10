When you talk about professional badminton players from Malaysia, the most prominent name which comes to mind is that of Lee Chong Wei. A former world number one and winner of three Olympic medals, Lee Chong Wei was conferred the title of ‘Datuk’ by the Malaysian government as a mark of respect for his incredible achievements.

A career complete with ups and downs, the former Malaysian shuttler has been at the pinnacle of glory, and has also seen dark days in his professional career when he got involved in one of the most shameful practices in the world of sports― doping. Lee Chong Wei, despite the black spot in his career in the form of doping, deserved a happy and glorious end to his career. Sadly, his time on the badminton court was cut short by cancer, and the world never got a proper chance to bid him farewell. However, nothing mars the achievements of his career which spanned for nearly two decades.

As the shuttlers across Asia prepare for the upcoming Asian Games, scheduled to take place in China’s Hangzhou, we take a look at Lee Chong Wei’s incredible career, the highlights from it, the medals he has won, his stats, net worth and more.

Deep dive into Lee Chong Wei’s career highlights

Lee Chong Wei’s incredible entry in the world of badminton and rise to the top of the rankings

Born and brought up in Perak, Malaysia by a Malaysian Chinese family, Lee Chong Wei was drafted into the national squad at the tender age of 17 years all the way back in 2000. After a span of three years in the professional badminton sphere, Lee Chong Wei reached his first major final in the 2003 Malaysia Open where he was defeated by China’s Chen Hong.

In 2004, Lee Chong Wei won two titles, the Malaysia Open and the Chinese Taipei Open, and also gained a place in the 2004 Athens Olympics. However, his journey ended in the second round at the quadrennial sporting event.

Lee Chong Wei won two titles the following year, namely the Malaysia Open and the Denmark Open. At the 2005 World Championships, which was his first appearance in the mega tournament, Lee Chong Wei won the bronze medal after losing to the eventual champion Taufik Hidayat of Indonesia in the semi-final.

The Malaysian professional badminton player made it to six finals in 2006, out of which he won three titles― the Malaysia Open (for the third time), the Swiss Open and the Asian Badminton Championships. However, his achievements for the year did not end there. In the 2006 Commonwealth Games held in Melbourne, Lee Chong Wei won two gold medals, one in the men’s singles event and the other in the mixed team event. By virtue of his consistent performances, Lee Chong Wei reached the summit of the Badminton World Federation’s men’s singles rankings in 2006. He entered the World Championships as the top-seeded player, but bowed out of the tournament in the quarter-final stage after losing to China’s Bao Chunlai.

For the first time in five years, Lee Chong Wei failed to qualify for the finals of the Malaysia Open in 2007. Despite winning three titles and reaching the finals of two major tournaments, the Malaysian shuttler had a rough year in 2007. He battled with a knee injury and also failed to go past the third round in the World Championships.

Cementing his position as one of the best Asian shuttlers

In 2008, Lee Chong Wei reclaimed the Malaysia Open title, and went on to win the Singapore Open as well. However, the first highlight of the year for the Malaysian shuttler came at the 2008 Beijing Olympics where he qualified for the final. However, he had to settle for a silver medal after losing to China’s Lin Dan. At the fag end of the year, Lee Chong Wei won his seventh consecutive National Badminton Grand Prix title, breaking the record of six consecutive titles by Misbun Sidek. He also won the BWF Super Series Masters Finals to end the year on a high.

Lee Chong Wei won his first treble in Super Series titles in 2010, winning the Korea Open, the Malaysia Open (his sixth title) and the All England Open, the oldest badminton competition in the world. Later that year, he won the gold medals in both men’s singles event and the mixed doubles event at the 2010 Commonwealth Games held in New Delhi, India. Lee Chong Wei followed up his Commonwealth Games success with a silver medal win at the Asian Games in the same year.

Lee Chong Wei suffered another heartbreak in the finals of the 2012 London Olympics men’s singles event and had to settle for a silver. However, he broke the record of Malaysia Open titles with his ninth win in 2013. The Malaysian badminton player won his fourth BWF Super Series Masters title, rewriting the record for most tile wins in the year-ending event in the process.

After making a comeback from a serious hamstring injury in 2014, which saw him opt out of the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Lee Chong Wei finished as the runner-up in the World Championships for the third time in his career. He also settled for two bronze medals at the Asian Games later that year after losing in the semi-finals of both the men’s singles and men’s team events.

The final years of Lee Chong Wei in professional badminton

After serving an eight-month suspension because of a doping violation, which saw him being stripped of his silver medal at the 2014 World Championships, Lee Chong Wei returned to the badminton court at the Sudirman Cup in 2015. He won back-to-back titles at the US Open (Badminton) and the Canada Open, before losing in the finals of the World Championships that year. Lee Chong Wei won his maiden China Open title later that year, thus becoming the first men’s singles shuttler to win all Super Series titles in his career.

In 2016, the Malaysian shuttler won a record-equalling sixth title at the Indonesia Open, becoming the first non-Indonesian to win the tournament six times. Later that year, Lee Chong Wei led the Malaysia contingent in the opening ceremony of the 2016 Rio Olympics. However, he did not have luck on his side as he lost his third straight final in the men’s singles event at the quadrennial sports meet.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia saw Lee Chong Wei win his fifth gold medal as he defeated Indian shuttler Srikanth Kidambi in the final of the men’s singles event. He also won a silver medal in the mixed team event of the Commonwealth Games. Later that year, Lee Chong Wei extended his own record at the Malaysia Open, winning his 12th title in 14 appearances in the final.

Lee Chong Wei’s battle with cancer

A week before the 2018 World Championships, Lee Chong Wei pulled out of the competition owing to treatment for a respiratory disorder. What was suspected as a respiratory disorder later turned out to be an early stage of nasopharynx cancer.

Despite receiving treatment in Taiwan, Lee Chong Wei’s doctor advised him to avoid high-intensity training to avoid a relapse of his cancer. On June 13, 2019, the Malaysian badminton player announced his retirement from professional badminton, thereby drawing the curtains on his 19-year-long career.

An overview of Lee Chong Wei’s career stats and net worth

Even though Lee Chong Wei had to retire under the most unfortunate circumstance, he enjoyed an illustrious career studded with several title wins. The Malaysian shuttler won a staggering 69 titles in his professional career, and ended as the runner-up on 34 occasions. This includes his five gold medal wins along with a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games, three silver medals in the Olympics, and one silver medal in the Asian Games.

Lee Chong Wei won Malaysia’s National Sportsman Award four times (in 2005, 2008, 2011 and 2012). He was also named the Olympian of the Year on three occasions (in 2008, 2012 and 2016), and has been the recipient of the BWF Player of the Year Award five times (in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2016). The Malaysian badminton player was inducted to the BWF Badminton Hall of Fame on May 2, 2023.

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Lee Chong Wei’s net worth, as of 2023, stands at an approximate USD 16 million.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How many medals has Lee Chong Wei won?

– Lee Chong Wei has won a number of medals throughout his career, including six medals at the Commonwealth Games, three medals at the Olympics, five medals at the Asian Games and four medals at the World Championships.

What is the ranking of Lee Chong Wei?

– Lee Chong Wei was a former number one in the BWF Men’s Singles World Rankings and stayed at the top for 349 weeks, including a 199-week streak from August 2008 to June 2012.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Datuk Wira Lee Chong Wei)