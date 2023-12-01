Filled with both success and controversies, Lee Zii Jia’s career is anything but linear, making it fascinating to study in detail. More than his stats and achievements, it is his innate ability to bounce back stronger from any setback that makes this Malaysian a true champion.

One of the most decorated Malaysian athletes of all time, Zii Jia recently made the headlines after getting back into the top 10 of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) men’s singles rankings. His performances in several BWF World Tour tournaments in the latter half of 2023 have been praiseworthy. More so, since the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, which concluded on 8 October.

The Malaysian shuttler reached the quarter-finals of the China Masters in Shenzen during the penultimate week of November 2023. This performance, coming on the back of a BWF World Tour title win and a runner-up finish since October, propelled him to the 10th position on Wednesday, 29 November. It was the first time that Zii Jia entered the top 10 in the men’s singles world rankings since June 2023.

As the shuttler prepares for the final major badminton event of 2023, the BWF World Tour Finals (13 to 17 December in Hangzhou) and more accomplishments in the coming days, we take a look at Lee Zii Jia’s stats, medal wins and other significant highlights from his career.

Deep diving into Lee Zii Jia’s career stats, medal wins, ranking and more

His early days as a shuttler

Lee Zii Jia was born in Alor Setar, Kedah to Chinese Malaysians Lee Chin Hin and Leow Siet Peng on 29 March 1998. Both his parents are teachers and former international basketball players. Zii Jia was introduced to badminton by his parents when he was just six.

In 2015, the Malaysian youngster became the junior champion in the Perak and Selangor Badminton Open. Additionally, he also won accolades in the international sphere. His impressive performances earned Zii Jia a place in the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

The 2016 BWF World Junior Championships saw Zii Jia win a bronze medal in the boy’s singles division after losing to Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo of Indonesia in the semi-finals. He also won a silver medal in the mixed team event of the same tournament.

His entry into the world of professional badminton

In November 2016, Lee Zii Jia participated in the India International Series and reached the final in the men’s singles discipline. However, he lost to Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen in the summit clash. The Malaysian also performed reasonably well in the 2017 Thailand Masters, where he bowed out of the tournament from the semi-finals after losing to Thai badminton player Kantaphon Wangcharoen.

Zii Jia won his first senior title in September 2017 at the Polish International, defeating fellow countryman Soong Joo Ven in the final. He also made it to the semi-finals of the Bitburger Open a couple of months later.

The Malaysian shuttler won his first BWF World Tour crown at the 2018 Chinese Taipei Open against Japanese player Riichi Takeshita in the title clash. In the process, Zii Jia became only the second Malaysian badminton player other than the legendary Lee Chong Wei to win a top-flight BWF men’s singles title since 2013. Interestingly, Zii Jia also defeated the then-world number four men’s singles player, Chou Tien-chen of Taiwan in the semi-finals of the same tournament.

After a few quarter-final finishes and early round exits in the first half of 2019, Zii Jia reached the semi-finals of the Thailand Open; however, his run to the crown was cut short by Tien-chen. Nonetheless, his consistent performances over the past couple of years ensured that the Malaysian player reached the 11th spot on the men’s singles rankings in November 2019. A month later, Zii Jia won the gold medal in the men’s singles category of the 2019 South East Asian Games. He also helped the national men’s team clinch the silver medal in the same sports meet.

Breaking into the top 10 and winning the All-England Open crown

Lee Zii Jia was the captain of the Malaysian men’s team that won the silver medal at the 2020 Asia Team Championships. The shuttler himself won four out of five matches in the tournament but lost the final to Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia.

At the 2020 All England Open, Zii Jia enjoyed a wonderful run, winning against the then-stars of the badminton fraternity like Jonatan Christie of Indonesia, China’s Lu Guangzu and the then-Olympic champion Chen Long. The Malaysian shuttler lost to Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen in the semi-finals after a valiant fight for 73 minutes.

Zii Jia’s performance at the 2020 All England Open helped him break into the top 10 in the men’s singles rankings for the first time. On 17 March 2020, he held the number 10 spot on the list.

While the badminton action remained suspended for most of 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Zii Jia returned to the All England Open in 2021 with the hope of going the distance this time around. And his dream bore fruits — the Malaysian defeated Axelsen in the summit clash to clinch his first BWF Super 1000 title. He also made his debut in the 2021 Olympic Games, where he was ousted from the Round of 16 by Chen Long.

Controversy with the BAM and becoming the Asian champion

On 19 January 2022, Lee Zii Jia resigned from the BAM after expressing dissatisfaction with the association’s demands and his desire for more freedom as a player. For this action, he was banned for two years from participating in any international tournament that required the BAM’s approval as well as in any BWF-sanctioned tournament.

There was widespread discontentment among fans and players regarding the BAM’s verdict on this matter. Zii Jia appealed against the ban on 24 January 2022, to have it lifted a day later.

In May 2022, the Malaysian shuttler won his first title of the year at the Badminton Asia Championships, defeating Jonatan Christie in the final of the men’s singles discipline. Zii Jia also became the sixth Malaysian to win the men’s singles title in the tournament’s history. Later that month, he also won his first BWF Tour Super 500 tournament at the 2022 Thailand Open, winning against Chinese badminton player Li Shifeng in the summit clash.

A slump in form and subsequent rise to being one of the best in the world

Post his win at the 2022 Badminton Asia Championships, Lee Zii Jia went through a lean patch. The only good outing for the Malaysian shuttler was at the 2022 Denmark Open, where he lost to China’s Shi Yuqi in the final. He also missed out on a spot in the 2022 BWF World Tour Finals. In November 2022, Zii Jia parted ways with his then-coach Indra Wijaya.

Zii Jia’s poor run of form continued in the first half of 2023 as he failed to defend his men’s singles crown at the Badminton Asia Championships in April 2023, crashing out of the tournament in the first round. His only glimmer of hope was at the Sudirman Cup 2023 where he enjoyed a five-match win streak against Ricky Tang, Srikanth Kidambi, Chou Tien-chen, Viktor Axelsen and Jeon Hyeok-jin. Unfortunately, the Malaysian team lost to Korea in the semi-finals and settled for a bronze medal. In May 2023, he announced the appointment of Wong Tat Meng as his coach.

Lee Zii Jia took a break from partaking in badminton tournaments in June 2023. He returned to compete in the Korea Open 2023 but suffered an early exit at the hands of Ng Ka Long in the first round.

After a 17-month hiatus, Zii Jia won his first BWF World Tour title at the Arctic Open 2023, defeating fellow Malaysian shuttler Ng Tze Yong in the final. The following week, he reached his second consecutive final at the Denmark Open 2023. The Malaysian player lost to Weng Hongyang in the title clash, losing his second successive Denmark Open final. However, his improved performance ever since has taken him back to the top 10 in the men’s singles rankings.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Lee Zii Jia/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who is the best male badminton player?

As of November 2023, Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen is the top-ranked men’s singles badminton player.

– How many titles has Lee Zii Jia won?

To date, Lee Zii Jia has won seven titles, including gold medals at the Badminton Asia Championships (in 2022) and the South East Asian Games (in 2019).

– Is Lee Zii Jia in the French Open?

Lee Zii Jia participated in the French Open 2023 where he got knocked out from the Round of 16.

– When did Lee Zii Jia start playing badminton?

Lee Zii Jia started playing badminton at the age of six.