The advent of a new calendar year marks the inception of the badminton action on the BWF World Tour. This year, the season will kick-start in the Southeast Asian nation of Malaysia. Before we delve deep into all the details about its schedule and venue for 2024, let us take a quick glance at the history of the Malaysia Open.

Founded in 1937, the Malaysia Open is one of the oldest and most prestigious badminton tournaments in the world. The competition is played annually; however, it has been disrupted thrice — from 1942 to 1946 (because of World War II), from 1969 to 1982, and from 2020 to 2021 (owing to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Over the years, the Malaysia Open has been played in multiple locations across the country, such as Johor Bahru, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Penang, Selangor and Kuantan. Since 2023, the tournament has been hosted by Kuala Lumpur. Lee Chong Wei, a legend of the sport and a local hero, remains the most successful shuttler in the history of the tournament with 12 men’s singles titles.

Additionally, the Malaysia Open became one of the BWF Super Series tournaments in 2007 and remained so for the next decade (it was called the Malaysia Super Series). In 2018, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) categorised the tournament as one of the five BWF World Tour Super 750 events. It was upgraded to a BWF World Tour Super 1000 event in 2023 and continues to be so in 2024.

Now that we have brought you up to speed about the Malaysia Open, we take a look at the schedule (including the dates for the finals) and venue for the 2024 edition of the badminton tournament, and where you can live stream the matches.

Everything you need to know about the Malaysia Open 2024 badminton tournament

A look at the Malaysia Open 2024 schedule

The year 2024 marks the 67th year of the Malaysia Open. This time, the tournament will kick-start with the Round 1 matches across all the categories (men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles) on Tuesday, 9 January.

A host of stars will be seen partaking in the season’s first competition. In the men’s singles category, reigning champion and world number one Viktor Axelsen will start his title defence against Singaporean shuttler and world number 10 Loh Kean Yew. The Danish player will be challenged for the crown by Kodai Naraoka of Japan, reigning world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand, and China’s Li Shi Feng, among several others.

Similarly, South Korea’s An Se Young, the reigning world champion and number one player in the women’s singles category, will start as a favourite. However, she is likely to face stiff competition from the likes of Japanese shuttler Akane Yamaguchi (the defending champion of the Malaysia Open), China’s Chen Yu Fei and Spanish player Carolina Marin.

Over the next five days, the shuttlers will engage in what promises to be a riveting week of badminton action to earn a place in the finals of their respective categories. The final matches of all the disciplines will be played on Sunday, 14 January.

What is the venue for the Malaysia Open 2024?

All the matches of the Malaysia Open 2024, from the Round 1 encounters to the finals, will be played at the Putra Indoor Stadium (currently known as the Axiata Stadium) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The stadium is a part of the National Sports Complex of Bukit Jalil and has a capacity of 16,000 spectators.

Where can you livestream the tournament?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Badminton World Federation (@bwf.official)

Badminton fans can livestream all the matches of the Malaysia Open 2024 on the BWF’s YouTube channel, BWF TV, the official global broadcaster for the tournament.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Badminton World Federation/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When is the final of the Malaysia Open 2024 badminton tournament?

The finals of the Malaysia Open 2024 badminton tournament for all the categories will take place on Sunday, 14 January.

– What is the venue for the Malaysia Open 2024 badminton tournament?

The Malaysia Open 2024 will be played at the Putra Indoor Stadium (now known as the Axiata Stadium for sponsorship reasons) in Kuala Lumpur.